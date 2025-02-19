 Skip to main content
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Platinum offers subtle luxury

Tonda PF Micro Rotor Platinum will take your breathe away with its subtlety

By
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro Rotor Platinum
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro Rotor Platinum Parmigiani / Parmigiani

The new Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Platinum is a subtle luxury statement with a minimalistic design—a laid-back aesthetic that’s quite interesting.

Speaking on the design, Michel Parmigiani. founder and master watchmaker, said, “The Golden Ratio is far more than a mathematical formula: it is the universal breath that orders beauty and harmony. Every creation I shape—from the curves of the lugs to the guilloché patterns—carries this eternal balance. It is the guiding thread, the invisible essence that connects the case’s proportions, the grace of the hands, and the soul of every timepiece. Through it, watchmaking becomes a silent poetry, an echo of nature’s immutable laws.”

The blue dial is in line with this philosophy, wealth whispers. It also stands out, thanks to the 18 ct gold rhodium-plated appliques. The bezel has an interesting coin-edge pattern that stylishly reflects light.

These two components—the casing and the dial—create a beautiful interplay of light that makes the front face look more interesting.

Platinum and gold always dominate the charts in terms of luxury and style. The new Parmigiani Fleurier has a platinum casing characterized by a white-gray hue. To complete the look, this timepiece is paired with a platinum bracelet.

Even though platinum has an interesting shine that makes the front face look quite stylish, it’s a durable material that can withstand tough conditions too.

It’s also worth noting that this watch will be rolled out with a light casing to improve comfort levels. Like the front face, the Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Platinum was rolled out with a clear sapphire glass case back.

The watch draws energy from the PF703 Caliber, a high-quality movement with a 48-hour power reserve.

Since this new Parmigiani Fleurier model is a limited edition piece, the number will be capped at 25 pieces, and each watch will retail at $91,400.

