Bob's Watches is giving you a chance to dive into summer with this auction of vintage watches

It doesn’t matter what you are enthusiastic about — sports memorabilia, luxury cars, or exquisite jewelry — if there is an auction with pieces you haven’t seen, you want to grab something special. If you are a watch collector, there is an auction you won’t want to miss. Lovers of all things vintage Rolex and Tudor collectible dive watches will want to get their hands ready to bid on items from the crossover auction event from Bob’s Watches.

The dive watches collection

Bob’s Watches is bringing you a vintage collection from Rolex, with an emphasis on dive watches, perfect for any summer plans you have involving taking a dip in the water. You don’t have to be an avid diver to appreciate the beauty of these timepieces — they will look just as stunning sitting on your wrist on dry land.

The lineup

These are the stunners in the Bob’s Watches Dive Watches Summer Auction lineup that could be yours.

Vintage Rolex Sea-Dweller 1665 Double Red

This watch opens at $29,000 and is expected to go for $29,000 and $35,000.

Talk about an eye-stopping piece. The Rolex Sea-Dweller 1665 Double Red is all about the details, and collectors appreciate that. Your line of sight is immediately drawn to the double line of red text on the face. This classic 1978 wristwatch features a stainless steel bracelet and a matte black dial and is one of the last DRSD dial versions made.

Vintage Rolex Submariner 1680

The opening bid for this piece is $10,00 and should sell for $10,000 to $15,000.

A 1978 vintage Rolex Submariner 1680 is in the mix at the auction. It has the usual bells and whistles, like a stainless steel bracelet with a diver’s extension, self-winding movement, and a 60-minute diver’s bezel. This is a rare Submariner, as it’s an example of Rolex switching over from red to white text on the dial. You’ll need to hurry for this one.

Vintage Rolex Submariner 5513

The starting bid is $12,000, with the watch expected to sell in the ballpark of $12,000 to $18,000.

Who wants a 1967 vintage Rolex Submariner 5513? We all do. This timepiece has an automatic 1520 movement, a 10-link Oyster Rivet bracelet, and the “twin lock” crown. The Submariner 5513 was one of the longest-running Rolex references, debuting in 1962 and was produced until 1989. This “meters first” dive watch would complete any enthusiast’s collection.

Vintage Tudor Submariner 94110 Stainless Steel

Opening bid is $10,000 and should fetch between $10,000 and $12,000.

There is one Tudor in the mix, and it is gorgeous. A vintage Tudor Submariner 94110 Stainless Steel rounds things out. With a starting bid of $10,000, you could enjoy the bold blue bezel insert, 40mm stainless steel case, and the dreamy blue dial on this Tudor. Coined the “Snowflake” due to the contrasting blues, this 1976 wristwatch is being sold by the original owner, which we think is pretty cool.

Bids open July 26, so you have to dive in quickly. Any of these delicious vintage watches would be a finishing touch to a collection. Give yourself the adrenaline rush that comes with being immersed in an auction. Bob’s Watches never lets you down, and this is the summer to make sure you don’t let yourself down by snapping up one of these vintage finds.

