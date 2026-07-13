I spent 72 hours in London with only a carry-on. Here’s how I did it in style

Somewhere between the baggage claim carousel and the Elizabeth Line, I realized I’d already won. As passengers from my Norwegian flight to London crowded around the conveyor belt waiting for checked luggage to appear, I was already on my way into the city. Twenty minutes later, I was headed toward central London with nothing more than a carry-on suitcase and a backpack. I’ve become a bit of a carry-on evangelist over the past few years. Not because I’m trying to prove some minimalist point or because I enjoy seeing how few shirts I can survive with. I just genuinely think it’s the better way to travel, especially for a long weekend in Europe.

My recent 72-hour trip from Copenhagen to London wasn’t exactly a backpacker’s itinerary. It included a stay at one of London’s nicest luxury hotels, rooftop cocktails, dinners worth dressing up for, and plenty of walking through Soho, Covent Garden, and the rest of central London. Somehow, everything I needed fit inside my Travelpro Platinum Elite Slim Cabin Hardshell Spinner V2, with a backpack holding my flight essentials.

And no, I never wished I’d packed more.

Luxury travel doesn’t require a giant suitcase

There’s a misconception that traveling with only a carry-on means sacrificing comfort. People picture wrinkled T-shirts, one pair of shoes, and surviving on whatever happens to fit into a backpack.

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In reality, traveling light can actually make a luxury trip feel even more luxurious.

The biggest perk isn’t even the packing. It’s everything that comes after landing.

London is a city where you’ll probably find yourself on public transportation almost immediately. The Elizabeth Line, the Tube, plenty of walking, hotel lobbies with revolving doors, and more than a few uneven sidewalks all become much easier when you’re not dragging a 50-pound suitcase behind you.

Then there are the cobblestone streets. They look charming in photos. They’re much less charming when your oversized suitcase is bouncing violently behind you like it’s trying to escape.

With just a carry-on, I could walk off the plane, skip baggage claim, hop on the train, and start my trip almost immediately. That’s a luxury no first-class baggage allowance can match.

The carry-on keeps me honest

Left to my own devices, I’ll absolutely convince myself I need another sweater. Or a second pair of jeans. Maybe three pairs of shoes, just in case.

A carry-on acts as a built-in reality check.

Instead of asking, “What if I need this?” I have to ask, “Will I actually wear this?”

That simple shift changes everything.

I stick with neutral colors that all work together, clothes that can easily be dressed up or down, and layers since London weather has a habit of changing its mind every few hours. The same pair of comfortable sneakers worked for sightseeing during the day and dinner that evening without looking out of place.

Did I wear every single thing I packed? Probably not. But I came a whole lot closer than I would have if I’d checked a full-size suitcase.

You also don’t need to pack your entire bathroom

Toiletries are usually where people get into trouble.

I’ve learned that for a three-day trip, I don’t need my entire skincare collection. Travel-size products easily cover a long weekend, and luxury hotels often stock quality amenities that fill in the gaps.

For longer trips, many hotels also offer laundry service, which makes packing even lighter than most people realize. Knowing that’s an option makes it much easier to leave the “just in case” outfits at home.

A few smart choices make a big difference

I don’t think traveling well is about owning dozens of travel gadgets.

It’s about choosing a few things that genuinely make your trip easier.

For me, that meant a suitcase that glides effortlessly through airports, compression packing cubes that somehow create more space than seems physically possible, noise-canceling headphones for the flight, a Kindle for downtime, and a comfortable tote that kept everything I wanted during the flight within arm’s reach.

None of those items are particularly flashy. They just quietly make the entire travel experience smoother.

The best part had nothing to do with packing

The thing I noticed most wasn’t what fit into my suitcase. It was what didn’t weigh me down.

There was no waiting at baggage claim after landing. No worrying about whether my luggage made the flight. No dragging a heavy suitcase up Tube station stairs or trying to squeeze it into crowded train aisles.

Instead, I spent that energy exploring London.

I wandered through Soho without thinking about when I’d have to retrieve luggage later. I checked into my hotel without feeling like I’d just completed a workout. When it was time to head back to the airport, leaving was just as easy as arriving.

That’s become my favorite part of traveling with only a carry-on. It removes friction from the trip.

Luxury isn’t always about having more. Sometimes it’s about carrying less.

After 72 hours in London, I never found myself wishing I’d packed another suitcase. If anything, I was reminded why I’ve become such a believer in carry-on travel in the first place. The less time I spend wrestling with luggage, the more time I get to enjoy the destination. And that’s a trade I’ll happily make every time.