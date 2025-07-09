This new Bell & Ross looks like it belongs on a fighter jet

Bell & Ross has introduced the BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic, a striking limited edition that continues the brand’s tradition of creating timepieces inspired by stealth aircraft while showcasing the versatility of its integrated bracelet design first launched in 2019.

The latest release draws from Bell & Ross’ long lineage of “phantom” watches dating back to 2007, inspired by the dark, radar-absorbing livery of stealth aircraft. The all-black aesthetic creates a sculptural, almost architectural design that emphasizes the BR-05’s distinctive square case profile.

The 41mm case is crafted from black ceramic, featuring vertical satin brushing combined with highly polished elements on the case sides and center bracelet links. Ceramic offers practical advantages including exceptional durability and lightweight construction, making it ideal for a sporty bracelet watch.

To prevent the monochrome design from appearing monotonous, Bell & Ross has skeletonized the dial, revealing the Caliber BR-CAL.322-1 movement developed specifically for the brand. A tinted transparent dial plate provides clear visibility of the mechanical movement while maintaining the stealth aesthetic.

The prominent dial flange holds baton hour markers filled with grey Super-LumiNova, which produces a bright green glow in low light conditions. The hands feature matching luminous material, ensuring excellent readability while preserving the watch’s tactical appearance.

The BR-CAL.322-1 automatic mechanical movement offers a 54-hour power reserve and displays hours, minutes, and seconds. The visible movement components add visual interest through the skeletonized dial while demonstrating Bell & Ross’ commitment to developing its own calibers.

Measuring 41mm by 11.2mm, the case provides 100-meter water resistance suitable for daily wear. The watch is available with either a matching black ceramic bracelet or black rubber strap, offering versatility for different wearing occasions.

This release demonstrates how the BR-05 collection has evolved since its 2019 debut, when Bell & Ross surprised the market with its interpretation of an integrated bracelet sports watch. The refined square case has become increasingly important to the brand’s portfolio, proving its adaptability across different materials and complications.

The Skeleton Phantom Ceramic shows Bell & Ross maintaining its core identity of square, function-focused watches inspired by aviation instruments while retaining contemporary appeal. The stealth aircraft inspiration connects directly to the brand’s aviation heritage while offering a modern interpretation of military aesthetics.

Limited to 500 pieces, the BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic continues Bell & Ross’ exploration of advanced materials and manufacturing techniques. The combination of ceramic construction, skeletonized movement display, and stealth-inspired design creates an appealing package for collectors seeking aviation-themed timepieces.

The release reinforces the BR-05’s position as a strong competitor in the integrated bracelet sports watch segment while maintaining Bell & Ross’ distinctive square case DNA.