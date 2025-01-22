Zenith unveils striking watches at LVMH Watch Week

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Chronomaster Sport Rainbow The Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton

The long-awaited LVMH watch week is here. Zenith launched two timepieces into the market: the Chronomaster Sport Rainbow and the Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton.

The Chronomaster Sport Rainbow

As the name hints, the Chronomaster Rainbow is characterized by a rainbow allure, thanks to the stones set on the bezel. It’s worth noting that this new rainbow timepiece is based on a rose gold version that was rolled out in 2024. Featuring a 41 mm casing, the new Zenith watch establishes some dominance in the industry with its shiny appearance.

The casing is fitted with 50 different stones for a rainbow-like look—40 sapphire and 10 diamond stones. To complete the whole look, the dial has sapphire markers that blend smoothly with stones set on the bezel.

The black lacquered dial accentuates hour markers and extra elements fitted on the watch.

When it comes to the overall performance, Zenith opted for a powerful caliber, the El Primero 3600.

The Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton

While the DEFY Skyline has a design that dates back to the ‘60s, it has been remodeled to match the changing times. The latest Defy Skyline, which was unveiled during the LVMH Watch Week, comes with a skeletonized dial. Since this model has an open-dial design, the El Primero 3600 movement is in plain sight. In short, the new Defy Skyline Skeleton offers beautiful views of the mechanism.

Elements fixed on the watch are highlighted by a finish, which reflects light stylishly. Zenith also preserved a few elements from the ‘60s to pay tribute to the initial design.

While the Defy Chronograph Skeleton retails at $15,500, the Chronomaster Sport Rainbow is priced at $112,100.