Comfort with style: The best men’s designer sneakers to buy this season

For day-to-day outfits, there's a high chance that many will pick a sneaker to complete the look. While there are plenty of sneakers to choose from, it's the designer sneaker often checks all of the marks. Designer sneakers tend to have premium materials and craftsmanship that will not only last for years, but will always look chic and on trend. Despite the trends, these sneakers all have the versatility and timelessness to keep a spot in your wardrobe. When narrowing down on the best men's designer sneakers, it's vital to keep in mind how versatile and easy-to-style a shoe might be. It's also key to find the right pair that can withstand a day's worth of activities. Since sneakers tend to be used on a daily basis, having extra support and comfort in your pick will make you feel more comfortable throughout the day.
For the retro fan
Tod's sneakers in suede
- Calfskin and leather made
- EVA outsole with rubber pebbles with traction
- Available in seven easy-to-style colorways
- Suede can be difficult to care for
- Leather inserts might not provide the most support
- Can easily get damaged in rough terrain
Everyone knows that Tod's is a go-to brand when it comes to dress shoes. And while they certainly have a wide variety of loafers and more for formal events, their sneakers selection is an understated gem. The Tod's Sneakers in Suede are a classic silhouette that look similar to trendy retro sneakers but with all of the luxury of the Tod's brand. Available in seven colors, the Sneakers in Suede mix a casual design with a premium material. Italian made and using a mix of leather and suede to maintain a sophisticated look, this sneaker is anything but casual.
For the understated man
Maison Margiela Calfskin Replica Sneakers
- Available in neutral and bold hues
- 100% calf leather in uppers and contrast for style
- 100% cotton in lining for comfort
- 100% rubber sole for better traction
- Leather and suede can get dirty over time
- Needs extra maintenance
- Doesn't offer extra footwear technology
Another understated brand for sneakers, Maison Margiela's Replica Sneakers are anything but boring. With its simple design and construction, the Replica sneakers are the go-to for everyday shoes. While the silhouette is similar to others available elsewhere, Maison Margiela's sneakers are constructed with 100% calfskin leather in the uppers and 100% cotton in lining. The contrasting sole offers more style to the look, without detracting from the overall minimalist design. Without needing any bold or statement details, the Replica Sneakers are still a trendy shoe that will last for many generations.
For the trendsetter
adidas x Song For The Mute Country OG leather sneakers
- Offers adidas' recognized comfort and features
- Hairy suede and leather offer a different look
- Simple for everyday use and styling
- Suede can require extra maintenance
- Nylon upper can be loosen over time
It's no secret that adidas has helped issue in an era of retro sneakers making a comeback. With the help of Song For The Mute, the Country OG Leather Sneakers continue with the retro silhouette but with a new texture. Using leather and hairy suede for the uppers and nylon for the base, this shoe is similar to the adidas trainers you are already used to. While the hairy suede adds a new and interesting detail to the sneaker, the timeless design allows for users to easily style the shoe for any occasion. The mixture of materials allow for a sophisticated yet funky add to any closet that will still be on trend in the future.
For the classic style
Lemaire Linoleum low-top sneakers
- Easy style that will match anything
- Offers a structured insole for longevity of the silhouette
- Lighter hue can dirty quickly
- Doesn't offer extra footwear technology for support or comfort
Although at first glance the Lemaire Linoleum Low-Top Sneakers might seem plain and simple, the construction and details offer much more. Inspired by vintage gym shoes, these low-top sneakers are the ultimate everyday sneaker. The smooth soft cow leather is a sleek material that will go any look, casual or dressier. The touch of suede on the toe box gives the overall design a touch of a different texture that elevates the look without distracting from the shoe. With a structured insole, these sneakers are great for casual days where you need a little bit more.
For the street style vibes
adidas x Wales Bonner superstar crocodile-embossed leather sneakers
- Iconic and timeless silhouette
- Simple with a touch of an exciting pattern
- Stands out from typical white sneakers
- Crocodile pattern can be tricky style
- Doesn't offer the best support or stability
The partnership between Wales Bonner and adidas has produced many interesting and stylish sneakers over the last seasons. Their Superstar Crocodile-Embossed Leather Sneakers are an example of how even iconic and timeless silhouettes can use a modern update over time. With the infusion of a crocodile pattern, the superstar sneaker goes from the typical white sneaker into an elevated streetwear piece. While the superstar sneaker isn't renowned for it's footwear technology and support, it will still get you through the day with style. Although this pair has numerous options to choose from, the Superstar is likely the most versatile of their collaborations.
