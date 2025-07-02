 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This New Jersey city tops Fourth of July travel lists this year

Asbury Park is the place to be this Independence Day

By
Asbury Park
Asbury Park, New Jersey HomeToGo / Getty Images

Looking for the perfect Fourth of July getaway? Travelers across the country are flocking to Asbury Park, New Jersey, which has officially topped this year’s Fourth of July travel lists, according to a new report from HomeToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental marketplace.

Asbury Park saw an impressive 372% increase in travel searches compared to last year, making it the number one trending destination for Independence Day. The report found that most travelers are steering away from big cities this year, with 88% of searches focused on rural spots and waterside towns, and Asbury Park checks both boxes with its cozy beach town charm and famous boardwalk.

Recommended Videos

Beloved by New Jersey legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, Asbury Park is known for its laid-back vibe, sandy beaches, and its boardwalk filled with shops, arcades, and cafes. The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display lights up the waterfront, with amazing views right from the boardwalk.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Beyond the fireworks, visitors can explore local gems like the Silverball Retro Arcade, where pinball machines from the 1930s to today are on full display. Families will love Asbury Splash Park, and foodies can dig into fresh pizza at Talula’s or savor waterfront dining at Moonstruck.

The top 20 trending July Fourth destinations

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
Kitty Hawk, North Carolina HomeToGo / Getty Images
  1. Asbury Park, New Jersey
  2. Ocean View, Delaware
  3. Lake Michigan Beach, Michigan
  4. New Buffalo, Michigan
  5. Kitty Hawk Beach, North Carolina
  6. Franklin, Tennessee
  7. Big Bear Lake, California
  8. Gloucester, Massachusetts
  9. Concan, Texas
  10. Beaver Lake, Arkansas
  11. Palm Coast, Florida
  12. Lake Oconee, Georgia
  13. Sebago Lake, Maine
  14. Grand Haven, Michigan
  15. Rockaway Beach, Oregon
  16. Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona
  17. Nags Head, North Carolina
  18. Petoskey, Michigan
  19. Lake Hartwell, South Carolina
  20. Seabrook Island, South Carolina
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Language expert reveals key phrases every traveler should know before going abroad
A few simple phrases can make a world of difference
Paris Opera House

If you’re getting ready to explore new destinations and travel abroad, chances are you’ll land somewhere where English isn’t the first language. While it’s true that English is widely spoken in many tourist hotspots, it’s not a guarantee, especially in smaller towns or off-the-beaten-path places. And let’s face it, learning an entire language before a trip isn’t exactly realistic. But the good news? Just a few key phrases can make a world of difference.

“You don’t need to speak the whole language to make your way in a new country,” says Anna Latorre, Spanish language tutor at Anna Spanish.

Read more
This is the most expensive tourist city in the U.S. — but travelers love it
A trip to Aspen comes with a price tag
Aspen Colorado

Travelers looking for a budget-friendly getaway may want to steer clear of Aspen, Colorado. According to a new study from GOBankingRates, Aspen ranks as the most expensive tourist city in the U.S., but visitors can’t seem to stay away. The study analyzed 91 top U.S. destinations, narrowing the list to 55 cities based on cost factors like airfare, hotel stays, and dining expenses for two adults over a three-night trip.

Aspen’s amazing mountain views, luxury resorts, and world-class skiing come at a steep price. The total cost for a couple’s vacation in Aspen averages $2,708, with airfare alone costing $1,341. Hotel stays run about $791, and meals will set travelers back another $510. Even a domestic beer in this upscale town averages $7.50.

Read more
This new Los Cabos resort takes tequila to the next level
Calling all tequila lovers
Tequila

Ready to take your love for tequila to the next level? Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, the newest luxury all-inclusive resort from Velas Resorts, is redefining tequila appreciation with its immersive Tequila Connoisseur Certification. This exclusive three-day experience invites guests to dive deep into Mexico’s most celebrated spirit through expert tastings, curated food pairings, and cultural insights, all set within the resort’s AAA Five Diamond setting.

Day one kicks off with a journey into tequila’s roots. Sip on premium blanco tequilas alongside fresh ceviches like Green Aguachile with Scallops and Mushroom Escabeche, while getting hands-on with blue agave samples and soil from tequila’s birthplace.

Read more