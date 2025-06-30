This country is Europe’s top spot for work-life balance, study says

If you’re dreaming of escaping long hours and weekend work, Ireland might just be your ideal destination. According to Remote’s newly released Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025, Ireland ranked as the number one country in Europe for work-life balance.

The study evaluated the world’s 60 largest economies based on factors like statutory annual leave, access to healthcare, public safety, and average weekly working hours. Globally, Wellington, New Zealand took the top spot, but Europe’s crown went to Ireland, specifically Dublin, with a life-work balance score of 81.17 out of 100.

Recommended Videos

Ireland offers 30 days of statutory annual leave, a relatively high minimum wage, and generous family policies, including 26 weeks of maternity leave paid at 70% of income. The average work week in Ireland is just 34.3 hours, and the country’s work culture emphasizes community and well-being alongside professional dedication.

Belgium landed in Europe’s second spot, praised for its high minimum wage, excellent sick pay, and generous maternity leave. The country’s life-work balance is becoming as much a cultural staple as its famous chocolate and beer.

Germany came in third, improving its life-work balance score thanks to reduced average working hours, higher statutory sick pay (especially for parents) and greater LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Rounding out the top five were Norway and Denmark, with Norway offering the most generous parental leave of all countries studied. Denmark continues to lead with some of the shortest working weeks in Europe and a long-standing culture of prioritizing personal well-being.

The best European countries for work-life balance: The full list