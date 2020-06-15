When you think of clothing you’ve owned and loved, chances are many of those items were made of denim. Durable yet soft, stylish yet comfortable, this versatile fabric has been a fashion mainstay since at least the early twentieth century, most likely owing to its remarkable ability to both look good and feel like home all in one fell swoop.

Sure, yes, we all love denim, you’re probably thinking, but where in the world do I buy it in 2020? We’re so glad you asked. We rounded up some of our absolute favorite denim brands on the market right now below. Ranging from vintage darlings to heritage brands, all the way to exciting up-and-comers, these companies are sure to do you right no matter your denim needs.

Rag and Bone

Known for quality tailoring and craftsmanship, a pair of Rag and Bone jeans will last you forever, and actually get better with age. If you’re fishing for style compliments and prioritize impeccable fit and edgy details, wear their jeans. The New York-based brand is worth the price point.

Price Range: $$$-$$$$

Perfect for: The downtown city slicker with a laidback attitude and rock ‘n’ roll edge.

Carhartt

The iconic outerwear brand has been making durable clothing since 1889. From overalls to dungarees, Carhartt was known as the ultimate blue-collar uniform, especially in the 70s. Even now, the brand is able to maintain the same heritage quality with resilient fabrics and construction. More recently, the label has gained attention in the urban streetwear fashion scene thanks to collaborations with Hurley, Awake NY, and more, which made guys that didn’t necessarily care about fashion look, well, on trend.

Price Range: $-$$

Perfect for: The rugged outdoorsy, handy man that gets down and dirty in his field and stubbornly wears the same jeans on repeat.

Everlane

Everlane has become an essential American brand for great basics. It’s where style meets quality at an accessible price point. In fact, the brand wash-tests its jeans 50 times to ensure durability, color, and fit. All of their jeans are cut from Japanese denim with precision and woven with 2% elastane. This means you’ll have room to move, grow, and stretch without sacrificing the original style.

Price Range: $$-$$$

Perfect for: The always organized guy that overthinks his purchases, but justifies a more premium price point by calculating price per wear.

AG

AG consistently sets a high bar in the premium denim market. After all, the LA-based brand pays attention to every detail in its denim making process. From subtle fading among washes and unique tapering in each style, AG makes the perfect early-in-the-game date pants (in darker washes, of course). Not to mention, wearing the brand will give you something to talk about, as the company is committed to using only ethical factories and sustainable production processes.

Price Range: $$$$-$$$$$

Perfect for: The serial Hinge dater that loves talking about his investments over tapas and that he just taught himself Wonderwall by Oasis on the acoustic.

Madewell

Madewell makes the perfect jeans to wear on a casual Friday. They are known to fit in all the right places, with comfort and fashion-conscious details, like a clean cuff that gives you the perfect pants-to-shoe ratio (yes that’s a thing). A cool, more casual younger brother to J.Crew, Madewell lives above faster fashion but below the premium price point. The solid collection of denim does not overwhelm the shopper and is perfect for all your day-to-day relaxed activities.

Price Range: $$-$$$

Perfect for: The happy-hour-goer that exclusively wore American Eagle jeans in high school. He cares about looking polished, not stuffy.

Duer

When you’re wearing Duer jeans, you’ll forget your wearing jeans, trust us. They are that good. Duer is known to make style conscious work essentials that feel like performance activewear. They have water-repellant denim, stretchy fabric comfortable enough to run in, and jeans with sweat-wicking properties. This brand is made for the “doer,” as its jeans can literally take you from the office to a rigorous hike.

Price: $$$-$$$$

Perfect for: The active man that bikes to and from work every day, spends his weekends between the mountains and breweries and prioritizes comfort.

DL1961

DL1961 is a family-owned company that has been in the denim business for decades. The brand has dedicated their work to fit, function, and ethics. Through a vertical supply chain, DL1961 is able to control everything in the process of creating great jeans. From ethical factories to water and energy preservation, DL1961’s efforts have paved the way of sustainability in the denim industry. Since the brand creates everything in-house it is able to reduce the amount of emissions needed to produce each garment. In sustainable style, sometimes it’s difficult to get fit and comfort right, but this brand seems to have conquered it all.

