The world’s best food city isn’t Paris or NYC — it’s this Italian favorite

Move over, Paris and New York City, Rome just took the crown as the world’s top food destination, according to Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations. While Rome’s win may not be a huge surprise to food lovers, it’s notable that it beat out heavy hitters like Paris (which ranked fourth) and NYC (which came in 13th).

Rome offers a collage of bustling piazzas, amazing open-air markets, and incredible historic landmarks. And the city’s culinary scene is just as rich. According to the MICHELIN Guide 2025, Rome boasts no less than 18 starred restaurants.

Topping the list is the city’s only 3-star Michelin restaurant, La Pergola, located in the Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. This fine-dining gem serves imaginative Italian and Mediterranean cuisine paired with stunning views of the Eternal City. Other must-visit Michelin favorites include Enoteca La Torre, where Mediterranean dishes meet an old-world villa setting, and Aroma, which offers traditional Italian fare with a spectacular view of the Colosseum.

But don’t worry if you’re on a budget, as Rome’s food scene offers plenty of wallet-friendly delights. At Pizza Forum, you can grab a pizza for around €10, and many bakeries sell pizza by weight, making it easy to enjoy authentic Roman flavors without breaking the bank.

Following Rome, London comes in second place. Known for classic dishes like fish and chips, English breakfast, and Sunday roast, London’s diverse immigrant population also offers an abundance of international cuisines.

In third place is Marrakech, Morocco, a city famous for its mouthwatering pastries like Chebakia and Msemen, as well as a blend of Middle Eastern, African, and Mediterranean flavors that make every meal an adventure.

The world’s best food destinations: The full list