Lanikai Beach in Hawaii took the top spot for the United States.

Every year, the World’s 50 Best Beaches ranks the most stunning shorelines across the globe, and for 2024, Lanikai Beach in Hawaii has proudly taken the top spot for the United States, landing at No. 14 overall. Known for its clear turquoise waters and powdery white sands, Lanikai Beach was the first U.S. beach to make the list, showcasing Hawaii’s natural beauty on an international level.

Nestled just 40 minutes from Honolulu on Oahu, Lanikai Beach is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The beach’s allure goes beyond just its soft sand and clear water; it’s the incredible view of the Mokulua Islands, two small offshore islets, that makes Lanikai truly memorable. Unlike some of the more commercial beaches in Hawaii, Lanikai maintains a serene, almost hidden atmosphere despite its popularity.

While other beaches worldwide topped the list, like Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at No. 1 and Australia’s Voutoumi Beach at No. 5, Lanikai’s high ranking confirms its status as a must-visit destination for beach lovers. The team behind the list, including expert judges and Beach Ambassadors, poured countless hours into evaluating beaches around the globe to bring together a thoughtful guide to the world’s best shores.

Which other U.S. beaches made the list?

Only two other U.S. beaches joined Lanikai on the list. Kapalua Bay Beach on Maui ranked No. 40, and is celebrated for its clear waters and excellent snorkeling among abundant marine life.

Meanwhile, Henderson Beach in Destin, Florida, came in at No. 44. Located in the 200-acre Henderson Beach State Park on the Emerald Coast, it offers visitors soft white sands, emerald waters, and a nature trail that winds through rare coastal scrub habitat.