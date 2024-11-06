 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This stunning beach just claimed the title of best in the U.S.

Lanikai Beach in Hawaii took the top spot for the United States.

By
Lanikai Beach
jaspion82 / Pixabay

Every year, the World’s 50 Best Beaches ranks the most stunning shorelines across the globe, and for 2024, Lanikai Beach in Hawaii has proudly taken the top spot for the United States, landing at No. 14 overall. Known for its clear turquoise waters and powdery white sands, Lanikai Beach was the first U.S. beach to make the list, showcasing Hawaii’s natural beauty on an international level.

Nestled just 40 minutes from Honolulu on Oahu, Lanikai Beach is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The beach’s allure goes beyond just its soft sand and clear water; it’s the incredible view of the Mokulua Islands, two small offshore islets, that makes Lanikai truly memorable. Unlike some of the more commercial beaches in Hawaii, Lanikai maintains a serene, almost hidden atmosphere despite its popularity.

Recommended Videos

While other beaches worldwide topped the list, like Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at No. 1 and Australia’s Voutoumi Beach at No. 5, Lanikai’s high ranking confirms its status as a must-visit destination for beach lovers. The team behind the list, including expert judges and Beach Ambassadors, poured countless hours into evaluating beaches around the globe to bring together a thoughtful guide to the world’s best shores.

Related

Which other U.S. beaches made the list?

Henderson Beach
EZ Miles / Shutterstock

Only two other U.S. beaches joined Lanikai on the list. Kapalua Bay Beach on Maui ranked No. 40, and is celebrated for its clear waters and excellent snorkeling among abundant marine life. 

Meanwhile, Henderson Beach in Destin, Florida, came in at No. 44. Located in the 200-acre Henderson Beach State Park on the Emerald Coast, it offers visitors soft white sands, emerald waters, and a nature trail that winds through rare coastal scrub habitat.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
This Nordic European airline expands its U.S. schedule in 2025
Finnair expands schedule in 2025
finnair airplane

This week, Finland’s national airline, Finnair, announced it’s largest-ever U.S.-bound schedule for the summer of 2025. Also included are more routes to Asia, matching levels last seen in 2019. The flights embark from the carrier’s Helsinki hub. U.S. destinations include Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Seattle, while Asian offerings include Osaka and Nagoya, Japan and Shanghai, China.
Finnair’s packed 2025 schedule
Los Angeles, California Jeremy Bishop via Unsplash

Beginning March 30, 2025, Finnair will fly from Helsinki to L.A. five days per week, up from last summer’s three. The airline will offer daily flights from Finland to Chicago, an increase over the previous five per week. Seattle-bound passengers can pick from two additional flights next summer, and Dallas-bound travelers can choose from up to 11 routes per week (twice daily on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday).

Read more
Regent Hotels makes U.S. comeback with new Santa Monica location
After 32 years, Regent makes a comeback in the United States.
Regent Santa Monica Beach Hotel

After a 32-year hiatus, the Regent hotel brand is making its return to the U.S. with the opening of the Regent Santa Monica Beach in Southern California. Known for its luxury offerings, Regent was last seen in the U.S. at the iconic Regent Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, famously known as the setting for the film “Pretty Woman.” This hotel was reflagged as a Four Seasons in 1992. Now, the brand is making a grand comeback along one of America’s most famous coastlines, just steps from the Santa Monica Pier and some of California's best beaches.

The new resort features 167 guest rooms and suites, many of which boast sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Beach.

Read more
These are 9 of the best places to visit in Switzerland
Plan the ultimate Swiss vacation
Switzerland view

If you’re dreaming of a travel destination that’s got it all -- breathtaking landscapes, charming villages, and delicious chocolate -- look no further than Switzerland. Situated in the heart of Europe, Switzerland boasts over 1,500 glimmering lakes, cozy towns, and enormous mountains that make it a paradise for adventurers and relaxation seekers alike.

With 70% of its terrain covered by the Alps, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping views and outdoor activities to take part in. So, let’s dive into the best places to visit in Switzerland and uncover all of the magic this beautiful country has to offer.
1. Interlaken

Read more