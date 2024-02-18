Nike Presidents Day sale: Up to 40% off sneakers and more

Nike is always a reliable brand when it comes to quality, versatility and style. Luckily for you, they are having a huge President’s Day sale right now where shoppers can get up t0 40% off running shoes, apparel and other workout gear.

Before you start shopping, check out our list of the six best Nike shoes for the gym and compare them to what sneakers are currently on sale. No matter what type of athlete you are, you will find shoes and apparel that will help you take your workout to the next level. Click the button below to start shopping all things Nike.

What you should buy during the Nike sale

Since Nike is loved for their endless amount of shoes and sneakers, let’s start off which styles you can purchase at a discounted price. For more athleisure and casual purposes, shop the Air Jordan 1 Mid for $94, the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 for $85, the Jordan Play Slides for $34, the Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid for $62 or the Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas for $49. For running, walking and jogging purposes, you’ll find the Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit for $150, the Nike Flex Control 4 for $65, the Nike Flex Experience Run 11 for $49 or the Nike Free Run 2018 for $70. Check out how all of these options compare with our picks of the five best Nike shoes for walking in 2024.

Let’s move onto the discounted Nike apparel choices. You can shop the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Pants for $59, the Nike Solo Swish Top for $90, the Nike Sportswear Windrunner for $76, the Men’s Fleece Crew for $75 and the Men’s Woven Washed Flow Shorts for $49. Most of the apparel and footwear that you will find during this sale will help you with the nine best cardio workouts to shake up you routine or can be worn for traveling, lounging or running errands.

This Nike sale only lasts a few days so make sure you take advantage of the discounts that they are offering. You can get up to 40% off some of the brand’s most popular sneakers and apparel. Anything you purchase during this sale will be worth your time and money.

