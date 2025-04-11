Unclaimed Baggage’s 2025 ‘Found Report’ offers quirky peek inside America’s lost luggage

What secrets do our suitcases hold? Unclaimed Baggage, the retailer that gives a second life to lost airline luggage, released its annual Found Report for 2025, and it gives a fascinating glimpse into the belongings left behind by travelers in 2024.

According to the report, which analyzes the millions of items that passed through their Scottsboro, Alabama facility, airlines handled a staggering 45.6 million checked bags in July 2024 alone. While the vast majority of missing items were reunited with their owners, a small fraction ended up at Unclaimed Baggage after a 90-day search period.

Bryan Owens, CEO & President of Unclaimed Baggage, emphasized the unique insights the discarded luggage provides. “Since 1970, we’ve unpacked more than just belongings—we’ve discovered the unique stories behind travelers’ journeys,” he stated. “Each narrative sparks curiosity, evokes laughter and invites conversation.”

The 2025 Found Report highlights a range of intriguing discoveries, categorized by their nature. The “Top 40 Most Fascinating Finds” promises the unbelievable, including items like a suit of armor and a freeze-dried chicken foot. For those curious about value, the report details the “Most Valuable Treasures,” with a $10,000 suitcase, a $39,000 diamond ring, and a $1,700 pet carrier topping the list.

Beyond the monetary value, some bags held more peculiar tales, with the report teasing stories like “The Case of the Hotel Bandit” and a bag inexplicably filled with rocks. The report also delves into “Top Travel Trends,” drawing parallels between airport baggage and fashion runways. Finally, the “Frequently Found Items” section reveals the most common articles left behind, even noting surprising gender differences in underwear packing habits.

Sonni Hood, Senior Manager of PR and Communications at Unclaimed Baggage, emphasized the broader significance of the findings. “Left behind luggage gives us a snapshot of passengers’ lives,” she said. “Each year, the ‘Found Report’ connects those snapshots into a bigger picture—capturing unique insights into how we move, what we value most and how packing habits evolve and change over time.”

The full 2025 Found Report is now available for those eager to dive deeper into the fascinating world of lost luggage.