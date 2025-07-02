This New Jersey city tops Fourth of July travel lists this year

Looking for the perfect Fourth of July getaway? Travelers across the country are flocking to Asbury Park, New Jersey, which has officially topped this year’s Fourth of July travel lists, according to a new report from HomeToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental marketplace.

Asbury Park saw an impressive 372% increase in travel searches compared to last year, making it the number one trending destination for Independence Day. The report found that most travelers are steering away from big cities this year, with 88% of searches focused on rural spots and waterside towns, and Asbury Park checks both boxes with its cozy beach town charm and famous boardwalk.

Beloved by New Jersey legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, Asbury Park is known for its laid-back vibe, sandy beaches, and its boardwalk filled with shops, arcades, and cafes. The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display lights up the waterfront, with amazing views right from the boardwalk.

Beyond the fireworks, visitors can explore local gems like the Silverball Retro Arcade, where pinball machines from the 1930s to today are on full display. Families will love Asbury Splash Park, and foodies can dig into fresh pizza at Talula’s or savor waterfront dining at Moonstruck.

The top 20 trending July Fourth destinations