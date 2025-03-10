 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Parmigiani Fleurier’s new Tonda PF captures the essence of sky and sea

Parmigiani Fleurier's latest Tonda PF brings the serenity of the ocean to your wrist

By
New Parmigiani Fleurier Release
Parmigiani Fleurier

Parmigiani Fleurier, started in 1996 by watchmaker Michel Parmigiani, now offers a new 36mm Automatic Platinum Stone Blue watch in its Tonda PF collection. This piece demonstrates the brand’s take on quiet luxury, adding to its repertoire of spectacular designs.

This new model maintains the collection’s simple looks while featuring a lively blue dial based on Le Corbusier’s color choices. The blue tone recalls soft morning light and still water, linking it closely with nature to appeal to luxury fans who love the elements.

Recommended Videos

The 36mm case moves toward a universal style in watchmaking. It combines old-fashioned sizes with a modern charm that goes beyond typical gender labels. The stainless steel body meets a textured platinum ring, a clear sign of the Tonda PF line from 2021, which has found continued success.

The watch stands out with care, as shown on its “Stone Blue” dial. Its hand-made guilloché in a Grain d’Orge design catches light differently as the wrist moves. Gold markers applied by hand with a rhodium plate offer a slight touch of class to the clear design.

Michel Parmigiani, Founder and Master Watchmaker, says, “Stone Blue invites one to leave behind routine, caught between sky and horizon, where light joins with clarity. This blue shows calm modernity that fits every time.”

At its core, the PF770 automatic movement is built to run for 60 hours on full wind. The movement demonstrates Côtes de Genève lines with angled bridges, seen through the clear sapphire back.

The Tonda PF 36mm Automatic Platinum Stone Blue sells for $22,600 and continues Parmigiani Fleurier’s tradition of technical skill with precise workmanship.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
You’ll love the colorful pattern on the new Hublot Magic Ceramic
A new Hublot watch that sets the standards with a colorful bezel
Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic

Hublot has always been quite popular for its unique designs that go outside the box. It has just launched a pioneering ceramic design that takes things to the next level—dubbed the Magic Ceramic, it's the brainchild of new technology.

One of the most striking features of this watch is the gray casing. It has a fascinating pattern that gives the watch a camouflage-like look. Hublot perfected the art of manufacturing striking ceramic cases in the past few years. Unlike some other materials, much effort goes into the whole process. The brand relies on metal oxides to make the watch look more interesting and stylish, but the background color is grey—a beautiful canvas for different colors.

Read more
Norqain expands the Freedom GMT collection with a new bronze watch
A new bronze Norqain watch
Norqain LE Freedom 60 GMT Bronze

Norqain emerged onto the watch scene in 2018, and has offered stylish timepieces like the Freedom 60 GMT collection. Every single timepiece that’s featured in the collection has a retro-like aesthetic that will take you back to the ‘60s. Now, though, there's a new offering: the Norqain Freedom 60 GMT 40mm Limited Edition.

The new Freedom GMT watch comes with a bronze dial that stands out thanks to the brown hue. And one of the most striking features is the 100m water-resistant brown casing, which is accentuated by a satin finish that makes the surface look a little bit shiny. Hour markers also have a bronze-like hue that complements the casing.

Read more
New Aston Martin-inspired Girard-Perregaux watch boasts color-changing dial
An Aston Martin in a 42 mm casing
Girard Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition

Every single detail in an Aston Martin sports car, from the shape to the exhaust sound, evokes some positive emotions—this new watch is the embodiment of that.

Featuring a 42 mm casing, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a striking green dial—a color that easily captures attention and, with the high-quality finish, immerses you into a whole new world. Aston Martin’s first few cars had a green hue, so this new timepiece passes down the heritage.

Read more