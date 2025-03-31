Adidas Superstar sneaker: How the shoe became a closet staple

Table of Contents Table of Contents The origin of an icon Step into the 2000s sneaker culture The current state of the Superstar

While Adidas’ recent hottest sneaker is undoubtedly the Samba sneaker, the brand has many iconic designs under its belt. One of its most iconic sneakers, the Superstar, was once considered to be the hottest sneaker on the market before the reappearance of the Samba. Although it has lost its ‘superstar’ status, it’s undoubtedly still one of the most recognizable designs the brand has in the vault. Like other retro designs, the Superstar has undergone various changes and collaborations through the seasons, making it even more appealing for the newer generations. Donning a chunky silhouette with its traditional shell toe, the Superstar sneaker set the pace for modern ‘it’ sneakers. Like many similar models, the Superstar has come a long way to become a regular in many closets and a standard for the brand’s footwear line.

The origin of an icon

Just as the Samba was crafted with football in mind, the Superstar sneaker originated on the basketball court. Beginning with the first variation in 1965, the Supergrip, the original model, came equipped with a smooth suede that increased comfort and durability against canvas sneakers. It was later in the 1960s when adidas began experimenting with its hard toe cap for extra protection, starting with a rubber toe. Finally, the adidas France team created the shell toe cap we know and recognize today.

It wasn’t until 1970 that Adidas released the Superstar sneaker under its current name and an updated look. Now donning a leather upper and shell toe, the design quickly became a favorite among athletes. As the shoe’s popularity progressed, the design found itself as not only a favorite with athletes but also as a cultural symbol. Its fame reached an all-time high in 1986 when it became the focus of the song “My Adidas” by hip-hop group Run-DMC.

Step into the 2000s sneaker culture

While the 1990s continued to merge sneaker culture with street culture, this relationship did not strengthen until the 2000s, with the Superstar sneaker playing a significant role. Internationally, the Superstar became a highly sought-after design, with collectors in Tokyo paying high-ticket prices. In major cities like London and Los Angeles, the Superstar sneaker was reimagined to offer users a personalized design they could wear with pride. At this time, collaborations became a significant force behind the design’s popularity.

In 2003, the first Superstar collaboration came at the hands of Nigo, who created four new variations of the adidas sneaker. Named “Super Ape Star”, the collection of four colorways instantly sold out and hit the resell market for more than double the original price. Once again tapping into the collaboration strategy, Adidas took to several fashion, music, and art icons to celebrate the sneaker’s 35th anniversary. With 35 new designs split into five groups, the number of new sneakers celebrated 35 years of the shoe. The groups, Consortium series, Expression series, Music series, City series, and Anniversary series, gave each type of user a chance of a unique sneaker that matched their needs and style. To grab a pair, fans flocked to line up on New Year’s Eve in 2004, with lines extending to multiple streets away from retailers. While the Superstar continued to retain its popularity, other Adidas designs began to gain momentum.

The current state of the Superstar

While many of adidas’ archival designs have managed to steal the limelight in recent seasons, the Superstar’s influence in sneaker culture remains unmatched. Recent collaborations have brought the design back into center stage, with many still regarding the shoe as one of adidas’ best designs in its history. In 2020, the adidas Superstar celebrated its 50th anniversary, a monumental landmark for fans and the brand.

Now in its 55th year, the Superstar sneakers remain as vital to the brand as ever. Replacing the Converse All-Star as one of the most popular sneakers, the Adidas Superstar continues to be a go-to for style in their casual everyday sneaker. As with many of Adidas’ most famed designs as of late, the sneaker has had its share of collaborations that have reintroduced the design to a new audience and generation. Collaborations with Edison Chen’s CLOT have remixed the design into a luxury sneaker with premium materials, bringing new life to this retro design. While there’s no doubt that the Superstar will continue to be a permanent fixture in aAdidas’footwear collection, there’s no replacing the original Superstar design that exploded into stardom.

