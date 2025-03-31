 Skip to main content
Adidas Superstar sneaker: How the shoe became a closet staple

The history of adidas' superstar sneaker

black superstar sneakers on floor
While Adidas’ recent hottest sneaker is undoubtedly the Samba sneaker, the brand has many iconic designs under its belt. One of its most iconic sneakers, the Superstar, was once considered to be the hottest sneaker on the market before the reappearance of the Samba. Although it has lost its ‘superstar’ status, it’s undoubtedly still one of the most recognizable designs the brand has in the vault. Like other retro designs, the Superstar has undergone various changes and collaborations through the seasons, making it even more appealing for the newer generations. Donning a chunky silhouette with its traditional shell toe, the Superstar sneaker set the pace for modern ‘it’ sneakers. Like many similar models, the Superstar has come a long way to become a regular in many closets and a standard for the brand’s footwear line. 

The origin of an icon

Just as the Samba was crafted with football in mind, the Superstar sneaker originated on the basketball court. Beginning with the first variation in 1965, the Supergrip, the original model, came equipped with a smooth suede that increased comfort and durability against canvas sneakers. It was later in the 1960s when adidas began experimenting with its hard toe cap for extra protection, starting with a rubber toe. Finally, the adidas France team created the shell toe cap we know and recognize today. 

It wasn’t until 1970 that Adidas released the Superstar sneaker under its current name and an updated look. Now donning a leather upper and shell toe, the design quickly became a favorite among athletes. As the shoe’s popularity progressed, the design found itself as not only a favorite with athletes but also as a cultural symbol. Its fame reached an all-time high in 1986 when it became the focus of the song “My Adidas” by hip-hop group Run-DMC.

Step into the 2000s sneaker culture

While the 1990s continued to merge sneaker culture with street culture, this relationship did not strengthen until the 2000s, with the Superstar sneaker playing a significant role. Internationally, the Superstar became a highly sought-after design, with collectors in Tokyo paying high-ticket prices. In major cities like London and Los Angeles, the Superstar sneaker was reimagined to offer users a personalized design they could wear with pride. At this time, collaborations became a significant force behind the design’s popularity. 

In 2003, the first Superstar collaboration came at the hands of Nigo, who created four new variations of the adidas sneaker. Named “Super Ape Star”, the collection of four colorways instantly sold out and hit the resell market for more than double the original price. Once again tapping into the collaboration strategy, Adidas took to several fashion, music, and art icons to celebrate the sneaker’s 35th anniversary. With 35 new designs split into five groups, the number of new sneakers celebrated 35 years of the shoe. The groups, Consortium series, Expression series, Music series, City series, and Anniversary series, gave each type of user a chance of a unique sneaker that matched their needs and style. To grab a pair, fans flocked to line up on New Year’s Eve in 2004, with lines extending to multiple streets away from retailers. While the Superstar continued to retain its popularity, other Adidas designs began to gain momentum. 

The current state of the Superstar

While many of adidas’ archival designs have managed to steal the limelight in recent seasons, the Superstar’s influence in sneaker culture remains unmatched. Recent collaborations have brought the design back into center stage, with many still regarding the shoe as one of adidas’ best designs in its history. In 2020, the adidas Superstar celebrated its 50th anniversary, a monumental landmark for fans and the brand.

Now in its 55th year, the Superstar sneakers remain as vital to the brand as ever. Replacing the Converse All-Star as one of the most popular sneakers, the Adidas Superstar continues to be a go-to for style in their casual everyday sneaker. As with many of Adidas’ most famed designs as of late, the sneaker has had its share of collaborations that have reintroduced the design to a new audience and generation. Collaborations with Edison Chen’s CLOT have remixed the design into a luxury sneaker with premium materials, bringing new life to this retro design. While there’s no doubt that the Superstar will continue to be a permanent fixture in aAdidas’footwear collection, there’s no replacing the original Superstar design that exploded into stardom.

