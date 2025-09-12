 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The White Lotus season 4: Everything we know so far

France, here we come!

By
Carrie Coon in The White Lotus season 3
HBO

Through its first three seasons, The White Lotus has become one of the most talked-about shows on television. A perfect combination of travel porn and murder mystery, the series is always set at a fancy resort called The White Lotus, and always follows a group of absurdly wealthy people as someone winds up dead.

While we’re beginning to wonder why no one has connected the dots between these resort killings, the show itself has been a remarkable success, in part because people can spend most of the season speculating about who isn’t going to make it out alive. Now that the show’s fourth season is on the way, here’s what we know about it so far, including the location, the plot, the cast, and the potential release date:

Where will The White Lotus season 4 take place?

Patrick Sschwarzenegger in The White Lotus season 3
Fabio Lovino / HBO

After the show’s third season took us to Thailand, it seems that the fourth will be returning to Europe. Deadline is reporting that the fourth season will take place in France, although where in France has yet to be ironed out. Given that the show has an existing partnership with The Four Seasons, it seems likely that the season will shoot at one of several potential Four Seasons locations in France.

Recommended Videos

Deadline reported that the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons branch near the French Riviera, is one possible contender, and that others include Megève in the French Alps and Hotel George V which is in the center of Paris. The first three seasons of the show have all taken place in more exotic locales, so a move to a metropolitan area like Paris would mark a major change of scenery.

In talking about the fourth season in an Inside the Episode featurette at the end of the third, creator Mike White said he “want[ed] to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular” for the next season.

Who will be in the cast for the show’s fourth season?

Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3
Fabio Lovino / HBO

For now, the entirety of the cast is a mystery, although there are a couple of characters who have shown up in multiple seasons. Greg, played by Jon Gries, has been in every season so far, and Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, was in both the first and third seasons in pretty significant roles.

Usually, White assembles pretty star-studded casts for each season, so we can expect that the same will be true of the fourth season, even if we don’t know who, in particular, is attached to star just yet.

What is the plot of The White Lotus season 4?

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season 3
Fabio Lovino / HBO

We also don’t have anything in the way of a plot for the new season yet, although every season thus far has followed some of the same beats. We are always following both a group of rich people visiting a White Lotus location as well as some members of the staff at that location. There’s always at least one dead body, although we never find out who that is until the end of the season. And generally, it doesn’t seem like White thinks that highly of wealthy people.

When will season 4 premiere?

Given that they have just announced a filming location and we don’t have a cast, it could be some time before the show premieres, but it’s safe to say that it will be at least a year.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Everything we know about The Office spin-off The Paper
Oscar Martinez will be returning for this new show.
Domnhall Gleeson in The Paper.

Although it's considered one of the most successful sitcoms of the 21st century, The Office has never really gotten a proper spin-off. That's all changing with The Paper, which was first announced in 2024 and is set to follow a completely new industry: local journalism.

The series is set in the "same universe" as The Office, and was co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. The show is set to hit Peacock soon, and many want to know when more about the series. Here's everything we know about The Paper:

Read more
The first trailer for the final season of Squid Game is here
The show will return for its third and final season on June 27
The cast of season 3 of Squid Game.

After a long delay between the show's third and second seasons, the third season of Squid Game is coming less than a year after the second. Now, we've got our first trailer for the new season, and it follows up on the major cliffhanger that ended the show's second season. The second and third seasons were filmed at the same time and written as a single long arc.

The first teaser for season 3 suggests that Player 456 and the Front Man will meet one last time. It also reminds us that the show has more twists and turns to come, and promises to bring the story it started all those years ago to a satisfying conclusion.

Read more
The Last of Us season 3: Everything we know so far
Here's what to get excited about in the next season
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 is already off to a record-breaking start for HBO and Max. The first episode of the season had over 5 million viewers, a 13% increase from the pilot episode back in season 1. With such a positive response from the fandom at home, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Based on the legendary video games created by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is one of the most insightful looks into zombie/post-apocalyptic life in recent memory. The scale is smaller than The Walking Dead, but the character work and the themes analyzed through the story make this undead tale one that everyone can get behind. The second season has a lot at stake that makes it hard to discuss season 3, but that's not going to stop me! This is everything we know so far about The Last of Us season 3.

Read more