Parmigiani Fleurier’s new Tonda PF captures the essence of sky and sea

Parmigiani Fleurier, started in 1996 by watchmaker Michel Parmigiani, now offers a new 36mm Automatic Platinum Stone Blue watch in its Tonda PF collection. This piece demonstrates the brand’s take on quiet luxury, adding to its repertoire of spectacular designs.

This new model maintains the collection’s simple looks while featuring a lively blue dial based on Le Corbusier’s color choices. The blue tone recalls soft morning light and still water, linking it closely with nature to appeal to luxury fans who love the elements.

Recommended Videos

The 36mm case moves toward a universal style in watchmaking. It combines old-fashioned sizes with a modern charm that goes beyond typical gender labels. The stainless steel body meets a textured platinum ring, a clear sign of the Tonda PF line from 2021, which has found continued success.

The watch stands out with care, as shown on its “Stone Blue” dial. Its hand-made guilloché in a Grain d’Orge design catches light differently as the wrist moves. Gold markers applied by hand with a rhodium plate offer a slight touch of class to the clear design.

Michel Parmigiani, Founder and Master Watchmaker, says, “Stone Blue invites one to leave behind routine, caught between sky and horizon, where light joins with clarity. This blue shows calm modernity that fits every time.”

At its core, the PF770 automatic movement is built to run for 60 hours on full wind. The movement demonstrates Côtes de Genève lines with angled bridges, seen through the clear sapphire back.

The Tonda PF 36mm Automatic Platinum Stone Blue sells for $22,600 and continues Parmigiani Fleurier’s tradition of technical skill with precise workmanship.