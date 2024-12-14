 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Comfort with style: The best men’s designer sneakers to buy this season

The best men's designer sneakers

By
line up of sneakers on rack
Hermes Rivera/Unsplash / Unsplash

For day-to-day outfits, there's a high chance that many will pick a sneaker to complete the look. While there are plenty of sneakers to choose from, it's the designer sneaker often checks all of the marks. Designer sneakers tend to have premium materials and craftsmanship that will not only last for years, but will always look chic and on trend. Despite the trends, these sneakers all have the versatility and timelessness to keep a spot in your wardrobe. When narrowing down on the best men's designer sneakers, it's vital to keep in mind how versatile and easy-to-style a shoe might be. It's also key to find the right pair that can withstand a day's worth of activities. Since sneakers tend to be used on a daily basis, having extra support and comfort in your pick will make you feel more comfortable throughout the day.

Tod's sneakers in Suede
Tod's sneakers in suede
For the retro fan
Jump to details
Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers
Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers
For the understated man
Jump to details
adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers
adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers
For the trendsetter
Jump to details
Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers
Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers
For the classic style
Jump to details
adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers
adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers
For the street style vibes
Jump to details
LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers
LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers
For the comfort
Jump to details
Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers
Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers
For the luxury feel
Jump to details
Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers
Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers
For the modern fashion
Jump to details
Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker
Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker
For the timeless wardrobe
Jump to details
Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers
Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers
For the versatility
Jump to details
Moncler lite runner sneakers
Moncler lite runner sneakers
For the one always on-the-go
Jump to details
Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L
Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L
For the risk taker
Jump to details
Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers
Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers
For the Y2K fan
Jump to details
if (!('_ws_init' in window)) { var s = document.createElement("script"); s.async = true; s.src = "https://visit.ws/js/ws.js"; document.body.appendChild(s); } else { window._ws_init(); }
tod's brown suede sneakers
Tod's / Tod's

For the retro fan

Tod's sneakers in suede

Pros
  • Calfskin and leather made
  • EVA outsole with rubber pebbles with traction
  • Available in seven easy-to-style colorways
Cons
  • Suede can be difficult to care for
  • Leather inserts might not provide the most support
  • Can easily get damaged in rough terrain

Everyone knows that Tod's is a go-to brand when it comes to dress shoes. And while they certainly have a wide variety of loafers and more for formal events, their sneakers selection is an understated gem. The Tod's Sneakers in Suede are a classic silhouette that look similar to trendy retro sneakers but with all of the luxury of the Tod's brand. Available in seven colors, the Sneakers in Suede mix a casual design with a premium material. Italian made and using a mix of leather and suede to maintain a sophisticated look, this sneaker is anything but casual.

Tod's sneakers in Suede
Tod's sneakers in suede
For the retro fan
light grey suede and leather sneakers with smoky background
Maison Margiela / Maison Margiela

For the understated man

Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers

Pros
  • Available in neutral and bold hues
  • 100% calf leather in uppers and contrast for style
  • 100% cotton in lining for comfort
  • 100% rubber sole for better traction
Cons
  • Leather and suede can get dirty over time
  • Needs extra maintenance
  • Doesn't offer extra footwear technology

Another understated brand for sneakers, Maison Margiela's Replica Sneakers are anything but boring. With its simple design and construction, the Replica sneakers are the go-to for everyday shoes. While the silhouette is similar to others available elsewhere, Maison Margiela's sneakers are constructed with 100% calfskin leather in the uppers and 100% cotton in lining. The contrasting sole offers more style to the look, without detracting from the overall minimalist design. Without needing any bold or statement details, the Replica Sneakers are still a trendy shoe that will last for many generations.

Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers
Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers
For the understated man
Related
adidas brown suede sneakers next to shoe box
adidas / adidas

For the trendsetter

adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers

Pros
  • Offers adidas' recognized comfort and features
  • Hairy suede and leather offer a different look
  • Simple for everyday use and styling
Cons
  • Suede can require extra maintenance
  • Nylon upper can be loosen over time

It's no secret that adidas has helped issue in an era of retro sneakers making a comeback. With the help of Song For The Mute, the Country OG Leather Sneakers continue with the retro silhouette but with a new texture. Using leather and hairy suede for the uppers and nylon for the base, this shoe is similar to the adidas trainers you are already used to. While the hairy suede adds a new and interesting detail to the sneaker, the timeless design allows for users to easily style the shoe for any occasion. The mixture of materials allow for a sophisticated yet funky add to any closet that will still be on trend in the future.

adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers
adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers
For the trendsetter
overhead view of white sneakers
Lemaire / Lemaire

For the classic style

Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers

Pros
  • Easy style that will match anything
  • Offers a structured insole for longevity of the silhouette
Cons
  • Lighter hue can dirty quickly
  • Doesn't offer extra footwear technology for support or comfort

Although at first glance the Lemaire Linoleum Low-Top Sneakers might seem plain and simple, the construction and details offer much more. Inspired by vintage gym shoes, these low-top sneakers are the ultimate everyday sneaker. The smooth soft cow leather is a sleek material that will go any look, casual or dressier. The touch of suede on the toe box gives the overall design a touch of a different texture that elevates the look without distracting from the shoe. With a structured insole, these sneakers are great for casual days where you need a little bit more.

Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers
Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers
For the classic style
person wearing croc superstar sneakers
adidas / adidas

For the street style vibes

adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers

Pros
  • Iconic and timeless silhouette
  • Simple with a touch of an exciting pattern
  • Stands out from typical white sneakers
Cons
  • Crocodile pattern can be tricky style
  • Doesn't offer the best support or stability

The partnership between Wales Bonner and adidas has produced many interesting and stylish sneakers over the last seasons. Their Superstar Crocodile-Embossed Leather Sneakers are an example of how even iconic and timeless silhouettes can use a modern update over time. With the infusion of a crocodile pattern, the superstar sneaker goes from the typical white sneaker into an elevated streetwear piece. While the superstar sneaker isn't renowned for it's footwear technology and support, it will still get you through the day with style. Although this pair has numerous options to choose from, the Superstar is likely the most versatile of their collaborations.

adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers
adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers
For the street style vibes
bright orange and neon green sneakers on rock
LOEWE / LOEWE

For the comfort

LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers

Pros
  • Midsole comes with CloudTec Phase technology
  • Light foam sole for comfort
  • Back loop for easy access
Cons
  • Chunkier than regular sneakers
  • Bold colors might not fit with every look

When LOEWE entered into a collaboration with athletic brand On, there was no doubt that the collaboration would produce the ultimate chic sneaker. In their design, both brands were able to subtly inject their personality into the design. While it is a more traditional athletic sneaker, the color and details allow it to still be the perfect everyday sneaker. For the days you want to dress casually but don't want to lose style points, these sneakers are a great go-to option that'll work everytime. The sneaker's colorways of bright orange and yellow also give users a great way of adding a pop of color to their wardrobe.

LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers
LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers
For the comfort
Loro Piana white sneakers with brown heel
Loro Piana / Loro Piana

For the luxury feel

Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers

Pros
  • Tennis sneaker offers more comfort and style
  • Classic color combination for high useability
  • Suede lining allows for more comfort and breathability
Cons
  • Can dirty quickly
  • Requires more care and maintenance

Whenever you want to mix practicality with style, you can't go wrong with a traditional pair of tennis shoes. Although Loro Piana's Tennis Walk Leather Sneakers are relatively new to the scene, they're the perfect example of how you don't need uncomfortable footwear to look stylish. Known for their elegant and sophisticated pieces, Loro Piana's tennis sneaker design elevates a classic sporty design with the help of a soft deerskin material. Over time the sneakers will transform into a unique pair with its own character, making them a great shoe option if you plan to use them for years to come. The rich caramel color on the shoes allow for a classic colorway that you'll have no problem using with most of your wardrobe.

Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers
Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers
For the luxury feel
dark green bottega venetta slip on sneakers with overlapped detail
Bottega Veneta / Bottega Venetta

For the modern fashion

Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers

Pros
  • Slip-on style is easier and quicker to put on
  • Intrecciato pattern design elevates the look
  • Easy-to-style colors
Cons
  • Doesn't offer much foot support as others

If Bottega Veneta is known for one specific detail, it's the use of intrecciato pattern. With their Bottega Veneta has transformed the slip-on sneaker into a luxurious one. Made out of calfskin and using premium craftsmanship, these slip-on sneakers aren't your typical casual sneakers. Available in five versatile colorways, the Sawyer Sneaker is simple enough to blend in with the rest of your closet but will still look sophisticated. Completing the design is a monochromatic rubber sole that has more style than your traditional contrasting outsole.

Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers
Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers
For the modern fashion
white sneakers from Common Projects
Common Projects / Common Projects

For the timeless wardrobe

Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker

Pros
  • Easy to style with any wardrobe
  • Comes in many colors
  • Perfect for minimalists
Cons
  • No added foot support
  • Leather material requires extra care

There's nothing more classic than a white sneaker to complete your look. is the quintessential low-top sneaker that matches with any look. Each sneaker comes with white leather uppers and the bonus of gold serial numbers embossed on each sneaker. Finishing the shoe are monochromatic rubber soles that give the design a sleek look. When it comes to shoes that make for smart investments, Common Project's Low-Top sneaker showcase how a simple and high-quality design can last for years, despite the trends.

Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker
Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker
For the timeless wardrobe

For the versatility

Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers

Pros
  • Easy to wear with any outfit
  • Suede trim adds style
Cons
  • No added foot support

Like most of Brunello Cucinelli's the Leather Low-Top Sneakers are versatile pieces that require no extra fuss. Crafted with full-grain leather and contrasting suede heel tabs, this sneaker design is made to withstand the time. The ultimate neutral colorway of white and beige, this pairing will never lose its charm and style. A traditional lace-up style sneaker, there's nothing more statement about this sneaker than the premium craftsmanship and material used. Like many other sneakers, this design is an ideal piece you'll reach for time and time again.

Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers
Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers
For the versatility
moncler white sneakers
Moncler / Moncler

For the one always on-the-go

Moncler lite runner sneakers

Pros
  • Robust silhouette for long-term use
Cons
  • Style can be too chunky

While Moncler's Lite Runner Low-Top Sneaker has the silhouette of your typical athletic shoe, it's an ideal blend of style and comfort. The outer base of the shoe is composed of 100% calf leather and 100% fabric, the shoe is made to keep debris out and your foot comfortable inside. A breathable mesh on the upper allows for the flexibility and space you need for all day use. The rubber sole adds more cushion to the foot, which can often be forgotten in the process. Despite its chunky appearance, the design is lightweight enough to withstand any activity you have in mind.

Moncler lite runner sneakers
Moncler lite runner sneakers
For the one always on-the-go
model wearing new balance 1906L silver shoe
New Balance / New Balance

For the risk taker

Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L

Pros
  • One-of-a-kind design
  • All of the New Balance foot support
  • Available in versatile hues
Cons
  • Can be bulky for certain outfits
  • Design can be tricky to style

When Junya Watanabe first unveiled the New Balance loafer, there was no shortage of commentary. While some were perplexed by the sneaker-loafer combination, many applauded the innovative way of making a traditional dress shoe more comfortable. Since the launch of the first New Balance 1906L, the two have unveiled new colorways that make it even more appealing. Constructed with multi paneling design, signature ABZORB capsules in the heel, and the signature N-ergy outsole, this collaborative design is the best of both brands.

Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L
Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L
For the risk taker
man wearing saint laurent high top shoes
Saint Laurent / Saint Laurent

For the Y2K fan

Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers

Although the trend of high-top sneakers has waned in the last couple of years, are on their way of bringing them back. While the high-top silhouette can often appear bulky or heavy, the use of a sleek and slim style makes this design modern and clean. Crafted with smooth leather and suede, Saint Laurent uses touches of color to bring this sneaker to life. On the side, the brand's title is subtly embossed on the chunky rubber sole. Mixing colors like white, blue, and yellow together, this high-top sneaker is still versatile enough to function as a day-to-day shoe.

Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers
Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers
For the Y2K fan

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon

Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends before they hit social media. Her previous work includes Glam and The List, along with creating content for brands like Dior and Google. When she's not scrolling on social media, she's watching soccer and Formula 1 all day.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Christian Louboutin sale: Up to $520 off sneakers and loafers
Someone wearing a pair of Louboutin's Junior Spikes Calfskin Sneakers.

For high-end sneaker deals, check out the Gilt sale on Christian Louboutin sneakers as well as many other items such as t-shirts and accessories. The home of some of the best designer sneaker sales and so much more, we’re taking a look at what the Christian Louboutin sale has to offer. You can also tap the button below to check out the nearly 150 different items that feature as part of the sale.

What to shop for in the Christian Louboutin sale
One of the best sneaker brands, there are some fantastic Christian Louboutin sneakers in the sale. One highlight is the which is down to $680 from $845. It’s available in black suede and silver-tone hardware with contrast stitching. They look understated but cool which makes them great for pairing with any other clothing ensemble you’re thinking of wearing. There’s a lightly padded leather insole along with a rubber sole with traction. Lace-up closure is always easy to see and use so these are perfectly effective shoes.

Read more
Common Projects sneakers and boots are up to $311 off right now
Someone wearing some Common Projects shoes.

Some of the best sneaker deals are at Gilt right now with huge discounts of up to 54% off many different Common Projects sneakers and boots. Stock is running low on certain models already and you really don’t want to miss out on a new pair of shoes for less. If you’re keen to see the sale for yourself, hit the button below. Alternatively, keep scrolling while we take you through what we like most.

What to shop for in the Common Projects sneaker sale
One of the best sneaker brands around, Common Projects is a great option for all your sneaker and boot needs. One of the biggest discounts is on the which is 54% off and down to $219 from $485. It offers a typical Common Projects minimalist style and the sneaker looks super sleek. It’s available in white leather with silver-tone hardware and a pull-on tab. Lace-up closures and a lightly padded leather insole with a rubber sole with traction round things off well.

Read more
Best men’s designer sneaker sales: Louboutin, Gucci, and more
A man wearing the Ace tennis sneakers.

You know what you love when it comes to sneakers and ordinary sneaker deals simply won’t do. That’s why you’re looking over the best sneakers and considering which designer labels to go for. Below, we’ve picked out all the best men’s designer sneaker sales going on right now so you can save big on fantastic high-end sneakers. Can’t get better, right? Let’s take a look.
Today's best men's designer sneaker sales
With so many different designer sneaker brands around, it’s not surprising that there are also some great designer sneaker sales going on pretty much at all times. That includes pretty much every sneaker brand you can think of and certainly most of the ones you’d want to buy from. Below, we’ve picked out all the men’s designer sneaker sales worth considering and taken a look at what they offer.

Christian Louboutin:
Fendi:
Burberry:
Givenchy:
Gucci:
Prada:
Moncler:
Tom Ford:
Valentino:
Versace:
Off-White:
Saint Laurent:.
Golden Goose:

Read more