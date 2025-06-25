This is the most expensive tourist city in the U.S. — but travelers love it

Travelers looking for a budget-friendly getaway may want to steer clear of Aspen, Colorado. According to a new study from GOBankingRates, Aspen ranks as the most expensive tourist city in the U.S., but visitors can’t seem to stay away. The study analyzed 91 top U.S. destinations, narrowing the list to 55 cities based on cost factors like airfare, hotel stays, and dining expenses for two adults over a three-night trip.

Aspen’s amazing mountain views, luxury resorts, and world-class skiing come at a steep price. The total cost for a couple’s vacation in Aspen averages $2,708, with airfare alone costing $1,341. Hotel stays run about $791, and meals will set travelers back another $510. Even a domestic beer in this upscale town averages $7.50.

In second place is Santa Barbara, California, where the cost for a similar trip is $2,446. Anchorage, Alaska, ranks third with a total vacation cost of $2,294.

Airfare is especially pricey to destinations like Aspen, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Taos, Santa Fe, Williamsburg, Hot Springs, and Birmingham, where couples can expect to pay over $1,000 just to get there.

The top 20 most expensive tourist destinations in the U.S.