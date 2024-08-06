 Skip to main content
Hike off trail? These adidas hiking sneakers are $80 off today

adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 sneakers
adidas

If you’re a frequent hiker, explorer, or outdoorsman, you’ve gone through your fair share of footwear. For that reason, you can never have enough hiking shoes. Backups for your backups are always good to have unless you don’t have any at all. Then, well, you’ll need some. Either way, adidas has you covered today with an excellent Amazon deal. The adidas men’s Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 sneakers are $80 off, down to $120 instead of their usual $200. They’re built for all-day outdoor adventures, with performance features that will improve your experience like step-in stability, an EVA stabilization frame, and BOOST energy capsules — more on that below. This deal won’t last long if you’re interested and there are a couple of styles on sale right now.

Why shop these adidas Men’s Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 sneakers for off-trail hiking?

Anyone looking for a reliable and solid pair of hiking shoes would certainly be happy with these. They’re comfortable, which is perhaps the most important point you could make, but also flexible and supportive. That support comes in the form of proprietary technology from adidas. For example, the EVA stabilization frame provides a stable footbed regardless of terrain. Moreover, the adidas BOOST energy capsules give your feet extra power and momentum by offering a springy return.

They also feature step-in stability with the frame and external heel clip, and a continental rubber outsole that offers excellent traction while protecting your feet from wet and dry elements. An adaptive stretch knit collar hugs the ankle to prevent dirt and debris from sneaking its way into the shoe. A couple of styles are available, like black and beige, or carbon and black, along with sizes ranging from men’s 6 up to men’s 14.

What you’ll really want to know, however, is how they hold up. They were made for the great outdoors, after all. The answer is very good, whether on the trail or off. Even rocky, challenging terrain is no match for these mid-top hiking shoes.

But then there’s the price. Normally $200 they’re on sale today for $120, which saves you $80. That is a great deal that you cannot beat for such a reliable pair of hiking shoes.

