Viberg’s third SS25 collection has arrived- here’s what you need to know

It’s no secret that Viberg has continued to deliver with each drop for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection. In their latest installment, the brand introduces a range of new styles and looks to its lineup that’ll instantly elevate your seasonal wardrobe. For this iteration, the brand has meticulously sourced new premium materials that add a distinctive touch to the designs. Incorporating leathers like refined Tobacco Suede and the weather-resistant Antique Waxy Commander, these latest looks are perfect for those still seeking the ultimate classic spring and summer shoe. With a wide range of silhouettes, from sneakers to boots, Viberg has everything you need to complete your wardrobe for the season.

Viberg releases Drop 3 for SS25

Featuring over 10 styles in the collection, the Viberg Drop 3 is full of everything you need for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Classics like the Bristol loafer are available in Tobacco Calf Suede and Antique Waxy Commander, making them a truly elevated footwear option for all your dressier events. More casual options, such as the Sneaker and Slip-On models, are available in Tobacco Calf Suede, a material that adds texture and style to your everyday shoes.

Also included in the third drop are the Service Boot 2030 BTC and 310, which appear in the sleek Antique Waxy Commander. These boots offer a rugged, lace-up shoe option that can easily transition from work to night. With a choice of toe shape and style, the Service Boot silhouette remains a timeless boot option for those who enjoy a more Western-inspired look. For a more balanced look, the Chelsea boot in Antique Waxy Commander combines dark and light brown hues for an interesting contrast that adds a touch of flair to the mix. Ranging in price from $725 to $1,240, they are available now via the Viberg web store.