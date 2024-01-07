Rolex and Patek Philippe are among LeBron James' favorite watch brands

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

LeBron James is a billionaire baller on the court, but did you know his watch game is just as legendary? We’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill watches for men; we’re talking about Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Patek Philippe. The man hasn’t just collected watches; he’s curated a horological masterpiece. LeBron’s wrist saga is a rollercoaster of opulence and grandeur, and we’ve got the backstage pass to it all. From the shimmering Rolex Daytona to the futuristic allure of Richard Mille, every tick-tock tells a tale of sophistication and statement-making.

But hold up, it’s not just about flaunting the bling. We’ve dissected LeBron’s watch collection like a watch surgeon, questioning the intricacies, unraveling the stories behind each tick, and analyzing the craftsmanship that graces his wrist. Billionaire LeBron James and his jaw-dropping $3,266,650 watch collection are about more than just astronomical price tags. Whether you’re a seasoned horologist or just someone who appreciates the finer things in life, get ready to be enlightened, entertained, and maybe a tad jealous of LeBron’s wrist game. We’re sharing seven of our favorite timepieces that currently grace his collection; try not to drool.

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Celestial 6102R

LeBron James isn’t your average guy, so he’s not going to wear just any old average watch. He has embraced horological masterpieces such as the Patek Philippe Celestial Grand Complications, a beacon of excellence in his extensive collection.

The Patek Philippe 6102R-001 boasts a 44mm rose gold case, housing an intricate celestial display on its dial. Its technical prowess lies in the perpetual calendar, displaying day, date, month, and moon phases with unparalleled accuracy. The watch also features a stunning depiction of the night sky, showcasing the movement of the stars and the moon’s phases. Whenever desired, the wearer has the opportunity to appreciate the precise arrangement of the night sky in the northern hemisphere, observing the apparent dance of stars and the ever-shifting phases and orbit of our celestial companion

Powered by the caliber 240 LU CL C movement, this watch ensures seamless timekeeping, while the sapphire crystal case back reveals the intricate mechanics within. It comes with a price tag of around $360,000.

Richard Mille RM11-03 Jean Todt NTPT Carbon Chronograph

LeBron James has a penchant for timepieces that match his on-court prowess. Among his curated collections is the Richard Mille RM11-03, a horological masterpiece that seamlessly blends technical innovation with avant-garde design. Richard Mille designed the RM11-03 as a tribute to his friendship with Jean Todt, the president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile. The bright blue, square-shaped bezel certainly adds to the sporty feel that LeBron is usually going for.

The NTPT Blue Carbon and NTPT Black Carbon tonneau case, measuring 44.50 x 49.94 mm, exudes unparalleled style and durability. The sapphire dial unveils a mesmerizing dance of skeletonized movements, fortified by a robust alloy blend of 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminum, and 4% vanadium.

This horological marvel is powered by the RMAC3 Calibre, featuring an automatic winding movement with an adjustable rotor geometry and an impressive 50-hour power reserve. Beyond its technical prowess, the RM 11-03 is a multifunctional timepiece, boasting hours, minutes, seconds, a flyback chronograph, a 60-minute countdown timer, and an oversized date display. If you want to get your hands on this watch, it will definitely cost you as the price tag is around an eye-watering $750,000 on the secondary market.

Richard Mille RM11-03 Red TPT Quartz Automatic Flyback Chronograph

LeBron James elevates his watch game with another Richard Mille RM11-03 in exquisite red. This horological gem, showcased in his enviable collection, boasts a striking red TPT quartz automatic flyback chronograph design, making it a standout choice for the basketball icon. Richard Mille’s commitment to innovation and luxury is evident in the watch’s carbon case and fixed carbon bezel, each meticulously crafted to perfection. The 42mm case size strikes the ideal balance between presence and wearability.

The dial, adorned with Arabic numerals, adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design. The watch’s comfortable rubber bracelet, secured with a double fold-over clasp made of titanium, ensures a snug fit on LeBron’s wrist during both on and off-court moments.

