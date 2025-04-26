 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Viberg’s third SS25 collection has arrived- here’s what you need to know

Viberg releases its latest SS25 installment

By
viberg slip on wood floor
Viberg / Viberg

It’s no secret that Viberg has continued to deliver with each drop for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection. In their latest installment, the brand introduces a range of new styles and looks to its lineup that’ll instantly elevate your seasonal wardrobe. For this iteration, the brand has meticulously sourced new premium materials that add a distinctive touch to the designs. Incorporating leathers like refined Tobacco Suede and the weather-resistant Antique Waxy Commander, these latest looks are perfect for those still seeking the ultimate classic spring and summer shoe. With a wide range of silhouettes, from sneakers to boots, Viberg has everything you need to complete your wardrobe for the season. 

Viberg releases Drop 3 for SS25

leather brown boots on stool
Viberg / Viberg
Recommended Videos

Featuring over 10 styles in the collection, the Viberg Drop 3 is full of everything you need for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Classics like the Bristol loafer are available in Tobacco Calf Suede and Antique Waxy Commander, making them a truly elevated footwear option for all your dressier events. More casual options, such as the Sneaker and Slip-On models, are available in Tobacco Calf Suede, a material that adds texture and style to your everyday shoes. 

Related

Also included in the third drop are the Service Boot 2030 BTC and 310, which appear in the sleek Antique Waxy Commander. These boots offer a rugged, lace-up shoe option that can easily transition from work to night. With a choice of toe shape and style, the Service Boot silhouette remains a timeless boot option for those who enjoy a more Western-inspired look. For a more balanced look, the Chelsea boot in Antique Waxy Commander combines dark and light brown hues for an interesting contrast that adds a touch of flair to the mix. Ranging in price from $725 to $1,240, they are available now via the Viberg web store.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
KESTIN goes with the flow with SS25 collection
Disappear to the blanket bog of Northern Scotland
KESTIN SS25 colorful jacket

There are some things about Scotland that everyone can say they love with a passion. There is the kilt; c'mon, those things are the definition of manliness. Who doesn't love watching Mel Gibson and his friends best the English? Golf. We love golf, and we can't for the life of us figure out how they invented this game with all that Scottish whiskey around. That's another one, Scottish whiskey. But one of the things that is more divisive about Scottland is the weather. There are a lot of gray days with a ton of rainfall, creating bog lands all over the country. One of those boglands is called Flow Country and is the inspiration for the KESTIN Spring and Summer 2025 collection. Whether you are looking for suiting or light outerwear, these are the perfect garments for Northern Scotland's dreary and somehow romantic weather.
Perfect for the cool and rainy atmosphere of Northern Scotland

If you are braving the wet weather, the high winds, or any other of the less than ideal conditions, the suiting in this collection is the perfect friend you need for the day. The Stac Blazer combines a heritage chore coat with the more traditional suit coat, making it the combination of style and function you need this spring. The collection also uses Japanese seersucker fabric with custom floral prints that give you the spring feel every spring and summer collection should have. And no KESTIN SS collection would be complete without the annual ORMISTON jacket; this year sports a Japanese jacquard.
KESTIN

Read more
TWOTHIRDS is the spring and summer collection you AND the Earth needs
Saving the world by removing one antiquated business practice
TWOTHIRDS salmon sweater

The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful on the planet. Almost every brand, indeed all of the big ones, uses the same process for creating the product you have on your back right now. Of course, each garment must be produced in a warehouse and shipped to you or the store where you pick it up. Mostly, that is standard, and many brands have done all they can to limit waste and its environmental impact. However, there is also the process of producing a large-size run to accommodate everyone who wants to buy one. Business approaches and algorithms are used to anticipate how many smalls, mediums, larges, and fringe sizes they will need, but on average, 10-30% of those products end up in landfills. But TWOTHIRDS is doing it differently to limit waste and save the environment, all while ensuring you look as good as possible.
Pre-order makes the product better for the environment

The company just dropped its ss25 collection, and it is full of everything you need for the transition months between the extremely cold and the uncomfortably hot. From light sweaters and jackets to long-sleeve tees and shorts, these are the looks you want to have when the sun comes out. But what sets them apart is their pre-order system, which is how they are changing how we buy clothes. Instead of producing as many garments in each size they THINK they need, they instead release their collections for pre-order and only make what people buy. No waste, high-quality, and stylish. This is how it should have been done all along.
TWOTHIRDS

Read more
Banana Republic taps The White Lotus star for SS25 campaign
Nicholas Duvernay is a model for the first time
Banana Republic

Banana Republic is a staple in accessible fashion. It isn't a brand that lives only on the runways where everyday people feel disconnected, and it is more elevated than the run-of-the-mill selections those men who care little for style and standards prefer. It carved a place for itself in the middle, accessible for all and loved by most. With their launch of the spring and summer line, they tapped the star of The White Lotus, Nicholas Duvernay, to model the new pieces, and even though he had never done it before, he looked like a natural.

"Banana Republic’s pieces are timeless, blending the brand’s heritage with modern styles," says Nicholas Duvernay. "The craftsmanship and quality fabrics make them as comfortable as they are elevated—perfect for a night in the city or a weekend getaway. Shooting this campaign was an incredible experience, celebrating style, quality, and the spirit of exploration that defines Banana Republic."
Timeless classics making a comeback

Read more