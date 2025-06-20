Monos vs. Away luggage comparison: Which is the best luggage brand for you?

So, it’s time for new luggage. Maybe you’ve got a trip on the calendar (lucky you), or you’re just starting to plan a getaway — but either way, you’ll need something solid to carry your stuff. When I started looking for a new suitcase last year, I fell down the rabbit hole of luggage reviews and Instagram ads (you know the ones). Two names kept popping up over and over again: Monos and Away. They’re both sleek, modern, and seem to have a bit of a cult following. At first glance, they look pretty similar, but once I started comparing them side by side, the differences became clearer. So, if you’re trying to figure out which one’s right for you, let’s break it down: Monos vs. Away, durability vs design.

Monos vs. Away luggage for frequent flyers: Who wins?

If you’re just here for the quick take: I went with Monos. In my opinion, this luggage brand stands out with slightly cleaner designs, more premium-feeling materials, and overall better build quality. And since it run promotions fairly often, you can usually snag one at a lower price point. That said, Away makes great luggage, too. You’re not going to regret choosing either — it really just comes down to the details that matter most to you.

Price and Value

Monos and Away are similarly priced, but Monos tends to offer a little more flexibility with regular sales and occasional freebies. For example, Monos carry-ons range from $275 to $665 for the aluminum version, while Away carry-ons range from $275 to $625 for the aluminum version. Not a huge difference — but if you’re shopping during a promotion, that small gap might work in Monos’ favor.

Both brands offer modern, stylish designs with a solid range of colors and finishes. The pricing is close enough that it really comes down to what’s included and whether you catch a sale.

Features

When comparing Monos and Away luggage features, you’ll notice right away that they are nearly identical. Sure, they might deliver those features in unique ways, but everything you could ever want or need from high-grade luggage is there. Here are some of the common inclusions:

Durable polycarbonate hard exterior shell

Adjustable telescopic handle

TSA-approved lock

High-performance wheels

Interior compression system for storage and organization

Interior anti-microbial laundry bag

You can also opt for expandable models with both brands — they’ll cost a bit more, but the extra zipper gives you bonus packing space when needed.

Build quality and design comparison: Monos vs Away

When it comes to durability and longevity, both brands feature tough polycarbonate shells, but Monos feels a little more solid and polished overall. I also felt that Monos rolled smoother when compared to Away, and travel expert the5to9travel felt the same way. Away is still miles ahead of budget or off-brand options, but in head-to-head durability, Monos takes the win for me.

Both companies also offer aluminum models, which are even stronger (and pricier). So if you’re after something ultra-durable, you’ve got options either way. Just keep in mind that you lose some of that extra “flex” that you might get in the other versions, so you might need to leave that extra pair of socks at home!

Design-wise, both are minimal, modern, and travel-friendly options. Away’s exterior has a slightly rougher texture and a boxier shape, while Monos has smoother curves and a softer silhouette. They both look great — it really just comes down to personal preference. What I like about the Monos luggage is that they sometimes have a laptop pocket on the outside; I find that handy at time for magazines or other items, too.

Warranty & customer service

Since Monos only launched in 2018 and Away luggage launched in 2015, we don’t know yet how well they hold up during decades of use and travel. They are established brands at this point; it just hasn’t been long enough to put their offerings through the wringer.

The good news is that both brands offer a limited lifetime warranty. As long as you’re the original purchaser of the luggage, you’re covered from cracks or breaks in the shell, the breakage of wheels or handles, broken zippers, and non-functional fabric tears. Worth noting is that Away offers a 30-day warranty for the battery which in my opinion feels very short.

Monos has two physical stores, both located in Canada (Vancouver and Toronto) with 8 stores planned in the U.S. for 2025. Away has a lot more retail stores available. In my experience with my Tumi luggage for example, I have loved being able to take my luggage into a Tumi store to get it fixed rather than having to ship it to the manufacturer. So I would keep that in mind, too.

Below is a list of retail stores for Away:

United States (multiple cities): Austin (TX) Boston (Newbury & Seaport) Chicago (Gold Coast) Dallas (NorthPark) Houston (Highland Village) Los Angeles (Venice Beach & West Hollywood) Nashville (12South) New York (NoHo & Williamsburg) San Francisco San Jose (Santana Row) Seattle (University Village & possibly others) Washington, DC (Georgetown)

Canada : Toronto (Yorkdale)

United Kingdom : London (Seven Dials)



Below is an example comparison of their carry-on luggage. Make sure to check each site for detailed specifics.

Model Price (USD) Dimensions (H×W×D, with wheels) Weight Capacity Shell & Construction Special Features Monos Carry‑On ≈ $293 (standard), $325 (Expandable) (monos.com, sfgate.com) 22″ × 14″ × 9.8″ (can expand to ~11.4″ D) Standard: ~7 lb; Expandable: ~8.6 lb Standard: 35 L; Expandable: ~41.5 L Aerospace-grade recycled polycarbonate, whisper-quiet 360° wheels, vegan leather accents Removable compression pad, TSA lock, nests into larger checks Monos Carry‑On Pro $295 Same size as standard Monos Carry‑On ~7 lb ~35 L Same shell Front laptop pocket fits 16″, same build quality Monos Carry‑On Plus $293 (on sale) / $365 (regular) 23″ × 15″ × 9.5″ 7.38 lb 48 L Polycarbonate shell Larger volume, overhead‑bin friendly; trial + lifetime warranty Away Carry‑On $275 21.7″ × 14.4″ × 9″ ~7.5 lb ≈ 39.8 L Durable polycarbonate with 360° wheels, TSA lock Dual interior compartments, compression pad, mesh pockets Away Bigger Carry‑On $295 Approx. 23″ × 15″ × 9.5″ (fits stricter bins) ~7.9 lb ≈ 48 L Same materials/build as standard More spacious, ideal for longer trips Away Carry‑On with Pocket (aka Flex/Pro) $325 Same as standard Away Carry‑On Similar (~7.5 lb) Same capacity Same External front pocket for quick-access items

In the end, few small details make the difference

At the end of the day, Monos and Away are both excellent choices. I have a tendency to prefer buying luggage where I know I can drop it off to get repaired, so I like Away for that. However, I really like the design of the Monos luggage and their special features make the brand feel more premium. Both are well-built, so if you have confidence in the build quality of Monos (and I do), I give them the slight edge.

FAQs: Monos vs. Away luggage

Is Monos luggage better than Away?

It depends on what you value most. Monos has a slightly more refined design, feels a bit sturdier, and tends to offer better deals during promotions. Away is still a solid choice with great features, but if you’re going for a premium feel and clean aesthetics, Monos might have the edge.

Do Monos and Away offer expandable luggage?

Yes, both brands offer expandable versions of their carry-ons and checked luggage. These models cost a little more but give you extra packing space when you need it.

Does Monos or Away luggage look better?

This is totally subjective, but Monos leans more modern and curved, while Away has a more structured, squared-off look. Both are stylish, so it really comes down to personal taste.

Are Monos and Away suitcases good for international travel?

Yes, both brands meet most international carry-on size standards, and their lightweight yet durable builds make them ideal for global travel. Just double-check your airline’s baggage requirements before you go.