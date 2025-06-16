 Skip to main content
Adidas teams up with Real Madrid for a new Samba sneaker

Besides being one of the go-to household names in athletic wear, Adidas is known for its partnership with some of the world’s most prominent athletes and teams across many sports. And just in time for the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, Adidas is launching yet another Samba reiteration that’ll undoubtedly make a significant fan base happy. Along with Real Madrid, Adidas is launching a brand new kit for the tournament, including the new Samba sneaker that’s perfect for any fan. With the tournament already underway, there’s no doubt it’s the ideal time to grab your team-branded gear to support Los Merengues all summer. As the summer marks the start of an eventful year for soccer fans that’ll end with the FIFA World Cup in 2026, this marks the start of what we expect to be a flurry of partnerships and team-branded releases across the biggest athletic brands in the world. 

Adidas’ Samba “Real Madrid” hits the pitch

adidas samba real madrid
Adidas / Adidas

While many branded items can often be too niche or specific, the newest Samba sneaker is a versatile option that doesn’t need to be worn only on game days. Opting for a more luxe and sophisticated look, the Samba sneaker dons a clean white leather upper, accented by the iconic Three Stripes in a light grey. Subtle gold details are also found throughout the design, mimicking Real Madrid’s own logo and many championships in Spain and across Europe. The Real Madrid logo also makes an appearance on the tongue, for an unmistakable touch. Still included in the sneaker design is the suede T-toe overlay and gum rubber outsole for added grip and stability. On the side, the wordmark “SAMBA” appears in metallic gold for a subtle addition. The Samba sneaker is now available via adidas’ website and is priced at $110.

