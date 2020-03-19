The right season has finally sprung if you’ve been looking for an excuse to stow away your rugged selvedge denim and tough chore pants in favor of something lighter — spring is the ideal time to wear some of the best light wash denim. Featuring expert fades and treatments designed to lighten up your denim in both weight and color, light wash jeans are the right style move if you want to rock denim without the hang-ups that can come from burlier dark denim. The best light wash jeans are just begging to be worn with a slub tee or polo and your favorite canvas sneakers — the time to shop ‘em has finally arrived. Start below.

Mott and Bow Slim Laight Denim

The team at Mott and Bow have dialed things in when it comes to the perfect fit and finish of your jeans — and these jeans check all the right boxes in terms of agreeable style and value for the price. Wear these with one of the brand’s easygoing tees.

Edwin Maddox Denim

The true trick when it comes to finding the best light wash jeans? Finding the pair that truly works for you — maybe it’s a truly washed out, retro-inspired pair, or perhaps it’s a pair that’s a bit more in-between, such as this investment-level set of jeans from the newly revamped Edwin.

Everlane Slim-Fit Jeans

Everlane’s model of transparency in production and design has won it a great deal many fans over the years, and that fandom will only expand if they keep churning out reliably great styles like these expertly faded indigo jeans. Wear them with a white Everlane Oxford and perhaps new sneakers from the brand for the ultimate in sustainable style.

American Giant Dakota Denim

American Giant started with simple-yet-essential basics — like one of the best hooded sweatshirts on the market — and gradually expanded its focus into other classics. Take this pair of well-made, tough American denim, developed in Los Angeles and finished with just the right amount of fading.

Wellen Organic Jeans

Denim is a notoriously pollution-heavy industry, so it’s fitting that Wellen (one of the excellent in-house lines at Huckberry) is setting out to change all of that with these organic jeans. We love the retro (but not too retro) stonewashed finish and the slim fit, perfect for everyday wear.

Not digging the light wash? Check out all the best denim brands for some other options that meet your denim desires.

