These 2026 island getaways are surging in popularity right now

Expedia just released its latest set of data: The 2026 Island Hot List, a trending list that compiles the emerging islands travelers are searching for before they become the next big thing. According to the newExpedia data, interest in these rising island destinations is up 55% on average year-over-year, while social media mentions have climbed 20% as travelers look for new experiences, better value, and fewer crowds. If you ask me, this is pretty surprising to hear it’s up 55%, especially when I thought islands were already one of the most popular year-round travel destinations.

Ranked #1 on Expedia’s 2026 Island Hot List is St. Lucia, an island I first fell in love with back in 2023 when I went on my honeymoon there. Once you visit here, it’s pretty easy to see why it’s ranked the best for romantic escapes. This destination has been a popular spot for anniversary and honeymoon trips for a long time now — and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. As travelers move beyond crowded Caribbean hotspots, many are willing to take the extra trek to destinations like St. Lucia for it’s dramatic scenery, romantic resort options like Sugar Beach, and soft adventure focus.

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Some of the other global island destinations on this top 10 list have me wondering when my next island vacation will be. The rest of the top 10 include:

Porto Santo, Madeira, Portugal (+85%): Best for Wellness & Relaxation

(+85%): Best for Wellness & Relaxation Praslin, Seychelles (+80%): Best for Nature Lovers

(+80%): Best for Nature Lovers Syros, Greece (+60%): Best for Cuisine & Charm

(+60%): Best for Cuisine & Charm Lofoten Islands, Norway (+50%): Best for Arctic Adventures

(+50%): Best for Arctic Adventures Palawan, Philippines (+40%): Best for Natural Wonders

(+40%): Best for Natural Wonders Culebra, Puerto Rico (+35%): Best for Water Adventures

(+35%): Best for Water Adventures Sanibel Island, Florida (+25%): Best for Family Escapes

(+25%): Best for Family Escapes Phu Quoc, Vietnam (+25%): Best for Affordable Luxury

(+25%): Best for Affordable Luxury Fiji (+15%): Best for Multi-Generational Value

Beyond this list, two surprise additions earned their own spotlight: