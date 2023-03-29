Check out Rolex's 2023 lineup of new watches

When you think of luxurious, timeless watches, Rolex is near the top of the list of the best brands you can opt for while shopping for a new addition to your collection. And, just like any brand looking to keep their consumer base engaged and always coming back for more, Rolex has released a new line of 2023 models for you to feast your eyes upon.

The list consists of updates to some of their most popular lines and exciting installments into the luxury brand’s extensive catalog of high-quality timepieces. Take a look at the nine new Rolex watches you can pick up to elevate your collection to the highest possible quality.



To kick off the list is the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Daytona. First designed to fit the needs of some of the fastest drivers on Earth, the Cosmograph Daytona is linked to the world of motorsport forever. The newest upgrade gives us a transparent back and, of course, a striking earth-toned bezel.

The first of the new Perpetual collection, the “1908” harkens back to the year that the Rolex name was officially registered in Switzerland. Everything about this watch is a call to honor the history and continued excellence of Rolex and its products. If you were only to get one Rolex off of this list, this is the one that will feel the most like a Rolex.

Just like the Daytona was designed to cater to the needs of the talented drivers of the fastest cars on the planet, the Yacht-Master was developed in 1992 to cater to the needs of sailors who have mastered the high seas. This emblematic nautical timepiece is one of the lightest on the market and definitely the lightest on the list. It is also the best possible option if you are looking to pick up something that can handle the worst the ocean can throw at you.

For all of you stricken with wanderlust, this Sky-Dweller is the perfect watch for you to leave home and see the world. The unique dual timezone feature sports a center dial on a 24-hour clock set to your reference time (home), while the conventional dials can be set to the local time. The Oysterflex band gives the watch a look of ruggedness that sits above the rest. And for the first time, the Sky-Dweller is offered in 18 ct white gold.

Maybe the most classic Rolex on the market, the GMT-Master is the platinum band and case with a red and blue bezel that most will recognize. The newest GMT-Master II takes that classic look and tips it on its head by sporting a gold version with a black face. The colors are meant to symbolize the relationship between day and night, fittingly making this watch perfect for both.

Rolex has proven over and over that they are the go-to choice for many industries, including sailing and driving, as we have seen on this list. But in 1953, they became involved in the quest for a British expedition to be the first successful summit of Mount Everest. That was the first iteration of what would eventually become the Explorer. The newest is a 40mm version that still carries the black watch face and the 3-6-9 that its predecessors became known for. If Indiana Jones were to wear a Rolex, this would be the one he would choose.

1926 saw Rolex give the world its first ever waterproof wristwatch, called the Oyster. Since then, others have borrowed the technology, but we will never forget the original. And the new color variations for the Oyster Perpetual look like the celebration they are meant to be. As we creep closer and closer to the 100th anniversary of this industry-shaping classic, the newest version allows you to display your personality along with your love of class and elegance.

Another innovation by Rolex was the day-date feature, which became another reason the company is one of the longest-running kings of the industry. When the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date was released in 1956, it became the first of its kind, displaying both the day and the date on the face. While the date sat in its usual place at the three position, the day of the week sat at the twelve. This new iteration of the timepiece sports a face in green aventurine, a stone with a finely crystallized surface. The combination of green and gold screams Rolex as it resembles the long-known logo colors.

The last watch on the list may be the most unique of the year, and may also be the most impressive we’ve seen from Rolex watches. While the day-date is now standard on many watches, the watchmakers threw a curveball with this one by creating an opportunity to remind you to focus on a positive emotion every day. Instead of looking down and seeing the day at the twelve position, this watch gives you an emotion to focus on, including ‘Happy,’ ‘Eternity,’ ‘Gratitude,’ ‘Peace,’ ‘Faith,’ ‘Love,’ and ‘Hope.’ And to support those emotions, the date window has replaced the number of the day with 31 unique emojis. Anytime you are having a bad day, just look at your Rolex, and it will remind you there are things to be happy about, to have gratitude for, and people in your life that love you. We can’t think of a better reminder in today’s world.

