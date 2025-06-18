Fellows auction spotlights platinum Rolex Daytona among 464 coveted timepieces

Fellows offers its latest online watch auction at 10 AM BST on Thursday, June 26. The auction features 464 selected timepieces, and a platinum Rolex Daytona with an ice blue dial stands out. This 40mm watch, listed as Lot 194, is estimated at about $74,000–$101,000. It gives collectors a chance to acquire a highly sought-after watch.

The platinum Daytona has small recorder dials at three, six, and nine o’clock, keeping the classic look that has defined the model since it began. It comes with its original box and papers. This example represents Rolex’s best chronograph watches, combining a precious metal case with the brand’s iconic race-inspired design.

Platinum Daytonas are important to collectors because Rolex produces very few of them, and they feature the special ice blue dial. Rolex uses this color combination only for its platinum watches, making it a unique feature. Along with the Daytona’s fame in car racing and popular culture, this often leads to strong auction results worldwide.

The auction includes much more than just the Daytona. There are watches from Omega, Cartier, Breitling, and other Rolex models, covering a range of styles and periods. Lot 198 is a Rolex “Batman” GMT-Master II, estimated at $8,000–$11,000. Lot 210 is a Rolex Day-Date, with an estimate between $27,000–$41,000.

Modern luxury sports watches are also featured. Lot 116 is an IWC Pilot Top Gun, estimated at $6,700–$11,000, showing the strong market demand for aviation-inspired pieces. Lot 110 is a Hublot Big Bang, estimated at $5,400–$8,000, demonstrating the auction’s reach across both classic and contemporary luxury segments.

Fellows’ online format allows collectors from around the world to participate. People can request online viewings, which has become an important part of luxury watch auctions, allowing collectors to take part even if they cannot attend in person. It also ensures the careful inspection needed for high-value watches.

The June 26 sale comes at a good time in the summer auction calendar, as collector activity often increases before the main international sales in autumn. With prices ranging from accessible luxury watches around $5,000 to six-figure special pieces, the auction appeals to a wide range of collectors.

With 464 lots spanning vintage classics to modern luxury, Fellows’ latest auction highlights the ongoing strength of the pre-owned luxury watch market and offers collectors opportunities at many price points and in various collecting areas.