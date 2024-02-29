 Skip to main content
Shirtless man with his hand on his lover belly

Kegel exercises for men? Yes, you also need to strengthen your pelvic floor

We often hear about Kegel exercises for women, but Kegel exercises are also important for men. Find out about Kegel exercises for men here.
Health & Fitness
A. Sayer
Two people hiking together

8 healthy benefits of hiking you need to know

Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
A clove hitch tied to a fixed point

Learn to tie the clove hitch for when you need a secure, adjustable knot

Outdoors
Tom Kilpatrick
Outdoors
Tom Kilpatrick

Wondering how to put out a cigar? Here’s everything you need to know

Culture
Briley Kenney

How does melatonin work and how much do you need?

Health & Fitness
C. Illuminati

Do you know about these 5 benefits of drinking lemon water?

Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren

Mercedes-Benz Wallbox smart home charger now available nationwide for fast EV charging

Auto
Bruce Brown

El Cristiano Tequila: Taking agave to the next level

Food & Drink
Mark Stock

NYT Connections hints and answers for March 14, 2024

Culture
Joe Allen

Louis Vuitton’s latest watch features an intricate design and a cool stained glass effect

Fashion & Style
S. Veldman
Rolex Space Dweller

A super-rare Rolex watch is up for sale — this is what you need to know

Fashion & Style
D. McQuilling
Fashion & Style
D. McQuilling
how to smoke a cigar

I’m a cigar enthusiast — Here are my favorite smokes under $8

Culture
Briley Kenney
Culture
Briley Kenney
Man stretching his hamstrings

5 fantastic dumbbell hamstring exercises to take your gains to the next level

Discover five different exercises that only require dumbbells to strengthen your hamstrings and take them to the next level.
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
DHL Biofuel trucks deliver team equipment for F1 races in Europe.

How do Formula 1 teams travel? It’s a complex process

Transporting an F1 team's equipment and supplies are immense challenges, but the teams make it work by engaging a combination of transportation modes.
Auto
Bruce Brown
Cracked coconut served on a wooden plate.

8 healthy facts about the benefits of coconut water

Regularly drinking coconut water can keep you hydrated, your skin healthy, and more! Read on to learn about why you should have this beverage daily.
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
Man doing alternating forward lunges in front of a laptop at home.

8 best at-home HIIT exercises to help you get ripped

Kick into shape and/or get ripped with these easy-to-do HIIT exercises.
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
Hotel Collection Studio Pro scent diffuser with oils nearby.

Elevate your senses: Hotel Collection’s diffuser experiences and luxurious oils

Sponsored
Hotel Collection's diffuser and oil selection is unmatched. With indulgent, luxurious scents that transform your home into the ultimate olfactory experience.
In partnership with
El Lugar tlayuda closeup

Tlayudas is the ‘Mexican pizza’ you never knew you needed

Tlayudas are a Mexican street food classic. Chef Alex Mixcoatl shares his favorite tips and tricks with The Manual for this Oaxaca dish.
Food & Drink
Hunter Lu
a man in a blue sweatshirt brushing his teeth

What is oil pulling? The real facts behind this oral hygiene trend

We'll explain what you need to know about oil pulling for teeth if it works, and if it's safe to add to your routine.
Grooming
Emily Caldwell
Man in Travis Mathew hat and Privé Revaux sunglasses

Snapback hats are cool again: Why everyone is wearing this ’90s men’s fashion trend

After snapback hats fell out of favor sometime around the turn of the century, cyclical fashion waited two decades to bring them back in 2024
Fashion & Style
Mark McKee
Washing hair in shower

How often should men wash their hair? Experts weigh in

Men should wash their hair once every one to three days, according to dermatologists. Here's how to determine where you and your hair are within that range.
Grooming
BethAnn Mayer
Trimming a beard

How to shape a beard: The ultimate guide for every face shape

With proper practice and these tips, you'll be sure to have the best beard around by mastering the skills required to shape a proper beard for your face shape.
Grooming
Nate Swanner
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - view from Heineken House

What is DRS in Formula 1? This speed boost, explained

F1 drivers can use DRS to temporarily reduce drag and downforce to increase speed to try to pass another race car.
Auto
Bruce Brown
Man in leather jacket with cityscape in background

How to dress your age: The ultimate guide for every man

As we age, our style and our preferences change with our bodies. This is a guide to help you navigate getting older while staying in style at all times.
Fashion & Style
Mark McKee
Bodybuilder doing shoulder press

The 13 best shoulder workouts for an outstanding upper body

Build bulletproof shoulders that are strong and healthy and that make fitting into shirts a challenge by doing these 8 best shoulder exercises.
Health & Fitness
Jeff Turbett
pull up bar

These are the 5 best supplements for muscle recovery

To help support your fitness journey, explore these 5 best supplements for muscle recovery.
Health & Fitness
Emily Caldwell
fly fishing

A beginner’s guide to fly fishing: Everything you need to know

Fly fishing is a sport that brings a special kind of joy to anybody with a love of the great outdoors. Here's how to get started.
Outdoors
Mark Stock
wagyu beef raw steak marbling

