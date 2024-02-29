Skip to main content
Kegel exercises for men? Yes, you also need to strengthen your pelvic floor
We often hear about Kegel exercises for women, but Kegel exercises are also important for men. Find out about Kegel exercises for men here.
Health & Fitness
A. Sayer
8 healthy benefits of hiking you need to know
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
3 hours ago
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
3 hours ago
Learn to tie the clove hitch for when you need a secure, adjustable knot
Outdoors
Tom Kilpatrick
6 hours ago
Outdoors
Tom Kilpatrick
6 hours ago
Wondering how to put out a cigar? Here’s everything you need to know
Culture
Briley Kenney
4 hours ago
How does melatonin work and how much do you need?
Health & Fitness
C. Illuminati
4 hours ago
Do you know about these 5 benefits of drinking lemon water?
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
5 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz Wallbox smart home charger now available nationwide for fast EV charging
Auto
Bruce Brown
7 hours ago
El Cristiano Tequila: Taking agave to the next level
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
8 hours ago
NYT Connections hints and answers for March 14, 2024
Culture
Joe Allen
8 hours ago
Louis Vuitton’s latest watch features an intricate design and a cool stained glass effect
Fashion & Style
S. Veldman
9 hours ago
A super-rare Rolex watch is up for sale — this is what you need to know
Fashion & Style
D. McQuilling
5 days ago
Fashion & Style
D. McQuilling
5 days ago
I’m a cigar enthusiast — Here are my favorite smokes under $8
Culture
Briley Kenney
4 days ago
Culture
Briley Kenney
4 days ago
5 fantastic dumbbell hamstring exercises to take your gains to the next level
Discover five different exercises that only require dumbbells to strengthen your hamstrings and take them to the next level.
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
10 hours ago
How do Formula 1 teams travel? It’s a complex process
Transporting an F1 team's equipment and supplies are immense challenges, but the teams make it work by engaging a combination of transportation modes.
Auto
Bruce Brown
11 hours ago
8 healthy facts about the benefits of coconut water
Regularly drinking coconut water can keep you hydrated, your skin healthy, and more! Read on to learn about why you should have this beverage daily.
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
22 hours ago
8 best at-home HIIT exercises to help you get ripped
Kick into shape and/or get ripped with these easy-to-do HIIT exercises.
Health & Fitness
C. VanDoren
1 day ago
Elevate your senses: Hotel Collection’s diffuser experiences and luxurious oils
Sponsored
Hotel Collection's diffuser and oil selection is unmatched. With indulgent, luxurious scents that transform your home into the ultimate olfactory experience.
In partnership with
Tlayudas is the ‘Mexican pizza’ you never knew you needed
Tlayudas are a Mexican street food classic. Chef Alex Mixcoatl shares his favorite tips and tricks with The Manual for this Oaxaca dish.
Food & Drink
Hunter Lu
1 day ago
What is oil pulling? The real facts behind this oral hygiene trend
We'll explain what you need to know about oil pulling for teeth if it works, and if it's safe to add to your routine.
Grooming
Emily Caldwell
1 day ago
Snapback hats are cool again: Why everyone is wearing this ’90s men’s fashion trend
After snapback hats fell out of favor sometime around the turn of the century, cyclical fashion waited two decades to bring them back in 2024
Fashion & Style
Mark McKee
1 day ago
How often should men wash their hair? Experts weigh in
Men should wash their hair once every one to three days, according to dermatologists. Here's how to determine where you and your hair are within that range.
Grooming
BethAnn Mayer
1 day ago
How to shape a beard: The ultimate guide for every face shape
With proper practice and these tips, you'll be sure to have the best beard around by mastering the skills required to shape a proper beard for your face shape.
Grooming
Nate Swanner
1 day ago
What is DRS in Formula 1? This speed boost, explained
F1 drivers can use DRS to temporarily reduce drag and downforce to increase speed to try to pass another race car.
Auto
Bruce Brown
1 day ago
How to dress your age: The ultimate guide for every man
As we age, our style and our preferences change with our bodies. This is a guide to help you navigate getting older while staying in style at all times.
Fashion & Style
Mark McKee
1 day ago
The 13 best shoulder workouts for an outstanding upper body
Build bulletproof shoulders that are strong and healthy and that make fitting into shirts a challenge by doing these 8 best shoulder exercises.
Health & Fitness
Jeff Turbett
1 day ago
These are the 5 best supplements for muscle recovery
To help support your fitness journey, explore these 5 best supplements for muscle recovery.
Health & Fitness
Emily Caldwell
1 day ago
A beginner’s guide to fly fishing: Everything you need to know
Fly fishing is a sport that brings a special kind of joy to anybody with a love of the great outdoors. Here's how to get started.
