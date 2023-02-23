 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Signature style: How to dress as sharp as the commander in chief

Ditch the flashy and stay classy with this Signature Style

Mark D. McKee
By

What you wear says a lot about who you are, how you feel, and the message you want to send. Depending on the situation, the image you present can tell everyone all they need to know about you. The Signature Style Venn Diagram shows you all the different ways you can use men’s style to express yourself within your own personality, hobbies, and industry. One of those style archetypes has a very specific use in men’s fashion.

The “Commander in Chief” is the leader of the pack, the man at the front of the room. He stands on stage at the beginning of every meeting and gives the last word on every issue. He is the man who starts businesses, solves problems, and commands the trust and respect of everyone within his sphere of influence. Of course, his talents and drive are often why people follow them, but their appearance projects the first impression that hooks people in and inspires them to commit to the mission. While many of them wear ensembles that can feel a little bland, traditional, or even boring, there are reasons for everything they wear. Here are the three rules to follow to step up and be a leader as the Commander in Chief.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Embrace subtlety

Why is this called the Commander in Chief style? Because presidents and world leaders are the best examples of how and why these rules work. Regardless of politics, it’s easy to find similarities between presidents, at least in terms of style. They stick to subtle looks; they don’t need a lot of bright colors, wild patterns, or flashy ensembles to capture others’ attention. While presidents are the best example, CEOs and industry leaders are the same. They’re the best at what they do, and their talents speak for themselves.

Related

The easiest way to stick to subtle ensembles is to think about colors and patterns. When you look at the most prominent leaders, they’re almost always in blues and grays. From dark navy to bright blue, from light gray to classic charcoal, these colors are simple but sharp. They have been classics for a long time and have staying power for a reason. Blues and grays on the outside are only the beginning of classics in men’s apparel. Underneath these suits are the primary colors of dress shirts; whites, creams, and light blues will go with almost any suit and tie combo. They have the added bonus of never taking the attention away from the most essential aspect of any ensemble: You.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in "Suits"

Know what your tie is saying

The Commander in Chief is almost always in a suit. Now that you have the right suit color with complementing subtle color, it’s time to choose the right tie to complete the look and send the right message. If you’ve watched presidential debates, you probably already know where this is headed: The power tie. This is the kind of tie that evokes leadership, but there are other reasons behind every tie you see on the screen while leaders speak.

Red: This is the traditional power tie. Red conveys dominance; think Tiger Woods in his signature red polo. It shows you mean business in the professional world.

Blue: Not every politician can wear a red tie. You want to dominate your sphere, but you also need your followers to have faith in you. Blue conveys trust and confidence, which is what you want when leading 330 million people.

Yellow: Sometimes you want to be more dominant and aggressive than what the blue tie can offer, but you don’t want to lose the image of trust and confidence that can happen with red. The perfect balance is yellow. Softer but still dynamic, the yellow tie is the Commander in Chief’s best friend.

Green, orange, gray, purple, and black: All of these colors have meanings, and all of them send a message. However, most leaders stick to the three primary colors and let their ideas lead the way when standing in front of those that put their trust in them.

President John F. Kennedy on a boat

Let loose in your off time

Now for the most important aspect of being the Commander and Chief: Letting lose. You can’t be on all the time. Your body and mind need a break. When you get away from the office, even if it’s the never-ending-always-demanding oval one, give yourself permission to cut loose and have fun.

When you’re looking for casual clothing to wear when you’re finally out of the suit, embrace brighter colors. Bold patterns and eye-catching ensembles can provide the kind of contrast that others like to see. While you are driven, focused, and somewhat intimidating in your daily pursuits, you are relaxed, approachable, and relatable when off the clock.

Indulge in clothing that contrasts the usual dark suits and professional attire by using colors and patterns or themes. For instance, John F. Kennedy was known for embracing a nautical look outside the office. He wore white chinos, light polos, and stylish glasses to make him more human than the exalted leader of the free world he was the rest of the time. You can choose to go more rugged with flannels, jeans, boots, and anything else that differs from the buttoned-up suit and tie.

Now that you have the image down, use your men’s style archetype to step up and lead your people to prosperity, Mr. President.

Editors' Recommendations

Soft and warm, these are the men’s cashmere sweaters your wardrobe needs
Elevate your wardrobe and sweater collection with cashmere
Mark D. McKee
By Mark D. McKee
February 18, 2023

Think your closet has enough sweaters? Heck, can you ever really have enough? And what's more, can you ever really have enough of the ultimate in luxury: The best cashmere sweaters for men? We certainly think not, and that's why we're here to tell you that a little bit more luxury in your life (of the accessible variety, of course) is never a bad thing.  The best cashmere sweaters could undoubtedly change the way you think about layering, and that's something we can nearly guarantee. A major bonus? Plenty of the best clothing brands for men are getting in on the action.

Cashmere clothing is both soft and warm, easy to layer and yet breathable, and of course, a perfect match with your favorite base layers when knit into a sweater. That's not to say that you don't need other varieties of the best sweaters for men, but cashmere is a step above. And if you've never tried a cashmere sweater, now's the time to take the plunge and feel the difference from the moment you try it on. So, go to one of the best online clothing stores for men to find out what one of the best cashmere sweaters for men can do for you.

Read more
The best men’s dress boots for your 9-to-5 wardrobe (and beyond)
These are the best men's dress boots for you in 2023
Ty Gaskins
Mark D. McKee
By Ty Gaskins and Mark D. McKee
February 17, 2023
10 Best Men's Dress Boots

It's about time to switch out your favorite loafers for a more durable pair of shoes, and we don't mean any old shoes. We suggest a pair of rugged yet sharp dress boots. The nine-to-five footwear's style and function allow for extra durability even in the face of the elements that will come your way. They're perfect for formal events but can also be paired with your favorite denim jeans for a nice casual look.

When looking for the right boot, you should consider the material and sole—the thicker the sole, the more durable for facing the elements. Below we rounded up some of the best dress boots from some of the best men's online clothing stores that won't make you sacrifice style for comfort.

Read more
The 7 best turtlenecks for men: Be effortlessly stylish with this classic look
Discover the perfect mix of casual and class with these turtlenecks for men
Mark D. McKee
By Mark D. McKee
February 17, 2023

Nothing beats turtlenecks when it comes to looking stylish and staying warm. What's more versatile and more remarkable than a turtleneck? Not much at all. What served as a uniform for 19th-century polo players back in the day has become a modern menswear staple today. Whether you're planning on layering a lightweight version or rocking a sturdier knit on its own, turtlenecks add an element of sophistication no matter the outfit.

These sweaters from our favorite men's clothing brands are versatile enough to style with any of your favorite jeans or suits, keeping you protected from the elements. Moreover, they're a sleek and easy look to throw on during your video conference calls. We've made it easy by carefully hand-picking the best of turtlenecks in prints, stripes, solids, merinos, and cashmere to get you through this season.

Read more