  1. Fashion & Style

Work From Home in Style With the Best Loungewear Sets for Men

By

What was previously made all that much easier by having to be at the office now just got a bit trickier? We’re talking about getting dressed for work in style. And of course, your home is now your office. It’s a big change, and it requires reevaluating your wardrobe.

Best Loungewear Sets for Men
Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Are we suggesting you throw on an office-ready suit to work from home? Unless your next Zoom call absolutely demands it, then no. You can meet those dual demands of working remotely — comfort and style — with one easy alternative: loungewear sets. The best part? These loungewear sets for men aren’t your typical frumpy pajamas and sweatpants, yet they’re nowhere near as stuffy as a tailored suit. While you can mix and match most of these sets, we advise you to wear them together to channel the sort of laidback, breezy style you can wear outside the house.

J. Crew Madras Pajama Set

J. Crew Madras Pajama Set

This pajama set is WFH-friendly thanks to the button-up top, which looks a lot like a spring-ready short-sleeve shirt you could wear outdoors. Your next Zoom call just got more stylish, yet comfy at the same time.

Vince Wool Cashmere Pullover Hoodie

VINCE Wool Cashmere Jogger and Pullover

Understated luxury is Vince’s aesthetic, and this wool-cashmere pullover and matching joggers are just that. You can easily dress it up by wearing a chambray shirt underneath.

Sergio Tacchini Orion Tracksuit

Tennis apparel label Sergio Tacchini designed these slim-fit tracksuits made from soft poly-cotton, which look just as great off-court.

Asos Design Loungewear Set

Asos Design Loungewear Set

Have a little leeway as you work from home? Rock these super cozy tee and shorts, then top the tee with an unstructured navy blazer to hop on a conference call. We say go for it.

Uniqlo Ultra-Stretch Long-Sleeve Waffle Lounge Set

Uniqlo Ultra-Stretch Long-Sleeve Waffle Lounge Set

A stretchy set of sweats is always a solid pick, and this Uniqlo fit will look just presentable enough for your Zoom calls.

Aime Leon Dore Sweats

Aime Leon Deor Logo Sweatpants

Luxury is the name of the game with this high fashion logo hoodie-sweatpants combo from Aime Leon Deor — you’re one of the cool kids if you pick up this matching set.

Editors' Recommendations

7 Best All-Purpose Camp Knives to Slice, Whittle, and Feather

best all purpose camp knives

10 Best Books by Ernest Hemingway, Ranked

man reading book

The Best Car Camping Gear for Any Season

car camping

The Best Hoodies to Wear While Working From Home

best hoodies for men 3 the to wear while working from home

Light Wash Jeans Are Back: Here Are the Best Pairs for Spring

Spice Up Your Swing with Bill Murray’s New Golf Apparel Line

bill murray with a golf ball in mouth

2 Fashion Titans Launch Spring’s Must-Have Sunglasses

12 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands to Wear at Home

The Best Polo Shirts to Wear This Spring

This Dapper Watch Brand Lets You Tell Time Through Your Fingertips

How the Fashion Industry Is Stepping Up to Fight COVID-19

giorgio armani storefront italy closed coronavirus

This Aussie Brand Has Been Making Some of the Best Boots for 150 Years

Blundstone

Why You Should Buy Slippers for Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Our Favorite Online Prescription Glasses Providers

The Best Watches Under $200