Comfort with style: The best men’s designer sneakers to buy this season

For day-to-day outfits, there's a high chance that many will pick a sneaker to complete the look. While there are plenty of sneakers to choose from, it's the designer sneaker often checks all of the marks. Designer sneakers tend to have premium materials and craftsmanship that will not only last for years, but will always look chic and on trend. Despite the trends, these sneakers all have the versatility and timelessness to keep a spot in your wardrobe. When narrowing down on the best men's designer sneakers, it's vital to keep in mind how versatile and easy-to-style a shoe might be. It's also key to find the right pair that can withstand a day's worth of activities. Since sneakers tend to be used on a daily basis, having extra support and comfort in your pick will make you feel more comfortable throughout the day.

For the retro fan

Tod's sneakers in suede

Pros Calfskin and leather made

EVA outsole with rubber pebbles with traction

Available in seven easy-to-style colorways Cons Suede can be difficult to care for

Leather inserts might not provide the most support

Can easily get damaged in rough terrain

Everyone knows that Tod's is a go-to brand when it comes to dress shoes. And while they certainly have a wide variety of loafers and more for formal events, their sneakers selection is an understated gem. The Tod's Sneakers in Suede are a classic silhouette that look similar to trendy retro sneakers but with all of the luxury of the Tod's brand. Available in seven colors, the Sneakers in Suede mix a casual design with a premium material. Italian made and using a mix of leather and suede to maintain a sophisticated look, this sneaker is anything but casual.

For the understated man

Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers

Pros Available in neutral and bold hues

100% calf leather in uppers and contrast for style

100% cotton in lining for comfort

100% rubber sole for better traction Cons Leather and suede can get dirty over time

Needs extra maintenance

Doesn't offer extra footwear technology

Another understated brand for sneakers, Maison Margiela's Replica Sneakers are anything but boring. With its simple design and construction, the Replica sneakers are the go-to for everyday shoes. While the silhouette is similar to others available elsewhere, Maison Margiela's sneakers are constructed with 100% calfskin leather in the uppers and 100% cotton in lining. The contrasting sole offers more style to the look, without detracting from the overall minimalist design. Without needing any bold or statement details, the Replica Sneakers are still a trendy shoe that will last for many generations.

For the trendsetter

adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers

Pros Offers adidas' recognized comfort and features

Hairy suede and leather offer a different look

Simple for everyday use and styling Cons Suede can require extra maintenance

Nylon upper can be loosen over time

It's no secret that adidas has helped issue in an era of retro sneakers making a comeback. With the help of Song For The Mute, the Country OG Leather Sneakers continue with the retro silhouette but with a new texture. Using leather and hairy suede for the uppers and nylon for the base, this shoe is similar to the adidas trainers you are already used to. While the hairy suede adds a new and interesting detail to the sneaker, the timeless design allows for users to easily style the shoe for any occasion. The mixture of materials allow for a sophisticated yet funky add to any closet that will still be on trend in the future.

For the classic style

Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers

Pros Easy style that will match anything

Offers a structured insole for longevity of the silhouette Cons Lighter hue can dirty quickly

Doesn't offer extra footwear technology for support or comfort

Although at first glance the Lemaire Linoleum Low-Top Sneakers might seem plain and simple, the construction and details offer much more. Inspired by vintage gym shoes, these low-top sneakers are the ultimate everyday sneaker. The smooth soft cow leather is a sleek material that will go any look, casual or dressier. The touch of suede on the toe box gives the overall design a touch of a different texture that elevates the look without distracting from the shoe. With a structured insole, these sneakers are great for casual days where you need a little bit more.

For the street style vibes

adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers

Pros Iconic and timeless silhouette

Simple with a touch of an exciting pattern

Stands out from typical white sneakers Cons Crocodile pattern can be tricky style

Doesn't offer the best support or stability

The partnership between Wales Bonner and adidas has produced many interesting and stylish sneakers over the last seasons. Their Superstar Crocodile-Embossed Leather Sneakers are an example of how even iconic and timeless silhouettes can use a modern update over time. With the infusion of a crocodile pattern, the superstar sneaker goes from the typical white sneaker into an elevated streetwear piece. While the superstar sneaker isn't renowned for it's footwear technology and support, it will still get you through the day with style. Although this pair has numerous options to choose from, the Superstar is likely the most versatile of their collaborations.

