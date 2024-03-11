Check out these looks if you want stylish jeans for men

No matter the season or the current trends, denim will always be an essential part of your wardrobe. Whether it’s in your jeans or jackets, denim is essential for any closet, and 2024 will be even more significant for this classic piece. While everyone has their opinion on the baggy versus skinny denim debate, the truth is that this year will see trends explore wider and more classic denim pieces. Focusing on denim jeans, these pieces will get baggier and wider but still have a timeless sense that makes them worth the splurge. Investing in the right denim pieces means having quality items in your wardrobe for years.

With many fashion trends seeing a bolder look recently, these denim trends aren’t holding back. Many of these trends are based on the return of older fashion eras with a bit of a modern twist to them. While some denim trends might need more courage to pull off, some are perfect for a more traditional look. With head-to-toe denim looks a current fashion must-have in your wardrobe, it’s time to start looking at what 2024 holds for all of your denim pieces.

Reworked denim jeans

Although denim is getting a modern upgrade, a sense of the ‘90s and Y2K style lingers in all the trends. Reworked denim jeans with patches and other less-structured details are becoming more apparent and will see a more prominent showcase in 2024. Don’t be afraid to lean into patchworked jeans, as many times, these can also be a stylish, sustainable option for your closet.

Recommended Videos

Contrasting colors and reworked pieces added to your favorite jeans are becoming more of the norm as many look to find a unique pair that they can customize and rework to their desire. While you don’t need to be a master of sewing to get your own reworked jeans, you can seek a professional who specializes in reworking items, allowing you to create your custom piece this year. For those wanting a more subdued look, you can opt for denim jeans with contrasting back pockets that give you the feel of reworked denim without having to do all of the work.

Lived-in denim

If you’re thinking of getting rid of those old denim jeans with holes and scratches, you may want to hang onto them for another season. Following the lines of lived-in and comfortable fashion trends, more are opting for pre-washed or pre-destroyed denim pieces that give them a more vintage look. While you could buy denim jeans with pre-scratched details or rips, this is an easy trend you can do on your own.

Loosen up a few threads and give it scratches with scissors, and you can get a high-end look on your own for less. You can also opt to give your jeans a few washes to give them a rougher look that mimics vintage denim you can only find in thrift stores. Another popular method is using a few drops of paint to give it a splatter effect that gives it a more lived-in look.

The bigger, the better

While many are still longing for their slim-fit or skinny jeans, the fact is that denim is getting wider and baggier. Long gone are the days when tighter was better; nowadays, the runways are filled with puddle jeans that stretch over your shoes and drag on the floor. Giving your jeans the lived-in experience, these baggier jeans are meant to be slightly exaggerated and dramatic.

Opt for jeans with a form-fitting waist and thigh section to help you feel more comfortable in your bottoms. Be sure to also add a belt as a fashionable and practical accessory that holds up more than your style. While it might seem like a passing trend, 2024’s baggy jean trend seems to be a continuance of a fad that won’t go away anytime soon.

Back to the classics

In the age of microtrends and fast fashion, many are tired of constantly changing their denim trends. Especially for those who prefer to invest in their denim, constantly finding new denim pieces can become costly. For that reason, many are opting for classic jean styles that are timeless and a sure bet for a stylish wardrobe.

If you’re not a fan of dramatic, out-of-the-box trends, stick with straight styles in classic shades like medium wash for a look that’ll never go out of style. With a growing emphasis on quality over quantity, these denim jeans let you invest in a stylish new pair without worrying about losing their appeal anytime soon.

Editors' Recommendations