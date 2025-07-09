Norqain makes Independence Skeleton smaller and smarter

Norqain has added two new 40mm models to its Independence Skeleton collection, offering slimmer, more refined options than the earlier 42mm watches. The updated timepieces feature a transparent mainplate design that enhances visual depth while showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovative skeleton watchmaking.

The first model features a classic stainless steel case with brushed, polished, and sandblasted surfaces, accented by subtle turquoise details. The second adopts a bolder aesthetic with a black DLC-coated case, khaki rubber strap, and vibrant orange accents, creating a stealthier and sportier appearance.

Both versions are powered by the Norqain Caliber NB08S, a mechanical automatic skeleton movement that has earned COSC chronometer certification. This high-performance movement features 26 rubies and a personalized oscillating weight bearing the brand’s logo. It offers a 41-hour power reserve, with the balance frequency operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz), ensuring precise timekeeping.

The standout feature of these new models is the transparent mainplate positioned above the anthracite openworked dial. This innovative design element adds visual depth while housing Norqain’s logo, marking a significant improvement from the previous 42mm versions where the logo was printed on the sapphire crystal.

The dials incorporate faceted black-plated indexes and diamond-cut hands filled with white X1 Super-LumiNova for optimal visibility in low-light conditions. The second hand’s tip comes in turquoise on the steel version and orange on the DLC model, providing distinctive color coordination.

Measuring 40mm in diameter and 12.05mm thick, both models offer 100-meter water resistance and feature double anti-reflective, scratch-proof sapphire crystals on the front and back. The reduced case size makes these watches more wearable while maintaining the collection’s bold skeleton aesthetic.

The steel version is priced at $4,490 on a rubber strap, with the matching steel bracelet option increasing the price to $4,790. The DLC-coated model comes with a choice of black or khaki rubber strap, both priced at $4,690.

These new Independence Skeleton models represent Norqain’s evolution in skeleton watch design, combining traditional Swiss watchmaking excellence with contemporary aesthetics. The transparent mainplate innovation demonstrates the brand’s commitment to advancing skeleton watch construction while preserving the visual drama that defines the collection.