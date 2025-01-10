 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

11 unforgettable things to do in Dublin that will make you fall in love with the city

Explore everything Dublin has to offer.

By
Dublin Ireland
papagnoc / Pixabay

Dublin has a magic about it, like a city that somehow knows all of your favorite things and serves them up on a platter. From the cozy pubs to the friendly people to the endless charm, it’s no wonder Dublin is one of the best places to visit in Ireland.

Dublin’s history traces back a millennium, when the first settlement was established in the city center in the fourth century. But Dublin isn’t just about ancient tales and old buildings. From iconic destinations like Temple Bar to the quirky corners of George’s Street Arcade, the things to do in Dublin are as diverse as they are delightful. Whenever I hear a U2 song or am enjoying a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, I’m wishing I was in Dublin. This gorgeous city will steal your heart faster than you can say “sláinte!”

Recommended Videos

The top things to see and do in Dublin

St. Stephen’s Green

St Stephen's Green
Government of Ireland / Government of Ireland

Head over to St. Stephen’s Green, a serene escape in the heart of Dublin. The park, famous for its gorgeous greenery year-round, played a pivotal role during the 1916 Easter Rising, bearing witness to Ireland’s fight for Independence. Today, it’s a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike, perfect for a leisurely stroll, a picnic, or simply soaking up the atmosphere of central Dublin.

Related

Little Museum of Dublin

Little Museum of Dublin
Dublin.ie / Dublin.ie

The Little Museum of Dublin is a hidden gem overlooking St. Stephen’s Green, packed with charm and over 5,000 quirky artifacts telling the story of the city. Housed in an 18th-century Georgian townhouse, it’s a cozy spot where you can soak in the history of Dublin. Love U2? Don’t miss the “U2: Made in Dublin” exhibition.

Guinness Storehouse

Guinness Storehouse
Guinness Storehouse / Guinness

The Guinness Storehouse is one of the top reasons to visit Dublin and is a must-see for beer lovers and history lovers alike. In 1759, Arthur Guinness signed the famous lease for St. James’s Gate Brewery; the rest is history. Explore how the iconic stout is made, learn to “split the G,” and top it all off with a pint at the Gravity Bar, where you can enjoy 360-degree views of Dublin.

Croke Park

Croke Park
Croke Park

Croke Park is a must-see for sports enthusiasts and one of the best things to do in Dublin. As Ireland’s national stadium and home to the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), it’s where the excitement of Gaelic football and hurling comes alive, especially during the All-Ireland finals. Even if you’re not there for a match, you can check out the GAA Museum or the Skyline tour.

Temple Bar

Temple Bar
Leonhard_Niederwimmer / Pixabay

Chances are, you’ve heard of the famous Temple Bar. Known for its traditional Irish music, the pub also boasts Ireland’s largest whiskey collection and the largest selection of pub sandwiches worldwide. It’s a hotspot for a pint and a great time, but expect crowds as it’s also one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. Explore some of Dublin’s lesser-known, cozy pubs nearby for a quieter vibe. New York Times writer Tom Downey recommends locales like Gravediggers and Mulligans if you’re looking for something more off-the-beaten-path.

The Irish Whiskey Museum

Irish Whiskey Museum
Irish Whiskey Museum

A little less crowded than the Guinness Storehouse, the Irish Whiskey Museum offers a fun and interactive journey through the history of Ireland’s iconic drink. Take a guided tour through four rooms, each highlighting a different period in Irish history. At the end, become a whiskey expert by tasting three or four whiskeys. 

Dublin Castle 

Dublin Castle
papagnoc / Pixabay

Regarding things to do in Dublin, you can’t skip out on the iconic Dublin Castle. Built on the site of a Viking settlement in the 13th century, it was once the heart of British rule in Ireland. Today, you can explore the beautiful Dubh Linn gardens or peek at the medieval ruins and Viking remains uncovered beneath the castle. 

Howth

Howth
Lixy_ / Pixabay

If you’re up for a short trip outside the city, hop on the Dart to Howth, a charming fishing village just north of Dublin. You can take a scenic cliff walk to the summit of Howth Head for amazing views or wander through the town and enjoy local seafood spots like Crabby Jo’s and Octopussy’s Seafood Tapas.

National Gallery of Ireland 

National Gallery of Ireland
National Gallery of Ireland

The National Gallery has been home to Ireland’s national art collection since 1854 and features masterpieces by artists like Vincent van Gogh, Caravaggio, and the French Impressionists. You can easily spend two to three hours exploring the galleries, and when you’re done, make sure to treat yourself to a coffee and snack at the Gallery Café.

George’s Street Arcade

George's Street Arcade Dublin
rebaix-fotografie / Shutterstock

George’s Street Arcade opened in 1881, and it is Ireland’s first purpose-built shopping center and one of Europe’s oldest markets. This Victorian-style, red-bricked gem is packed with quirky boutique shops and stalls. There’s something for everyone, from vintage clothing and funky jewelry to vinyl records and collectibles. After a day of shopping, enjoy some delicious food from the arcade’s tasty dining options.

Phoenix Park

Phoenix Park Dublin
sharonang / Pixabay

Phoenix Park is one of the best things to do in Dublin, offering a huge space for both relaxation and recreation. Originally a royal hunting park in the 1660s, it’s now the largest enclosed public park in any European capital. There’s plenty to do, whether walking, running, playing polo, or even cycling along scenic trails. If you’re visiting during the best time to visit Ireland for natural attractions (spring and summer), don’t miss the Dublin Zoo, located within the park.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best cities to splurge on a luxury dinner this New Year’s Eve
Miami comes out on top with one luxury restaurant every 1.8 square miles
Fancy dinner

Looking to ring in the new year with a luxurious dining experience? A recent study by Cabo Villa Vegas Dave analyzed five-star fine-dining restaurants in the 50 most populated U.S. cities, just a week before New Year’s Eve.

Miami leads with one luxury restaurant every 1.8 square miles. This Florida city contains 20 five-star fine-dining restaurants spread across 36 square miles. Standout spots like House of Food Porn and Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge offer the perfect blend of exceptional cuisine and chic atmosphere for a memorable celebration.

Read more
The best cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to a new study
Perhaps unsurprisingly, NYC took the top spot.
Night sky of Orlando, Florida

As the year comes to a close, many Americans are looking for the best places to ring in the New Year with a bang. A new study by WalletHub has identified the top cities across the U.S. for celebrating New Year’s Eve, ranking 100 of the biggest urban centers based on 26 key factors, including nightlife, affordability, and fireworks legality. 

Topping the list is none other than New York City, a favorite for those hoping to experience an iconic celebration. Whether you're joining the throngs in Times Square for the famous ball drop or enjoying a meal at one of the city’s many top-rated restaurants, NYC offers a festive atmosphere like no other. NYC ranks at the top of the country for the number of restaurants per capita and the number of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars.

Read more
Portland travel guide: Here’s how to enjoy all the city has to offer
Don't miss out on these places and things to do when in Portland
View of the mountains and skyline of Portland, Oregon

Portland is Oregon's largest city and is a perfect destination for those who love the great outdoors (like camping), hipster vibes, and amazing food and drink. The city is known for its bike-friendly streets, amazing city parks, and eco-conscious lifestyle. And let's not forget about the thriving microbrewery and coffeehouse scenes! Visiting this city is a must, whether you want to explore its natural beauty or sip your way through craft beer heaven.

Sports fans will love catching a Portland Trail Blazers basketball game or cheering on the Timbers at the iconic Providence Park. And you can't forget one of the best perks of visiting Portland: 0% sales tax, so you can shop until you drop.

Read more