What is Wagyu beef? Origin story, how it’s graded, and more

Learn all about Wagyu Beef including its origins, how it's graded, and how to choose the best cut.
Food & Drink
Joe Morales
what is port explained wine fireplace

What is port wine? All the different types and how to drink it

It’s time to give port a chance. We’ve put together a crash course on Portugal’s most famous beverage.
Food & Drink
Sam Slaughter
Person smoking a cigar

How to smoke a cigar properly: The ultimate beginner’s guide

Do you want to learn how to smoke a cigar without looking like a noob? In this guide, we'll teach you how to puff like a seasoned pro.
Culture
Joe Allen
how to order a martini bar

How to order a Martini like you know what you’re doing

What's the difference between a dry and wet Martini anyway? You don't have to be James Bond to order this classic cocktail with style. Here's how it's done.
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
A person holding a Hydro Flask.

How to clean your hydro flask for tang-free hydration

Using your Hydro Flask daily can take a toll on its cleanliness and condition. Here's a guide on how to clean your Hydro Flask properly so it'll last for years.
Outdoors
Tom Kilpatrick
Salisbury steak from The Forked Spoon

How to make Salisbury steak, an American classic

An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover.
Food & Drink
Hunter Lu
A set of Ravencroft Crystal snifters

Cognac vs Whiskey: The main differences between them

Let's breakdown cognac and whiskey, two staple spirits of the drinks culture canon. Here's how the two really differ.
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
Pouring olive oil in a salad

The 9 best olive oils to add to your kitchen ingredients today

There's not much a good olive oil can't do but these best ones offer high quality on top of functionality.
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
A close-up of a male athlete's quad muscles.

Do these quad exercises to build leg size and strength

The legs are the foundation of fitness, so start your leg day right with the best quad exercises to help build mass, strength, and power.
Health & Fitness
Amber Sayer
Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch flat pedal mountain bike shoe

Is the PEARL iZUMi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoe for you?

A flat pedal mountain bike shoe with the Boa system? Here's what we thought about the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch
Outdoors
Travis Reill
Leatherman signal fishing

These are the best multi tools you need to have in your EDC kit, hands down

If there's one tool that you should always have with you, it's a tool that is actually 20 tools in one. These are the best multi-tools for any situation.
Outdoors
Ross Collicutt
Boats lining Jamaican beach

Do you need a passport to go to Jamaica? What to know before your trip

Do you need a passport to travel to Jamaica? Rules vary by destination, so you might be unsure. Here's our guide to the documents you need to go to Jamaica.
Travel
Mark Reif
Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress side view

The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid is the company’s most popular mattress for a reason

The Posturepedic Hybrid is Sealy's most popular mattress for a reason, integrating virtues of soft and firm mattresses to create one that will please anyone.
Health & Fitness
Claudia Savin
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy.

Everything we know about Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy

For his first post-Barbie blockbuster, Ryan Gosling is starring in a big-screen adaptation of the '80s TV series, The Fall Guy.
Culture
Blair Marnell
Man wearing shorts holding weight doing a seated side twist on an exercise mat in the gym

Effective core workouts: 4 seated ab exercises better than sit-ups

These 4 seated ab exercises are better than sit ups for strengthening your core
Health & Fitness
Steph Green
Man wearing Tudor

The best Tudor watches for men: Our top picks

Tudor proves that they are no longer in the shadow of their older brother. Here are the best they offer.
Fashion & Style
Mark McKee
The Shining movie still

Movie vs. book: Which is better? 6 adaptations taken to task

Sometimes you’re better off skipping hundreds of pages and just sticking with what’s on screen.
Culture
Joe Allen
Clarence Hairston

How to do a perfect pushup every time, according to a pro trainer

The pushup isn't just a body weight exercise, according to trainer Clarence Hairston. Learn how to do a pushup with his expert tricks.
Health & Fitness
Emily Caldwell
Ocean scene in Cabo San Lucas

Do you need a passport to go to Mexico? The requirements vary depending on your mode of travel

Do you need a passport when traveling to Mexico? Different rules apply for airports and border entries. Here's our guide for a seamless travel experience.
Travel
Mark Reif
jeans stacked on store shelf

The hottest men’s denim trends: How to update your casual wardrobe

Denim is a must-have any wardrobe, but 2024 will some some bolder and more customizable looks.
Fashion & Style
Leslie Leon
A blue 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser parked on a rocky rise with sparse vegetation in the background.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: Tech, off-road chops, pricing, and more

The Toyota Land Cruiser returns with a powerful new hybrid powertrain and updated luxury.
Auto
Bruce Brown
red teapot and white cup on wooden table outside with green trees in background

Black tea vs. green tea: Which offers more benefits?

Comparing green tea and black tea, how they're made, and the benefits
Food & Drink
Steph Green
AeroPress

The AeroPress portable coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee anywhere, anytime

The AeroPress coffee maker offers a delicious cup of coffee on the go. But is it the best on the market?
Travel
Amanda Teague
Pvolve workout mat.

Pvolve is the best new way to feel the burn (and no, it’s not just for women)

Pvolve has a lot going for it. See if the new fitness platform is right for you.
Health & Fitness
Mark Stock
