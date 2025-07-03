 Skip to main content
Zenith’s summer dream watch ends epic Surfer collaboration

Zenith and Time+Tide complete surfer trilogy with white ceramic masterpiece

By
Skyline skeleton surfer ceramic blue background
Zenith

Zenith and Time+Tide have completed their celebrated “Surfer Trilogy” with the release of the Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic, marking the third and final collaboration between the Swiss manufacturer and the Australian watch media company.

The 100-piece limited edition follows the success of previous collaborations: the micro-blasted titanium Defy Classic Skeleton Night Surfer in 2021 and the Defy Skyline Skeleton Night Surfer El Primero in 2023. Both earlier releases sold out quickly, establishing this partnership as one of the watch industry’s most successful ongoing collaborations.

The new White Surfer Ceramic maintains the signature blue gradient openworked dial concept that appears across all three editions while introducing a fresh summer aesthetic. The 41mm white ceramic case offers scratch resistance and ultra-light comfort, making it suitable for beach activities with 10 ATM water resistance.

“With this third chapter in our collaboration, we’re not just continuing a story, we’re elevating it,” said Benoît de Clerck, CEO of Zenith. “Each edition has deepened our creative dialogue, and this new release is the boldest expression yet of what we can achieve together.”

The timepiece features a gradient blue dial that transitions from darker blue at the top to light blue at the bottom. The bridges adopt Zenith’s five-pointed star design filled with Super-LumiNova, a feature previously seen only in the original Night Surfer model.

Powering the watch is the skeletonized automatic El Primero 3620 SK caliber, rendered in matching blue tones. The high-frequency movement beats at 5Hz and offers approximately 55 hours of power reserve. Its 1/10th second hand is driven directly from the escapement, maintaining Zenith’s chronograph heritage.

“There’s a huge risk in trying for a trilogy when the first two collabs have been so popular,” noted Andrew McUtchen, founder of Time+Tide. “But when we saw the prototype of an ‘inverted’ Night Surfer, in brushed white ceramic, we just had to make it happen.”

The watch includes both an integrated white ceramic bracelet and a white patterned rubber strap. Zenith’s quick strap-change mechanism allows tool-free switching between options, enhancing versatility for different activities.

The Defy Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic represents a significant departure from the darker titanium finishes of previous collaborations, embracing a lighter, summer-focused aesthetic while maintaining the technical excellence that defined the series.

The limited edition will be available through Time+Tide, authorized Zenith retailers worldwide, and Zenith’s physical and online boutiques. Given the rapid sellout history of previous Surfer editions, collectors are expected to act quickly when the watch becomes available.

With this release, Zenith and Time+Tide conclude what has become one of the most successful ongoing collaborations in contemporary watchmaking, spanning four years and three distinct timepieces that redefined collaborative watch design.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
