De Bethune and Swizz Beatz reunite for a stunning new GMT watch

The De Bethune x Swizz Beatz partnership dates back to 2020 and was initiated by rapper and record producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, aka Swizz Beatz. He was looking for a brand that could manufacture a minimalistic piece with a modern touch, something that could tap into both worlds but still look stylish. The first collaboration, the DW5, was highlighted by a minimalistic skeleton design complemented by a contemporary finish.

Since the first model was quite successful, the pairing worked on another piece—the DBD. Now, De Bethune and Swizz Beatz are back at it again with another new piece, the Reversible DB Kind of Two GMT, which features two different dials designed to track time in two geographical zones. While the front face has the main dial, the back doubles as the second dial.

The sub-dial with the hour markers sits above the 6 o’clock denotation and stands out due to the modern finish. It is accentuated by satin finishes and stylish curves.

The hour markers have a gold finish that blends smoothly with the central gold wheel, giving the watch a modern finish. De Bethune dipped its toes into contemporary style with different colors, which is one reason why the minute and hour hands have a striking blue hue.

The GMT dial is found on the watch’s back. Most elements on it bear a close resemblance to those featured on retro De Bethune models, such as the DB10. The second dial leans more into the retro style.

Only 10 pieces will be rolled out into the market, each costing $235,000.