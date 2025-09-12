The White Lotus season 4: Everything we know so far

Through its first three seasons, The White Lotus has become one of the most talked-about shows on television. A perfect combination of travel porn and murder mystery, the series is always set at a fancy resort called The White Lotus, and always follows a group of absurdly wealthy people as someone winds up dead.

While we’re beginning to wonder why no one has connected the dots between these resort killings, the show itself has been a remarkable success, in part because people can spend most of the season speculating about who isn’t going to make it out alive. Now that the show’s fourth season is on the way, here’s what we know about it so far, including the location, the plot, the cast, and the potential release date:

Where will The White Lotus season 4 take place?

After the show’s third season took us to Thailand, it seems that the fourth will be returning to Europe. Deadline is reporting that the fourth season will take place in France, although where in France has yet to be ironed out. Given that the show has an existing partnership with The Four Seasons, it seems likely that the season will shoot at one of several potential Four Seasons locations in France.

Deadline reported that the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons branch near the French Riviera, is one possible contender, and that others include Megève in the French Alps and Hotel George V which is in the center of Paris. The first three seasons of the show have all taken place in more exotic locales, so a move to a metropolitan area like Paris would mark a major change of scenery.

In talking about the fourth season in an Inside the Episode featurette at the end of the third, creator Mike White said he “want[ed] to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular” for the next season.

Who will be in the cast for the show’s fourth season?

For now, the entirety of the cast is a mystery, although there are a couple of characters who have shown up in multiple seasons. Greg, played by Jon Gries, has been in every season so far, and Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, was in both the first and third seasons in pretty significant roles.

Usually, White assembles pretty star-studded casts for each season, so we can expect that the same will be true of the fourth season, even if we don’t know who, in particular, is attached to star just yet.

What is the plot of The White Lotus season 4?

We also don’t have anything in the way of a plot for the new season yet, although every season thus far has followed some of the same beats. We are always following both a group of rich people visiting a White Lotus location as well as some members of the staff at that location. There’s always at least one dead body, although we never find out who that is until the end of the season. And generally, it doesn’t seem like White thinks that highly of wealthy people.

When will season 4 premiere?

Given that they have just announced a filming location and we don’t have a cast, it could be some time before the show premieres, but it’s safe to say that it will be at least a year.