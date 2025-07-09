 Skip to main content
Norqain makes Independence Skeleton smaller and smarter

Swiss watchmaker Norqain refines skeleton collection with transparent mainplate design

By
Norqain new slimmed skeleton promo
Norqain

Norqain has added two new 40mm models to its Independence Skeleton collection, offering slimmer, more refined options than the earlier 42mm watches. The updated timepieces feature a transparent mainplate design that enhances visual depth while showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovative skeleton watchmaking.

The first model features a classic stainless steel case with brushed, polished, and sandblasted surfaces, accented by subtle turquoise details. The second adopts a bolder aesthetic with a black DLC-coated case, khaki rubber strap, and vibrant orange accents, creating a stealthier and sportier appearance.

Both versions are powered by the Norqain Caliber NB08S, a mechanical automatic skeleton movement that has earned COSC chronometer certification. This high-performance movement features 26 rubies and a personalized oscillating weight bearing the brand’s logo. It offers a 41-hour power reserve, with the balance frequency operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz), ensuring precise timekeeping.

The standout feature of these new models is the transparent mainplate positioned above the anthracite openworked dial. This innovative design element adds visual depth while housing Norqain’s logo, marking a significant improvement from the previous 42mm versions where the logo was printed on the sapphire crystal.

The dials incorporate faceted black-plated indexes and diamond-cut hands filled with white X1 Super-LumiNova for optimal visibility in low-light conditions. The second hand’s tip comes in turquoise on the steel version and orange on the DLC model, providing distinctive color coordination.

Measuring 40mm in diameter and 12.05mm thick, both models offer 100-meter water resistance and feature double anti-reflective, scratch-proof sapphire crystals on the front and back. The reduced case size makes these watches more wearable while maintaining the collection’s bold skeleton aesthetic.

The steel version is priced at $4,490 on a rubber strap, with the matching steel bracelet option increasing the price to $4,790. The DLC-coated model comes with a choice of black or khaki rubber strap, both priced at $4,690.

These new Independence Skeleton models represent Norqain’s evolution in skeleton watch design, combining traditional Swiss watchmaking excellence with contemporary aesthetics. The transparent mainplate innovation demonstrates the brand’s commitment to advancing skeleton watch construction while preserving the visual drama that defines the collection.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Timex gives heritage chronograph a sporty summer makeover with fabric straps
Timex makes Daytona-inspired Waterbury even more affordable with fabric strap option
Timex Waterbury Heritage against white babckground

Timex has launched a sportier version of its popular Waterbury Heritage Chronograph, just months after the Daytona-inspired timepiece became a hit with budget-conscious collectors. The new Waterbury Heritage Chronograph 39mm Fabric Strap edition offers the same racing-inspired design at a more accessible $299 price point.
The updated chronograph maintains all the functional elements that made the original successful, including its rotating tachymeter bezel, sub-dials, and Daytona-inspired pushers. The 39mm stainless steel case houses a reliable Quartz Analog movement with 50-meter water resistance and mineral glass crystal protection.
Three colorway options are available: the original black and silver, black and gold, and a new racing green edition featuring black, silver, racing green, and yellow accents that nod to classic motorsport colors. The styling remains relatively minimalistic and clean for a racing chronograph, contributing to its overall appeal.
The primary difference lies in the strap configuration. Instead of the original link bracelet or leather options, all three versions now feature matching fabric straps styled to complement each colorway. These woven bands provide a more summer-ready, casual wearing experience compared to the metal bracelet.
The fabric straps offer practical advantages beyond aesthetics. They're lighter and more breathable than traditional options while maintaining security through Timex-branded buckles. As slip-through straps, the fabric covers the case back, eliminating direct metal contact with skin during hot weather conditions.
The strap change significantly alters the watch's presentation, making it considerably more casual while maintaining the chronograph's racing heritage. The 13.5mm case thickness remains unchanged, preserving the watch's proportional balance.
This fabric strap edition represents Timex's strategy of making popular designs even more accessible. While the leather strap option maintains the $299 price point, it lacks the breathability and casual appeal of the fabric alternative.
The updated chronograph continues Timex's tradition of offering Swiss-inspired designs at American prices. The Daytona-like aesthetic combined with reliable quartz movement provides an entry point into racing chronographs without the premium price tag.
All three versions are available immediately through the brand's website. The $50 price reduction from the bracelet version makes this already affordable timepiece even more attractive to budget-conscious enthusiasts.

Read more
Why the Parmigiani Fleurier PF070 deserves every watch lover’s attention
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronograph 40mm

In the watch business, where larger players like Rolex and Omega control attention, independent Swiss makers find it hard to get noticed. But often, smaller companies build movements that exceed their well-known rivals in technical quality. For example, Parmigiani Fleurier's new PF070 chronograph caliber is a 5Hz movement that stands out, and watch experts should be watching.
Many watch fans can list Rolex's newest items, but fewer know about the technical work operating in Parmigiani Fleurier's Tonda PF Chronograph. The PF070 shows what makes independent watchmaking different: its careful engineering, new answers, and specifications that could cause other makers to envy it.

The integrated movement advantage: Why PF070 stands apart

Read more
The Seiko Prospex 60th edition is a collector’s holy grail
This limited edition Seiko Prospex honors 60 Years of dive watch dominance
The Seiko limited edition Prospex 60th edition up clse

Seiko is a brand long respected for its precision engineering and dive watch legacy, and this year  it commemorates a historic milestone with the Prospex Diver’s Watch 60th Anniversary Limited Edition. The release celebrates six decades of Seiko’s pioneering underwater technology, combining exceptional design with state-of-the-art functionality for both collectors and professional divers alike. Limited to only 1,100 pieces, this watch stands as a testament to Seiko’s ongoing commitment to innovation.

Iconic design and unmatched durability 

Read more