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Six Senses Rome is a peaceful retreat in a beautifully chaotic city

And it's the perfect home base for sightseeing

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the lobby at Six Senses Rome
Six Senses Rome Six Senses Rome / Six Senses Rome

Rome is one of the most visited cities in Europe, and by all accounts, it gets crowded. But considering that it’s one of the world’s most important epicenters for history, culture, food and architecture, we can forgive the crowds. After all, complaining about tourism when you’re a tourist is not the way. But booking yourself a peaceful respite to start and end each day most certainly is.

I chose Six Senses Rome as my home base during a recent four-day trip to the city. The property opened in 2023 in the restored 15th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini. The historic building sets the tone before you even check in, with restored 600-year-old columns in the main entrance, pale travertine floors, a light-dappled lobby overflowing with greenery, and a massive marble staircase that’s almost comically regal. And its neighbor is the gorgeous San Marcello al Corso Church—so you can start your sightseeing by literally going next door. 

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Here’s everything you need to know before booking your own stay.

The rooms are comfortable and modern

a guest room at Six Senses Rome
Six Senses Rome

The 96 guest rooms start at a comfortable 366 square feet and go all the way up to sprawling, two-bedroom suites that top 1,200 square feet. I stayed in the entry-level Deluxe Room, which felt a bit compact considering the king bed, couch, and bistro table, but it was well-designed, with thoughtful details, like a functional closet and unobtrusive coffee station. And the bathroom was spacious, offering plenty of room for two people to get ready for dinner or bed without bumping into each other.

If you’ve got the funds to ball out for a suite, they’re pretty spectacular. Depending on the configuration, you’ll find separate living areas, outdoor terraces looking out over the courtyard, and massive bathrooms with standalone bathtubs and showers. One often-overlooked but important feature is that rooms come with blackout shades. I love a pitch-black room, especially when coming off an international flight and fighting jetlag. So I was able to sleep well those first couple nights and better adjust to the new time zone, even despite all the wine and pasta trying to disrupt my system.

I want to live at the spa

The Roman baths at Six Senses Rome
Six Senses Rome

If there’s one thing ancient Romans got right, it was the therapeutic value of a good bath. Six Senses has built an entire philosophy around that premise, and the spa at Six Senses Rome is no exception. The centerpiece is the hydrotherapy circuit, a full Roman bathing sequence that moves guests through three pools: caldarium (hot), tepidarium (warm) and frigidarium (cold). They’re designed to help you relax, reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery. I visited the baths twice during my stay and felt noticeably better and less fatigued following the circuit.

The spa also features multiple treatment rooms, a hammam, a sauna and steam room and a relaxation room. I booked a 90-minute massage to work out some kinks following a few 15,000-step days, and I left feeling better than when I arrived.

There are two very different restaurants 

There’s so much to eat in Rome that you don’t need to dine at the hotel, but there are two solid options to choose from. The first is BIVIUM, an all-day restaurant, café and bar, with an open layout and an open kitchen, where chefs work a Josper grill and wood-fired pizza oven. It’s worth starting each day with breakfast here because the spread is impressive: fresh fruit, antipasti, pastries, and an à la carte menu with eggs and other morning staples. Lunch and dinner bring pizzas, pastas, grilled meats, and a really good amberjack.

NOTOS rooftop restaurant at Six Senses Rome
Six Senses Rome

NOTOS Rooftop is like a garden-in-the-sky, with 360-degree views, and—pending the weather—it’s a great perch for aperitivo hour. The menu has snacks like beef tartare tacos, eggplant croquettes, cod fritters, and rotating crudo. One standout was the amatriciana gyoza, the Italian-Asian mashup we didn’t know we needed. And cocktails like the Chamomile Negroni and the refreshing Bergamot Fizz are great ways to start an evening before heading out to dinner.

The location is a major selling point

Location always matters, but it feels even more important in a walkable city like Rome. The Trevi Fountain is just five minutes away. So is the Pantheon. The Colosseum and Roman Forum are about 15 minutes away, the Spanish Steps are also within walking distance, and it’s about 20 minutes to Trastevere, a cozy neighborhood teeming with restaurants and wine bars. Certain destinations, like the Borghese Museum or the Vatican, will require a taxi or a train if you’d rather take public transportation. But this isn’t a hotel where you need to plan your sightseeing around transit. Just step outside, and you’re already in the middle of things.

And at the end of the day, when you’re tired from all the wandering and pasta, Six Senses Rome is a comfortable place to return to, whether you’re collapsing into bed or want a final Negroni on the roof.

Kevin Gray
Kevin Gray
Contributor
Kevin Gray is a freelance journalist focused on food, drinks, and travel. In addition to The Manual, he writes for… Read Full Bio
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