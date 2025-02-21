 Skip to main content
How adidas’ iconic Samba sneakers became the hottest sneakers around

The history of the adidas samba

While the footwear industry continues to indulge in retro designs, one brand tends to stand out against the rest. For many seasons, Adidas has become the standard for reviving archival designs and redistributing them to a new generation. One of the first designs that began this concept was the Adidas Samba. After years as one of the hottest sneakers to own, the Samba sneaker continues to deliver exciting updates and collaboration. At the beginning of its resurgence, the Samba sneaker was the must-have shoe for almost every user. While the Samba wave continues to rise, there’s no denying that the Samba sneaker has a rich history that precedes its current explosion. Although the modern version of the sneaker is vastly different than its original design, there’s no doubt that the Samba sneaker continues to be one of the most highly sought-after sneakers in the footwear world. 

Sporty beginnings

close up on samba insole
SJ/Unsplash / Unsplash

The history of the Samba sneaker traces back to 1950 when Adidas founder Adi Dassler designed and created the shoe to be worn by a German team for a soccer match on a slick, icy field. Unlike the sleek modern design, the original version was a much bulkier boot-like silhouette with an arched sole, a rubber-capped toe, and metal eyelet grommets. The Samba shoe, created to have maximum traction for the players, became a staple for soccer players playing on snowy and slippery fields. As the Samba shoe saw success, Adidas quickly worked to refine the shoe over the years. 

Twelve years after the original launch, the brand released an updated version of the Samba, which is more similar to the one we wear today. With a new lower ankle cut and padded heels, this iteration of the Samba became more popular with indoor soccer players, who utilized the shoe’s fast-paced abilities and lightweight design for quicker play. Shortly after the release, the brand upgraded the Samba to include cowhide leather, a pull-on tab, and a non-marking colored outsole. In the ’70s and ’80s, the shoe became popular among soccer fans, not just the players. 

The skateboard revolution

skateboarder wearing adidas shoes
Shawn Henry/Unsplash / Unsplash

As the ‘90s approached, the Adidas Sambas found a new audience, which helped increase its popularity. At this time, skateboarders began to take interest in the shoe’s slim and stylish form and began to adopt the footwear. The upgraded ground-level sole and reinforced upper panels made the shoe even more enticing to this group. With more durability and traction, the Samba became more appealing to those participating in high-action sports. Due to the success of the Samba with skateboarders, Adidas opted to deliver a skate-focused sneaker that gave users a more detailed and technical option. 

Once the Samba began to reach new audiences, the sneaker became a popular option for those looking for an affordable design and distinct color combinations. During the late ‘90s and early 2000s, the shoe became a staple for back-to-school season in the United States. With this explosion of popularity, the shoe became more mainstream and integral to the fashion space of the time. 

The 2020 resurgence

factory line of adidas samba
adidas / adidas

Despite still being in production and sold during the 2010s, the Samba sneaker entered a silent period, where the slim shoe no longer appealed to the masses. During this time, most sneaker fans opted for chunkier and bolder designs, far from the laidback silhouette of the Sambas. Although Adidas attempted to revive the shoe via a super pack to celebrate the 2014 Fifa World Cup, it wasn’t until 2020 that the shoe truly began its renaissance era. While the world remained safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adidas Samba sneaker quietly became the must-have shoe thanks to celebrity endorsements. Spotted on celebrities like Frank Ocean and ASAP Rocky, the Adidas Samba soon became the favorite of big names. As social media platforms like TikTok became more prevalent, the sneaker became more popular as a must-have item to complete your wardrobe.  

After its quick rise during 2020 and 2021, Adidas began to work on continuing the increase with the help of high-profile collaborations. With various colorways, textures, and materials, audiences far and away began to sell out almost every iteration of the sneaker as it became available. Waitlists for the OG Samba became more common and a must-have for everybody. 

The new Sambas 

model wearing blue croc adidas samba
adidas / adidas

Although many have predicted that the Adidas Samba has seen its peak already, the truth is that Adidas is just getting started. Thanks to collaborations with other brands and designers, the Samba sneaker has evolved with the trends and is a main attraction point for the brand’s footwear line. Notable partnerships like Ronnie Fieg and Wales Bonner have elevated the Samba sneaker to luxury status, further elevating the shoe’s social status. New colorways, materials, and textures released by Adidas have let the sneaker evolve with the trends and ensured its place among the top sneakers. 

While recent trends like the ‘dad shoe’ trend have brought back the need for a bulkier silhouette, the Samba has yet to decrease in popularity. Except for specific collaborative designs, the Samba sneaker has also maintained its affordability, with styles ranging from $100 to $150. Although there is no telling how long the Samba’s will remain the hottest shoe, it’s yet to see a dip. According to Adidas, the brand’s footwear collection still saw a 14% rise in Q3 in 2024, partially due to the Samba sneaker and its many iterations. As the brand prepares even more Samba iterations, 2025 seems to be another good year for this classic sneaker.

