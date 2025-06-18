 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Fellows auction spotlights platinum Rolex Daytona among 464 coveted timepieces

Auction spotlight: Fellows presents platinum rolex daytona with ice blue dial

By
Fellows rolex daytona spotlight
Fellows

Fellows offers its latest online watch auction at 10 AM BST on Thursday, June 26. The auction features 464 selected timepieces, and a platinum Rolex Daytona with an ice blue dial stands out. This 40mm watch, listed as Lot 194, is estimated at about $74,000–$101,000. It gives collectors a chance to acquire a highly sought-after watch.

The platinum Daytona has small recorder dials at three, six, and nine o’clock, keeping the classic look that has defined the model since it began. It comes with its original box and papers. This example represents Rolex’s best chronograph watches, combining a precious metal case with the brand’s iconic race-inspired design.

Platinum Daytonas are important to collectors because Rolex produces very few of them, and they feature the special ice blue dial. Rolex uses this color combination only for its platinum watches, making it a unique feature. Along with the Daytona’s fame in car racing and popular culture, this often leads to strong auction results worldwide.

The auction includes much more than just the Daytona. There are watches from Omega, Cartier, Breitling, and other Rolex models, covering a range of styles and periods. Lot 198 is a Rolex “Batman” GMT-Master II, estimated at $8,000–$11,000. Lot 210 is a Rolex Day-Date, with an estimate between $27,000–$41,000.

Modern luxury sports watches are also featured. Lot 116 is an IWC Pilot Top Gun, estimated at $6,700–$11,000, showing the strong market demand for aviation-inspired pieces. Lot 110 is a Hublot Big Bang, estimated at $5,400–$8,000, demonstrating the auction’s reach across both classic and contemporary luxury segments.

Fellows’ online format allows collectors from around the world to participate. People can request online viewings, which has become an important part of luxury watch auctions, allowing collectors to take part even if they cannot attend in person. It also ensures the careful inspection needed for high-value watches.

The June 26 sale comes at a good time in the summer auction calendar, as collector activity often increases before the main international sales in autumn. With prices ranging from accessible luxury watches around $5,000 to six-figure special pieces, the auction appeals to a wide range of collectors.

With 464 lots spanning vintage classics to modern luxury, Fellows’ latest auction highlights the ongoing strength of the pre-owned luxury watch market and offers collectors opportunities at many price points and in various collecting areas.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Super bowl champion Saquon Barkley sports H. Moser timepiece at Met Gala
The ultimate black accessory: eagles star pairs vantablack watch with met gala attire
SAQUON BARKLEY WEARS H. MOSER WATCH TO THE 2025 MET GALA

Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles running back, wore an H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack timepiece. It accentuated the outfit he wore to the Met Gala. The iconic Gala took place on May 5 in New York City.

A win for the Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl came shortly before Barkley attended the fundraising benefit. The event supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and Barkley made an impression on the red carpet. For this year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." It made the perfect backdrop for the minimalist watch. The timepiece came from the independent Swiss watchmaker known for its elegant creations.

Read more
Bonhams displays racing chronographs for Miami Grand Prix auction
Vintage daytona and speedmaster lead bonhams’ formula 1 weekend auction
1959 Omega Speedmaster Professional

Bonhams is embarking on its first Miami online auction. Happening at the same time as the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, the  auction presents old chronographs. These features show the history and development of race car timing.

The online sale occurs from April 27 to May 6. Formula 1 transforms into a top display for deluxe product lines, especially expensive timepieces. Netflix recently increased the sport's popularity. This created a valuable way to promote respected product lines to rich viewers.

Read more
Rolex, Omega and other Swiss watchmakers hike prices after U.S. tariffs
Swiss watch prices rise: Rolex and Omega adjust U.S. retail costs amid tariffs
Rolex series for all tastes

Geneva-based watchmaker Rolex recently announced plans to raise U.S. retail prices by an average of 3% starting May 1st in response to the latest import tariffs on Swiss goods. Rolex has not officially released an extended statement on the increase, but industry experts report the move a direct counter to the recent trade policy changes affecting Swiss exports. 

Latest tariffs extend to luxury goods

Read more