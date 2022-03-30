The Best Travel Gear for Domestic and International Trips

In 2020, travel was nil. Then in 2021, everyone was still staying pretty close to home. Now in 2022, most borders are open, travel restrictions are ending, and people are hitting the road and taking to the skies in growing numbers. If you're among them, you're probably thinking that now is a good time to update some of the travel gear that you haven't used since the twenty-teens. To that end, we're looking at the 2022 travel essentials, whether you'll be out for a weekend, taking the week off for a domestic vacation, or jetting for a prolonged international adventure.

You can travel with confidence knowing that these suggestions are authentically awesome. The writer of this piece has spent the past decade traveling non-stop and has written about travel gear for the likes of Popular Science, Afar, the Daily Beast, Thrillist, Men's Health, and more. He's constantly testing out the latest releases from the industry's top brands and knows exactly what you need for every type of travel.

Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack

Cotopaxi makes a lot of cool stuff, and perfectly representative of this is the Allpa 35L travel pack. It has a sleek, modern look, offers plenty of space for a weekend's worth of stuff, organizes well, and is comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. And not only is it available in some of the coolest colors you'll find in any travel gear, but you can choose the "Del Dia" variety which is made out of a random assortment of fabric scraps, making it both more sustainable and 100% unique.

Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

When you're traveling, you want a soundtrack to your journey. The new Fit Pro earbuds from Beats are exactly what you need. While they're technically designed for the gym, their secure fit makes them ideal for listening to music while rushing through the airport. What's more, they deliver astounding sound quality because, you know, they're from Beats.

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

Tarpestry Upcycled Large Pouch

If you're going to keep your bag from cluttering, you need a means of keeping all the little things organized: Cables, keys, those Beats, and such. This pouch from Tarpestry is a great place to keep it all together. It's super durable, looks great, and is upcycled from materials leftover from the company's larger products. And this is just one option. You can choose from several different patterns.

Tarpestry Upcycled Large Pouch

Arlo Skye the Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket

Now that you're going to bring a bit more stuff, expand your cargo capacity with the sleekest carry-on suitcase out there. For starters, Arlo Skye's suitcases look uber slick and are available in some eye-catching colors. Beyond that, it's got everything you could want from a suitcase and more: A solid laptop pocket with plenty of organization, durable design and smooth-rolling wheels, and even a built-in charger for your devices.

Arlo Skye the Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket

Marmot Echo Featherless Hoody

Two things are essential for a great travel jacket: Versatility and packability. The Echo Featherless Hoody from Marmot delivers on both. Light enough for a cool spring day but warm enough for chillier temperatures, it covers a lot of bases in regards to weather. It also packs down to an incredibly tiny size, making it easy to fit into your bag or suitcase. What's more, it's hypoallergenic and built to last.

Marmot Echo Featherless Hoody

Tortuga Outbreaker 45L Backpack

When it comes to packing for a long journey, there simply isn't any bag out there that compares to the Outbreaker 45L from Tortuga. First of all, it's been designed to maximize every square inch, allowing you to pack the absolute limit of what is allowed in a carry-on. Its main pocket is cavernous, its laptop pocket protective and easy to access at airport security gates, and the front organizational pocket has the perfect spot for every little thing. And it's super durable, capable of hard travel for years on end. No other bag offers the space efficiency, capacity, and durability that you'll get from the Outbreaker. What's more, it's comfortable enough to wear all day, if necessary.

Tortuga Outbreaker 45L Backpack

Zero Halliburton ZH Mini-Traveler

Now that you have a very big bag, it's time to get a very small suitcase. The ZH Mini-Traveler is ideal for keeping smaller breakables from getting crushed in your bag. It's got enough capacity for a little more than two cellphones, or a few pairs of sunglasses, or whatnot, and it's extremely durable, compact enough to be easily packable, and looks pretty sleek.

Zero Halliburton ZH Mini-Traveler

Editors' Recommendations