The best Canada Goose alternatives: Moose Knuckles, Moncler, and more

Canada Goose has a great reputation for its fantastic winter clothing range. For anyone looking for the perfect outfit for winter travel, you’ll likely be considering Canada Goose. However, if you’re not a fan of its style or you’re looking for something a little more affordable or simply different, what do you do? No problem! There are some great options out there and we’ve picked out the best Canada Goose alternatives around including big-name brands like Moose Knuckles, Mackage, and Moncler, along with some more affordable choices too. Take a look below at what we have in mind.

Moose Knuckles

Using the motto, “We build Canadian know-how, grit and heritage into every fibre, stitch and zipper” instantly gives you insight into what to expect from Moose Knuckles. The firm is all about providing you with coats and parkas that can handle extreme weather conditions while still looking super fashionable when you’re traipsing around big cities. The company is built on the belief it makes the “leanest, toughest, and most luxurious sportswear in the world” being a family business, first and foremost. Its coats aren’t cheap, being on a par with Canada Goose and often over $1,000 for a coat but it’s a great way to inject style into your warm wear while keeping everything practical as well.

Moncler

An Italian luxury brand, Moncler is well known for its gorgeous down jackets and its stylish sportswear. The name comes from a small alpine town in France called Monestier-de-Clermont and shortened to Moncler in this instance. The company’s parkas are the true highlight if you’re looking to invest in something stylish with many jackets costing upwards of $2,000. However, they’re a strong rival to Canada Goose with plenty of class and finesse that make them worth the high-end price tag.

Mackage

If you pay attention to celebrity fashion, you’ll be well-versed in the wonders of Mackage. It might only be 25 years old which makes it pretty new compared to others here, but many stylish celebrities sport its clothing. Its focus is on providing warmth and comfort while looking great. Its high-performance skiwear is a big stand-out part of its repertoire but there are also great puffer jackets. It’s a little more affordable than Canada Goose while still being high-end.

Woolrich

Woolrich has been around since 1830 so you can trust in its reliability a ton. The oldest manufacturer of outdoor wear, it started out as a company for hunters and loggers but since then, it’s become pretty stylish but also practical. Its parkas are a little more affordable than Canada Goose while still keeping you toasty warm and offering you the benefit of many pockets and useful extras. Such clothing works just as well on an outdoor excursion as it does when heading to the office.

The North Face

For a cheaper option that’s still worth the cash, consider The North Face. The company makes some of the best ski jackets while keeping things a touch more affordable than anything from Canada Goose or the others listed here. Originally designed to supply climbers, it now focuses on street culture that will keep you warm. Besides selling coats and parkas, The North Face also stocks backpacks, tents, and sleeping packs so it’s a good one-stop shop for your outdoor plans.

