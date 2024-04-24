Rolex adds new Cosmograph Daytona watches

Rolex has introduced a new, super-expensive watch covered in diamonds. What’s new? Well, while we’re used to this, and it doesn’t exactly warrant front-page news, this introduction actually does. This new chapter for the brand unveils two new additions to the Rolex Daytona collection, and they’re certainly more opulent in a subtle way compared to previous designs.

Rolex Daytona: Two new Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches added to the collection

These new Rolex watches, which are part of the Cosmograph Daytona collection, are diamond-set models adorned with mother-of-pearl dials. Hearing about any Rolex watch covered in diamonds automatically evokes fantasies of extravagance and wealth, at least it does for us, but these new timepieces are remarkably restrained when it comes to a balance between bling and subtlety.

These Rolex Daytona watches come in two different iterations, with the first coming in a full white gold model complimented by a black mother-of-pearl dial. It also features mother-of-pearl sub-dials with diamond hour markers and a white gold Oyster bracelet, bringing it all together. This Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is definitely for the man who wants to show off his watch with a more subdued, laissez-faire attitude.

The second variant comes with a white mother-of-pearl dial along with black mother-of-pearl sub-dials and diamond-set indices. This model comes with an Oysterflex bracelet that has a white gold folding clasp with the Rolex Glidelock extension system, in case you thought it was just a simple piece of rubber. The Oysterflex bracelet is certainly a bold choice, as it has a distinctly sporty vibe compared to the dial of the watch, but to each their own.

Technical specifications

As for the technical minutiae, both variants of these Rolex Daytona watches come with a bezel that has 36 (36!) brilliant-cut diamonds, giving it the true high-end feel that Rolex enthusiasts generally prefer. The mother-of-pearl dial is accentuated by eight diamonds and three Chromalight hour markers for legibility in low lighting. The 18 ct white gold, 40mm Oyster case is surprisingly the least important part of this watch, though it’s still incredible.

This Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is powered by the calibre 4131, a self-winding mechanical chronograph movement made by the brand itself and it has a power reserve of 72 hours. Other important features of this watch include a water resistance of 100 meters, scratch-resistance sapphire crystal, a Chronergy escapement, Paraflex shock absorbers, and optimized ball bearings. Another exquisite feature is bridges adorned with Rolex Côtes de Genève and a skeletonized oscillating weight.

Our verdict

The notion of a “gem-set Daytona” often evokes visions of ostentatious watches that are anything but subtle. While that may be some people’s cup of tea, it’s definitely not for everyone, which is why we’re so happy with these new Rolex Daytona watches. The brand is often famous for its almost gaudy at times watches, and with Rolex timepieces like the Rainbow and the Eye of the Tiger always stealing the attention, it’s a breath of fresh air to see these Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches featuring a more subtle diamond-encrusted look getting some of the spotlight.

Price and availability

These Rolex Daytona watches come with Rolex prices, meaning they’re pretty expensive. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with Oysterflex bracelet will set you back $61,400, while the white gold bracelet costs $70,100. They’re available at select Rolex retailers.

