Parmigiani Fleurier is redefining luxury with silence, not spectacle

I was lucky enough to be invited to the Parmigiani Fleurier spring/summer 2025 collection VIP event in London, and one thing became immediately clear: This brand avoids the traps of the mainstream and prefers a subdued, sophisticated approach. The Swiss watchmaker stands out in the luxury watch space with pieces that show what CEO Guido Terreni describes as “private luxury, timelessly crafted.”

The philosophy of Parmigiani Fleurier: When silence speaks louder than noise

“At Parmigiani Fleurier, luxury is an intimate art where purity guides innovation, and centuries of horological knowledge are transformed into objects of serene beauty,” Terreni explains. This philosophy is present throughout the 2025 collection. Each timepiece shows the brand’s commitment to removing the unnecessary to create a true classic: the elegance of proportion, the truth of materials, and the serenity of function.

Recommended Videos

This approach has delivered a spectacular lineup that appeals to collectors who, in Terreni’s words, “value silence over noise, craftsmanship over spectacle, and meaning over affectation.” Every design detail serves a single purpose—to move you to feel deep, lasting, and personal emotions.

The color palette: A chromatic symphony

A common thread in Parmigiani Fleurier’s 2025 collection is the brand’s skilled use of color. Color has always been a part of the manufacturer’s character, featuring shades such as Mineral Blue, Verzasca Green, Dawn Rose, Midnight Fjord, Milano Blue, and London Grey.

These are not just aesthetic choices; they are emotional indicators. The Mineral Blue dial on the Tonda PF Chronograph shows a pull between movement and thought. The Verzasca Green of the GMT Rattrapante captures the clear, mineral-filled waters of the Verzasca Valley. The Slate Green on the limited-edition Tonda PF Skeleton elevates the mechanical structure of the PF 777 caliber to new artistic heights.

Each color is conceived as a signature, providing a visual and emotional feeling that is bespoke, subtle, and timeless. This color work connects with Le Corbusier’s architectural palette and reinforces the link between watchmaking and other fine arts. Without further delay, I’ll dive into some of the standout pieces I was lucky enough to see.

Standout pieces: Innovation meets artistry

Tonda PF Chronograph No Date 40mm

The Tonda PF Chronograph has size, substance, and style. This 40mm watch answers the recurring question of watch case size. The COSC-certified PF070 caliber powers it, operating at 36,000 vibrations per hour and maintaining a 65-hour power reserve.

As a result, you get a refined measuring tool that fits well on any wrist. The hand-guilloché dial shows the classic “Grain d’Orge” pattern in Mineral Blue, creating a lively, textured surface. With no date display, the look is cleaner, letting the chronograph subdials take center stage for accurate time measurement.

Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante Verzasca

In 2022, Parmigiani Fleurier made a mark on watchmaking with the Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante, a watch truly in its own league. With one movement, time matches your location, offering a grace and flow not seen before in a GMT complication.

The 2025 version has a Verzasca Green dial, inspired by the clear, mineral-filled water of the Verzasca Valley. The watch shows two types of time: Chronos, which moves and records time, and Kairos, which stops a moment so you can grasp its meaning.

Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green

Only fifty models of the Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green were made. Its open dial in green, like a color from Le Corbusier’s paint box, shows off the PF 777 movement. The parts are satin-finished and hand-beveled, set on open bridges that follow strict watchmaking rules.

At just 8.5 mm thick, this watch shows an impressive level of skill, drawing inspiration from architecture and sculpture.

Tonda PF Sport Chronograph Ultra-Cermet

One watch stands out in the collection—it changes timekeeping with Cermet, a material made of ceramic and metal. No other watch is made entirely from this composite, which took three years to develop. Cermet is highly scratch-resistant, with a hardness of 1450 HV, but remains light.

The watch comes in London Grey and Milano Blue. Its blend of new materials and great fit means the 42.5mm case feels almost weightless on the wrist. The material feels cool and reflects light in a special way, adding to its expensive but understated look.

This watch shows Parmigiani Fleurier’s belief that elegance suits everyone. Its size fits comfortably on any wrist, proving that luxury sports chronographs don’t need to look overly masculine to be valuable.

Toric Quantième Perpétuel

The Toric Quantième Perpétuel shows technical skill with its clever coaxial display. Michel Parmigiani’s fascination with calendars led to the thoughtfully redesigned Perpetual Calendar, which displays essential information on two dials at 4 and 8 o’clock.

The watch is available in two editions: 18ct rose gold and platinum, with only 50 pieces of each. The movement is crafted from 18-carat rose gold, featuring large bridges adorned with distinctive Côtes de Fleurier patterns, which create a contrast with the rougher main plate.

The rose gold version features a soft, warm color, while the platinum edition has a cool, blue shade. Both watches have very soft nubuck straps.

Market positioning: Private luxury in a crowded landscape

In the high-end watch industry, where brands often show off bold ideas and complex parts, Parmigiani Fleurier has made a special place for itself. The company doesn’t compete with mainstream sellers. Instead, it offers timepieces that match a person’s style and appeal to those seeking genuine emotion and an appreciation of time.

Parmigiani Fleurier believes that elegance suits everyone. This is reflected in the design and sizing of the watches, which are made to fit any wearer, breaking away from traditional gendered sizing—a broad view of luxury that sets the brand apart. Many other brands still divide their collections by gender.

This is clear in their limited editions, like the Toric Quantième Perpétuel and Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green, with only 50 pieces of each. Parmigiani Fleurier shows the exclusivity that defines true luxury.

The company also stands out for using new materials. The debut of Cermet in the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph puts Parmigiani Fleurier at the forefront of watchmaking science, offering a compelling alternative to what mainstream brands sell.

First impressions: The sensory experience

When you hold these watches, Parmigiani Fleurier’s dedication to how they feel, not just how they look, is obvious. The company believes that elegance has no gender, and you notice that immediately when you put on a watch from the collection. Every watch sits comfortably on the wrist, with each part feeling just right.

The highlight of the show was the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph Ultra-Cermet. The new material offers a cool feel, and the 42.5mm case seems smaller than its true size. The Cermet build makes the watch light, and the fit is so good it almost feels like nothing on your arm—a surprise and a pleasure.

The soft nubuck straps of the Toric models are especially comfortable. The Mineral Blue face of the Tonda PF Chronograph changes as the light shifts throughout the day, while the Slate Green Skeleton model interacts with the light to reveal the movement inside.

These elements of touch and sight combine to create what the company calls “a celebration of time, lived with intention.” These watches feel as good as they look.

Conclusion: Redefining luxury through time

In a time of reckless spending, Parmigiani Fleurier offers a new approach. The brand’s 2025 collection shows that real luxury means quiet beauty, rewarding close attention, and personal connection.

Through materials like Cermet, complications such as the coaxial perpetual calendar, and its use of color, Parmigiani Fleurier rises above simple decoration. The brand redefines luxury by blending watchmaking heritage with a bold vision for the future.

Guido Terreni’s philosophy suggests these watches honor not just the measurement of time, but its meaning. This refreshing, quiet change is happening in a very loud world. Check out their website for the latest drops.