Outdoors
Mark Stock
1 day ago
What is Wagyu beef? Origin story, how it’s graded, and more
Learn all about Wagyu Beef including its origins, how it's graded, and how to choose the best cut.
Food & Drink
Joe Morales
1 day ago
What is port wine? All the different types and how to drink it
It’s time to give port a chance. We’ve put together a crash course on Portugal’s most famous beverage.
Food & Drink
Sam Slaughter
1 day ago
How to smoke a cigar properly: The ultimate beginner’s guide
Do you want to learn how to smoke a cigar without looking like a noob? In this guide, we'll teach you how to puff like a seasoned pro.
Culture
Joe Allen
1 day ago
How to order a Martini like you know what you’re doing
What's the difference between a dry and wet Martini anyway? You don't have to be James Bond to order this classic cocktail with style. Here's how it's done.
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
1 day ago
How to clean your hydro flask for tang-free hydration
Using your Hydro Flask daily can take a toll on its cleanliness and condition. Here's a guide on how to clean your Hydro Flask properly so it'll last for years.
Outdoors
Tom Kilpatrick
1 day ago
How to make Salisbury steak, an American classic
An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover.
Food & Drink
Hunter Lu
1 day ago
Cognac vs Whiskey: The main differences between them
Let's breakdown cognac and whiskey, two staple spirits of the drinks culture canon. Here's how the two really differ.
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
1 day ago
The 9 best olive oils to add to your kitchen ingredients today
There's not much a good olive oil can't do but these best ones offer high quality on top of functionality.
Food & Drink
Mark Stock
2 days ago
Do these quad exercises to build leg size and strength
The legs are the foundation of fitness, so start your leg day right with the best quad exercises to help build mass, strength, and power.
Health & Fitness
Amber Sayer
2 days ago
Is the PEARL iZUMi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoe for you?
A flat pedal mountain bike shoe with the Boa system? Here's what we thought about the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch
Outdoors
Travis Reill
2 days ago
These are the best multi tools you need to have in your EDC kit, hands down
If there's one tool that you should always have with you, it's a tool that is actually 20 tools in one. These are the best multi-tools for any situation.
Outdoors
Ross Collicutt
2 days ago
Do you need a passport to go to Jamaica? What to know before your trip
Do you need a passport to travel to Jamaica? Rules vary by destination, so you might be unsure. Here's our guide to the documents you need to go to Jamaica.
Travel
Mark Reif
2 days ago
The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid is the company’s most popular mattress for a reason
The Posturepedic Hybrid is Sealy's most popular mattress for a reason, integrating virtues of soft and firm mattresses to create one that will please anyone.
Health & Fitness
Claudia Savin
2 days ago
Everything we know about Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy
For his first post-Barbie blockbuster, Ryan Gosling is starring in a big-screen adaptation of the '80s TV series, The Fall Guy.
Culture
Blair Marnell
2 days ago
Effective core workouts: 4 seated ab exercises better than sit-ups
These 4 seated ab exercises are better than sit ups for strengthening your core
Health & Fitness
Steph Green
2 days ago
The best Tudor watches for men: Our top picks
Tudor proves that they are no longer in the shadow of their older brother. Here are the best they offer.
Fashion & Style
Mark McKee
2 days ago
Movie vs. book: Which is better? 6 adaptations taken to task
Sometimes you’re better off skipping hundreds of pages and just sticking with what’s on screen.
Culture
Joe Allen
3 days ago
How to do a perfect pushup every time, according to a pro trainer
The pushup isn't just a body weight exercise, according to trainer Clarence Hairston. Learn how to do a pushup with his expert tricks.
Health & Fitness
Emily Caldwell
3 days ago
Do you need a passport to go to Mexico? The requirements vary depending on your mode of travel
Do you need a passport when traveling to Mexico? Different rules apply for airports and border entries. Here's our guide for a seamless travel experience.
Travel
Mark Reif
3 days ago
The hottest men’s denim trends: How to update your casual wardrobe
Denim is a must-have any wardrobe, but 2024 will some some bolder and more customizable looks.
Fashion & Style
Leslie Leon
3 days ago
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: Tech, off-road chops, pricing, and more
The Toyota Land Cruiser returns with a powerful new hybrid powertrain and updated luxury.
Auto
Bruce Brown
3 days ago
Black tea vs. green tea: Which offers more benefits?
Comparing green tea and black tea, how they're made, and the benefits
Food & Drink
Steph Green
3 days ago
The AeroPress portable coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee anywhere, anytime
The AeroPress coffee maker offers a delicious cup of coffee on the go. But is it the best on the market?
Travel
Amanda Teague
3 days ago
Pvolve is the best new way to feel the burn (and no, it’s not just for women)
Pvolve has a lot going for it. See if the new fitness platform is right for you.
Health & Fitness
Mark Stock
4 days ago
