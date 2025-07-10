 Skip to main content
Awake Watches and The Dial Artist redefine luxury timepieces

Awake Watches x The Dial Artist: Where eco-luxury meets radical horological art

By
Awake Watches and The Dial Artist team up in dynamic new collection
Awake Watches

Awake Watches is considered one of the industry’s watch disruptors and fittingly has entered into a collaboration with boundary-pushing creative visionary ‘The Dial Artist’ to unveil what insiders are proclaiming as one of the most visually striking watch collections of the year. This groundbreaking partnership brings together Awake’s commitment to eco-friendly luxury with The Dial Artist’s bold, experimental dial designs — resulting in watches that defy traditional watchmaking protocols while upholding Swiss precision. With only 50 pieces per design, each watch is wearable art, blending sustainability with singular expression.

The fine art of sustainable horology 

Awake Watches and The Dial Artist team up in dynamic new collection
Awake Watches

The collection features upcycled marine plastic cases — each meticulously refined into premium components — prove that sustainability and luxury can coexist. Each dial is a handcrafted masterpiece employing avant-garde mixed-media techniques to create texture and depth that is stunning to the eye. The straps, crafted from eco-friendly rubber and colored with organic pigments, complete the vision. True to their mission, the manufacturing utilizes CO2-neutral standards, making these watches environmentally friendly as well as visually stunning. Powered by Swiss automatic movements with 68-hour power reserves, these watches are both technically impressive and artistically daring.

Enter a new era of eco-conscious collectibles

This collaboration goes beyond pushing boundaries by redrawing the playing field completely. For collectors in search of innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled artistry, the Awake x The Dial Artist collection stands as the future of luxury watchmaking. These are wearable statements for those who believe horology should be as progressive and precise. The revolution is set to live on wrists in the modern era. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