For the comfort

LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers

Pros Midsole comes with CloudTec Phase technology

Light foam sole for comfort

Back loop for easy access Cons Chunkier than regular sneakers

Bold colors might not fit with every look

When LOEWE entered into a collaboration with athletic brand On, there was no doubt that the collaboration would produce the ultimate chic sneaker. In their design, both brands were able to subtly inject their personality into the design. While it is a more traditional athletic sneaker, the color and details allow it to still be the perfect everyday sneaker. For the days you want to dress casually but don't want to lose style points, these sneakers are a great go-to option that'll work everytime. The sneaker's colorways of bright orange and yellow also give users a great way of adding a pop of color to their wardrobe.

For the luxury feel

Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers

Pros Tennis sneaker offers more comfort and style

Classic color combination for high useability

Suede lining allows for more comfort and breathability Cons Can dirty quickly

Requires more care and maintenance

Whenever you want to mix practicality with style, you can't go wrong with a traditional pair of tennis shoes. Although Loro Piana's Tennis Walk Leather Sneakers are relatively new to the scene, they're the perfect example of how you don't need uncomfortable footwear to look stylish. Known for their elegant and sophisticated pieces, Loro Piana's tennis sneaker design elevates a classic sporty design with the help of a soft deerskin material. Over time the sneakers will transform into a unique pair with its own character, making them a great shoe option if you plan to use them for years to come. The rich caramel color on the shoes allow for a classic colorway that you'll have no problem using with most of your wardrobe.

For the modern fashion

Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers

Pros Slip-on style is easier and quicker to put on

Intrecciato pattern design elevates the look

Easy-to-style colors Cons Doesn't offer much foot support as others

If Bottega Veneta is known for one specific detail, it's the use of intrecciato pattern. With their Bottega Veneta has transformed the slip-on sneaker into a luxurious one. Made out of calfskin and using premium craftsmanship, these slip-on sneakers aren't your typical casual sneakers. Available in five versatile colorways, the Sawyer Sneaker is simple enough to blend in with the rest of your closet but will still look sophisticated. Completing the design is a monochromatic rubber sole that has more style than your traditional contrasting outsole.

For the timeless wardrobe

Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker

Pros Easy to style with any wardrobe

Comes in many colors

Perfect for minimalists Cons No added foot support

Leather material requires extra care

There's nothing more classic than a white sneaker to complete your look. is the quintessential low-top sneaker that matches with any look. Each sneaker comes with white leather uppers and the bonus of gold serial numbers embossed on each sneaker. Finishing the shoe are monochromatic rubber soles that give the design a sleek look. When it comes to shoes that make for smart investments, Common Project's Low-Top sneaker showcase how a simple and high-quality design can last for years, despite the trends.

For the versatility

Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers

Pros Easy to wear with any outfit

Suede trim adds style Cons No added foot support

Like most of Brunello Cucinelli's the Leather Low-Top Sneakers are versatile pieces that require no extra fuss. Crafted with full-grain leather and contrasting suede heel tabs, this sneaker design is made to withstand the time. The ultimate neutral colorway of white and beige, this pairing will never lose its charm and style. A traditional lace-up style sneaker, there's nothing more statement about this sneaker than the premium craftsmanship and material used. Like many other sneakers, this design is an ideal piece you'll reach for time and time again.

For the one always on-the-go

Moncler lite runner sneakers

Pros Robust silhouette for long-term use Cons Style can be too chunky

While Moncler's Lite Runner Low-Top Sneaker has the silhouette of your typical athletic shoe, it's an ideal blend of style and comfort. The outer base of the shoe is composed of 100% calf leather and 100% fabric, the shoe is made to keep debris out and your foot comfortable inside. A breathable mesh on the upper allows for the flexibility and space you need for all day use. The rubber sole adds more cushion to the foot, which can often be forgotten in the process. Despite its chunky appearance, the design is lightweight enough to withstand any activity you have in mind.

For the risk taker

Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L

Pros One-of-a-kind design

All of the New Balance foot support

Available in versatile hues Cons Can be bulky for certain outfits

Design can be tricky to style

When Junya Watanabe first unveiled the New Balance loafer, there was no shortage of commentary. While some were perplexed by the sneaker-loafer combination, many applauded the innovative way of making a traditional dress shoe more comfortable. Since the launch of the first New Balance 1906L, the two have unveiled new colorways that make it even more appealing. Constructed with multi paneling design, signature ABZORB capsules in the heel, and the signature N-ergy outsole, this collaborative design is the best of both brands.

For the Y2K fan

Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers

Although the trend of high-top sneakers has waned in the last couple of years, are on their way of bringing them back. While the high-top silhouette can often appear bulky or heavy, the use of a sleek and slim style makes this design modern and clean. Crafted with smooth leather and suede, Saint Laurent uses touches of color to bring this sneaker to life. On the side, the brand's title is subtly embossed on the chunky rubber sole. Mixing colors like white, blue, and yellow together, this high-top sneaker is still versatile enough to function as a day-to-day shoe.