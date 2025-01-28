Banana Republic taps The White Lotus star for SS25 campaign

Banana Republic is a staple in accessible fashion. It isn’t a brand that lives only on the runways where everyday people feel disconnected, and it is more elevated than the run-of-the-mill selections those men who care little for style and standards prefer. It carved a place for itself in the middle, accessible for all and loved by most. With their launch of the spring and summer line, they tapped the star of The White Lotus, Nicholas Duvernay, to model the new pieces, and even though he had never done it before, he looked like a natural.

“Banana Republic’s pieces are timeless, blending the brand’s heritage with modern styles,” says Nicholas Duvernay. “The craftsmanship and quality fabrics make them as comfortable as they are elevated—perfect for a night in the city or a weekend getaway. Shooting this campaign was an incredible experience, celebrating style, quality, and the spirit of exploration that defines Banana Republic.”

Timeless classics making a comeback

The new selections from Banana Republic are throwing it back to the turn of the century when bright stripes and chore jackets came to life. While BR is always on the front lines of accessible fashion and bringing in what is on the runway for the everyday man and woman, they find ways to break it down more simply for us guys who don’t care about fashion week but still want to look great.

“With the Classics 2025 campaign, we’re focusing on what Banana Republic is known for: quintessential wardrobe staples in premium fabrics, says Meena Anvary, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic. Our Spring Classics collection reflects our commitment to impeccable quality, rich textures, and modern versatility— offering pieces that fit seamlessly into every part of our customers’ lives.”