Price: $$$-$$$$

Perfect for: The guy that cares about climate change but doesn’t live up to the “hippy dippy” style stereotype. He isn’t afraid to use his dollar to vote for a better planet, even if it comes at a higher price point.

Levi’s

Though the company was founded in 1853, it wasn’t until the 1960s that Levi Strauss & Co. would strike fashion gold when its pairs of blue jeans truly hit the everyday fashion scene and became the pant that everyone had to have. Half a century later and the Levi fever has yet to break as guys all over the world continue to purchase their jeans exclusively from the brand. And for good reason! Not only does Levi’s have a wide selection of different styles, washes, and colors available online, but it offers them up at affordable prices that are hard to beat.

Price range: $-$$

Perfect for: Snagging jeans from a recognizable brand that lives up to the hype.

Edwin

If you’re a contemporary fella with a penchant for vintage styles, you may want to consider buying your next pair of jeans from Edwin. The Japanese brand erupted onto the scene in the 1970s and quickly gained popularity for its unique denim wash. Flash forward to now and the company’s keeping things old school with its diverse array of highly structured jeans. No matter your preference for black, blue, or selvedge denim, Edwin’s got you covered. Plus, the brand also has tops, outerwear, and a special line of indigo-dyed garments.

Price range: $$-$$$

Perfect for: Dressing up a casual denim look with something strikingly fashion-forward.

Raleigh Denim

Raleigh Denim is an American-made brand well-known for its collection of raw denim, a special type of fabric that’s been unwashed and untreated for a stylishly classic look. We especially like Raleigh for building out a sharp, everyday wardrobe, since its extensive line of jeans is complemented by an equally impressive selection of shirts and outerwear. While the brand could be a good fit for a wide range of shoppers, we think it could be a real winner for those with a timeless, masculine aesthetic.

Price range: $$-$$$

Perfect for: Filling up your wardrobe with jeans from a home-grown source.

Mott & Bow

Billed as the ultimate go-to for everyday basics, Mott & Bow has built a solid reputation on selling premium jeans at an affordable price point. While the pants may not be as souped-up as some of the other options on this list, they still pack quite the punch and make a great base for any outfit. Once you’ve selected your fit (skinny, boot cut, slim) and your wash, style, and color, you can pair your new jeans with an assortment of the brand’s t-shirts, sweaters, and button downs.

Price range: $-$$

Perfect for: Rounding out your arsenal of stylish everyday essentials.

Buck Mason

One of the newer names on this list, Buck Mason is a Los Angeles-based menswear brand that reproduces classic American silhouettes for its hip customer base. While the company’s got everything from flannels to jackets and sweaters, the crown jewel remains its selection of denim pants. Most notable in the bunch is the brand’s 3-Month Wash jeans, which ship out with a broken-in feel that’s as comfortable as it would be if they’d been regularly laundered for three months.

Price range: $$

Perfect for: Impressing friends with your trendy, cool style.

Wrangler

If name recognition is an important factor for you in the buying process, then you can’t go wrong with a pair of new jeans from Wrangler. Iconic for its durable, western aesthetic, Wrangler has been churning out quality denim goods since 1947. And while they may have originally been conceived for outdoor work, these jeans have since evolved into stylish pants appropriate for all different types of guys. We like a Wrangler jean for open fires, camping trips, spontaneous road trips with the boys, quick errands around town, and everything else in between.

Price range: $-$$

Perfect for: Beefing up your casual go-to look with rugged masculinity.

Outerknown

Outerknown is a sustainable menswear brand that’s as dedicated to saving the planet as it is to ensuring its customers look great. The company achieves this by being upfront about its supply chain, from the materials it sources to the suppliers it works with. When it comes to denim, this manifests in the brand’s S.E.A. jeans, which are built entirely of organic cotton and guaranteed for life. This means if they rip, break, or tear, you can send them back to Outerknown and they’ll get fixed right up. The idea is that you can then invest in the jeans you really want, knowing they’ll endure season after season. And while this kind of service would normally cost a pretty penny, Outerknown’s denim pants are surprisingly affordable.

Price range: $-$$

Perfect for: Upping your eco-friendly fashion game without breaking the bank.