For the comfort
LOEWE x On men's cloudtilt sneakers
- Midsole comes with CloudTec Phase technology
- Light foam sole for comfort
- Back loop for easy access
- Chunkier than regular sneakers
- Bold colors might not fit with every look
When LOEWE entered into a collaboration with athletic brand On, there was no doubt that the collaboration would produce the ultimate chic sneaker. In their design, both brands were able to subtly inject their personality into the design. While it is a more traditional athletic sneaker, the color and details allow it to still be the perfect everyday sneaker. For the days you want to dress casually but don't want to lose style points, these sneakers are a great go-to option that'll work everytime. The sneaker's colorways of bright orange and yellow also give users a great way of adding a pop of color to their wardrobe.
For the luxury feel
Loro Piana tennis walk leather sneakers
- Tennis sneaker offers more comfort and style
- Classic color combination for high useability
- Suede lining allows for more comfort and breathability
- Can dirty quickly
- Requires more care and maintenance
Whenever you want to mix practicality with style, you can't go wrong with a traditional pair of tennis shoes. Although Loro Piana's Tennis Walk Leather Sneakers are relatively new to the scene, they're the perfect example of how you don't need uncomfortable footwear to look stylish. Known for their elegant and sophisticated pieces, Loro Piana's tennis sneaker design elevates a classic sporty design with the help of a soft deerskin material. Over time the sneakers will transform into a unique pair with its own character, making them a great shoe option if you plan to use them for years to come. The rich caramel color on the shoes allow for a classic colorway that you'll have no problem using with most of your wardrobe.
For the modern fashion
Bottega Veneta Sawyer Sneakers
- Slip-on style is easier and quicker to put on
- Intrecciato pattern design elevates the look
- Easy-to-style colors
- Doesn't offer much foot support as others
If Bottega Veneta is known for one specific detail, it's the use of intrecciato pattern. With their Bottega Veneta has transformed the slip-on sneaker into a luxurious one. Made out of calfskin and using premium craftsmanship, these slip-on sneakers aren't your typical casual sneakers. Available in five versatile colorways, the Sawyer Sneaker is simple enough to blend in with the rest of your closet but will still look sophisticated. Completing the design is a monochromatic rubber sole that has more style than your traditional contrasting outsole.
For the timeless wardrobe
Common Projects achilles low-top sneaker
- Easy to style with any wardrobe
- Comes in many colors
- Perfect for minimalists
- No added foot support
- Leather material requires extra care
There's nothing more classic than a white sneaker to complete your look. is the quintessential low-top sneaker that matches with any look. Each sneaker comes with white leather uppers and the bonus of gold serial numbers embossed on each sneaker. Finishing the shoe are monochromatic rubber soles that give the design a sleek look. When it comes to shoes that make for smart investments, Common Project's Low-Top sneaker showcase how a simple and high-quality design can last for years, despite the trends.
For the versatility
Brunello Cucinelli leather low-top sneakers
- Easy to wear with any outfit
- Suede trim adds style
- No added foot support
Like most of Brunello Cucinelli's the Leather Low-Top Sneakers are versatile pieces that require no extra fuss. Crafted with full-grain leather and contrasting suede heel tabs, this sneaker design is made to withstand the time. The ultimate neutral colorway of white and beige, this pairing will never lose its charm and style. A traditional lace-up style sneaker, there's nothing more statement about this sneaker than the premium craftsmanship and material used. Like many other sneakers, this design is an ideal piece you'll reach for time and time again.
For the one always on-the-go
Moncler lite runner sneakers
- Robust silhouette for long-term use
- Style can be too chunky
While Moncler's Lite Runner Low-Top Sneaker has the silhouette of your typical athletic shoe, it's an ideal blend of style and comfort. The outer base of the shoe is composed of 100% calf leather and 100% fabric, the shoe is made to keep debris out and your foot comfortable inside. A breathable mesh on the upper allows for the flexibility and space you need for all day use. The rubber sole adds more cushion to the foot, which can often be forgotten in the process. Despite its chunky appearance, the design is lightweight enough to withstand any activity you have in mind.
For the risk taker
Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L
- One-of-a-kind design
- All of the New Balance foot support
- Available in versatile hues
- Can be bulky for certain outfits
- Design can be tricky to style
When Junya Watanabe first unveiled the New Balance loafer, there was no shortage of commentary. While some were perplexed by the sneaker-loafer combination, many applauded the innovative way of making a traditional dress shoe more comfortable. Since the launch of the first New Balance 1906L, the two have unveiled new colorways that make it even more appealing. Constructed with multi paneling design, signature ABZORB capsules in the heel, and the signature N-ergy outsole, this collaborative design is the best of both brands.
For the Y2K fan
Saint Laurent lax colour-block leather and suede high-top sneakers
Although the trend of high-top sneakers has waned in the last couple of years, are on their way of bringing them back. While the high-top silhouette can often appear bulky or heavy, the use of a sleek and slim style makes this design modern and clean. Crafted with smooth leather and suede, Saint Laurent uses touches of color to bring this sneaker to life. On the side, the brand's title is subtly embossed on the chunky rubber sole. Mixing colors like white, blue, and yellow together, this high-top sneaker is still versatile enough to function as a day-to-day shoe.