Rolex Day-Date 36 President Yellow Gold Jigsaw Emoji Puzzle Dial

LeBron James adds a touch of playfulness to his watch collection with the Rolex Day-Date 36 President Yellow Gold featuring a unique Jigsaw Emoji Puzzle Dial. This whimsical touch adds a lighthearted and personal dimension to the classic Rolex aesthetic. The watch, part of the iconic Day-Date series, boasts a luxurious yellow gold case, embodying the elegance associated with Rolex’s President collection and showcasing LeBron’s penchant for exclusive and eye-catching designs.

Featuring a round 36mm case made of solid yellow gold, the watch exudes opulence. The screw-down crown adds a practical touch, enhancing its water resistance to 100 meters, making it more than just a dress watch. The fluted yellow gold bezel, a signature Rolex design, complements the Puzzle dial, adorned with gem markers, creating a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics.

The automatic movement ensures precise timekeeping, while the concealed folding Crownclasp on the yellow gold President bracelet ensures a secure and comfortable fit. With its unisex appeal, the Rolex Day-Date 36 proudly bears the “Switzerland” mark of its country of manufacture, solidifying its status as a horological status symbol. If you want the same watch for your wrist, it will cost you a cool $200,000.

Rolex Daytona ‘Eye of the Tiger’

LeBron James’ Rolex Daytona, known as the “Eye of the Tiger,” is a dazzling masterpiece that reflects both luxury and individuality. It’s housed in a 40mm 18k yellow gold case with a gem-set bezel. The black-lacquered dial is adorned with yellow gold and diamonds, featuring a unique wavy structure reminiscent of a tiger’s fur. The factory-set diamonds surround 18k yellow-gold hour markers, creating a striking visual impact.

This opulent Daytona boasts 243 diamonds on the dial, with the iconic sub-dials maintaining their prominence through thick black borders and luscious gold interiors; basically, this is a watch dripping with diamonds. It’s as technically advanced as it is aesthetically pleasing, featuring automatic movement, a sapphire crystal, and a water resistance of 10 ATM, making it suitable for various environments.

The watch is secured on an Oysterflex strap, providing both comfort and flexibility and is complemented by an 18k yellow-gold folding clasp. Priced at around $239,000, this Rolex Daytona ‘Eye of the Tiger’ is a true expression of LeBron James’ distinctive taste and appreciation for extraordinary timepieces.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Black Panther Flying Tourbillon

LeBron James’ audacious watch collection boasts the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept ‘Black Panther’ Flying Tourbillon, a true marvel in horological design. Encased in sandblasted titanium with titanium inserts, the watch exudes a rugged elegance. Its durability is heightened with a glare-proofed sapphire crystal and case back, complemented by a black ceramic bezel and crown. The 42mm case, with a thickness of 14.6mm, strikes a balance between robustness and sophistication, making it a statement piece for any occasion.

Water-resistant up to 50 meters, this timepiece is not just a visual masterpiece but also suitable for various environments. The dial showcases a hand-painted white gold 3D Black Panther character set against a purple inner bezel. The luminescent coating on the white gold Royal Oak hands ensures readability even in low light. Adding a touch of sporty luxury, the watch features a purple rubber strap with a titanium AP folding clasp and an additional black rubber strap for versatility. This Audemars Piguet creation is a fusion of artistic craftsmanship and technical prowess, reflecting LeBron James’ penchant for bold and exclusive timepieces.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Tourbillon 25th anniversary

LeBron James’ Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore epitomizes luxury and innovation as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Royal Oak Offshore collection. This limited edition Tourbillon Chronograph comes in an exquisite 18-carat pink gold case, showcasing the avant-garde spirit of modern architecture. The redesigned movement adds impact to the timepiece, emphasizing its cutting-edge design.

The case, crafted from 18-carat pink gold, features a glare-proofed sapphire crystal and case back, complemented by a pink gold bezel. The black ceramic screw-locked crown and push-pieces, along with sandblasted pink gold push-piece guards, add both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The watch boasts a substantial size with a 45mm diameter and 16.3mm thickness, making a bold statement on the wrist. With a water resistance of 50 meters, it combines elegance with practicality.

The black dial is adorned with luminescent-coated pink gold hands, providing visibility in various lighting conditions. Completing the ensemble, the watch is adorned with a black rubber strap featuring an 18-carat pink gold pin buckle.