Clarks and Bodega bring New England charm to a new shoe
Clarks, Bodega release new shoe
side profile of wallabee clarks bodega shoe

For Boston-based brand Bodega, bringing the New England touch isn’t difficult. True to the style of the region, Bodega joins Clarks in reimagining the classic Wallabee shoe for a unique prep-inspired shoe that is statement and fun. The new collaborative shoe is anything but simple, infusing various classic New England patterns and textiles. However, even though the Wallabee design combines various patterns, the sophisticated nature allows this new release to remain an elevated option. With plenty of intricate details that bring the same aesthetic throughout the shoe, the Clarks and Bodega partnership is an immersive collaboration that brings a modern touch to a traditional silhouette. 
Bodega x Clarks Patchwork Wallabee 3.0 “Northeast Corridor”

Dubbed the “Northeast Corridor,” this remixed version of the Wallabee is an ode to New England style. Using an eclectic patchwork pattern, the Wallabee has an intricate upper composed of duck canvas, multi-colored tweeds, and weathered leather. Bringing these various materials together is one subdued color palette that muted tones, giving it a more sophisticated and elevated appearance. Keeping with the charm, the shoe also features a boat collar, custom dubraes, and alternate rope laces that make the design feel cohesive and memorable. Embossed co-branding is found on small leather patches that hang from the eyelets. To finish the design, Clarks’ signature crepe sole brings a varied hue to the shoe. With a preppy-inspired design, this Wallabee is a must for anyone looking to elevate their look without losing their personality. Available via Bodega and Clarks on March 27, the shoe will retail for $170.

norda releases new ‘super’ sneaker that brings the tech
norda releases new sneaker
photo of norda 005 sneaker

It’s no secret that the athletic company, norda, knows its way around a running shoe. For some time now, the brand has become a staple for its durable and advanced features that give every runner a comfortable and stylish fit. With an entire section of the website dedicated to some of the most extreme athletic achievements accomplished with the help of norda, it’s no wonder why runners have come to embrace the brand entirely. In their newest release, norda takes it to the next level with a new shoe that offers ‘Speed For A Lifetime.’ With a new campaign geared toward the shoe’s durability and longevity, the new sneaker is all about the tech that enables runners to continue reaching their goals. Combining lightweight features and performance tech, the new ‘super’ sneaker is a must for anyone looking to hit the trails soon. 
Keep running with norda 005

 

Stone Island, New Balance bring a vintage look to new sneakers
New Balance, Stone Island release new sneaker
close up on new balance stone island sneaker

Continuing their collaboration, Stone Island and New Balance again reclaim a classic silhouette. A modern reimagining of a traditional sneaker, the new collaborative sneaker includes all of the brand's performance details. Donning a vintage iteration, the new sneaker is about meshing the two brands' vision for innovation. Using Stone Island’s signature Raso Gommato fabric as inspiration, the design is a classic mix of two iconic brands. The Raso Gammato, inspired by military fabric, has been a part of the Italian brand’s heritage since the 80s. This iconic fabric returns to another classic staple, the New Balance 998. Although this long-term partnership has seen various designs, this release marks the first time the duo has created a Made in USA sneaker, making this an even more special drop. 
New Balance x Stone Island 998 Made in USA “Raso Gommato”

Taking on the historic 998 model, New Balance and Stone Island have reimagined one of the athletic brand’s most recognizable silhouettes. First introduced in 1993, the New Balance 998 became the first sneaker to incorporate the brand’s ABZORB cushioning, a centerpiece to New Balance’s mission for comfort and performance. In this new sneaker, the duo uses Stone Island’s Raso Gommato, a polyurethane-coated canvas material, for the shoe’s upper. Nubuck overlays and reflective details add texture and dimension to the design’s body. Also included are the classic “N” logo, heel tab, and upper accents. The sneaker will come in a mauve, deep plum, and copper maroon colorway for the drop. To mark the special release, co-branding details can be found throughout the design with the words “new balance 998” and “stone island product research.” Although pricing has not yet been revealed, the sneaker is set to drop on March 27 via Stone Island’s website and select retailers. However, access is limited to those with a valid MyStoneIsland account.

