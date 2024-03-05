The 15 best luxury hotel chains in the world in 2024

When you’re on vacation, whether celebrating an anniversary, visiting with family and friends, or exploring somewhere new, you deserve to be pampered. You’re spending the money anyway, so why not stay somewhere luxurious and stylish that truly provides you with a transcendent experience? Break away from those four-star hotels or below and instead stay somewhere truly magnificent and wondrous. That’s what we always say, and if that describes how you’re feeling, you’re in for a treat. In this guide, we’re going to explore some of the best luxury hotel chains in the world, from the Four Seasons to Shangri-La and Six Senses. If you’re planning to drink, you might want to pick a spot based on the locations of the best bars in all of America. Additionally, you might consider the best snorkeling spots in the U.S. or 10 incredible vacation destinations that won’t break the bank.

The best luxury hotel chains

Stay at to see some of the most sought-after destinations in the world.

to see some of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Stay at if you want a unique, unforgettable experience off the beaten path.

if you want a unique, unforgettable experience off the beaten path. Stay at if you want to live in the lap of luxury during your time away.

if you want to live in the lap of luxury during your time away. Stay at the if you want a traditional hotel experience at any major international location.

if you want a traditional hotel experience at any major international location. Stay at a if you want an exotic yet relaxing place to rest your feet.

if you want an exotic yet relaxing place to rest your feet. Stay at a if you want a cost-conscious five-star option.

if you want a cost-conscious five-star option. Stay at an if you want a hideaway-style experience away from bustling city life.

if you want a hideaway-style experience away from bustling city life. Stay at if you want one of the most unique trips you’ll ever have.

if you want one of the most unique trips you’ll ever have. Stay at a if you want a renowned and longstanding industry staple.

if you want a renowned and longstanding industry staple. Stay at a because it’s glamorous and unparalleled in every way.

because it’s glamorous and unparalleled in every way. Stay at a if you want scenic views from your room and beyond.

if you want scenic views from your room and beyond. Stay at a if you want enchantment, wonder, and kingly service.

if you want enchantment, wonder, and kingly service. Stay at a property if you care about sustainability, personal wellness, and local cultures.

property if you care about sustainability, personal wellness, and local cultures. Stay at a if you want unmatched cuisine from award-winning chefs, on property.

if you want unmatched cuisine from award-winning chefs, on property. Stay at for some of the best staff services you’ll find anywhere.

Aman Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 1988 by Adrian Zecha — the founder of several international hotels including GHM, Azerai, and Regent — Aman Resorts exist in some of the most highly-coveted and sought-after destinations in the world. Beachfront havens, lush jungle getaways, the picturesque and seasonal beauty of Japan, are all potential places to visit. They have hotels and resorts all over the world, from the Americas and the Caribbean to Europe and Asia.

Notable Stay: Aman Kyoto in Japan

Auberge Resorts

With dozens of properties under the Auberge Resorts umbrella, you can spend most of your time hopping from one location to the next. Starting with Mauna Lani in Hawaii, then off to The Lodge at Blue Sky in Park City, Utah, and The Vanderbilt in Newport, Rhode Island, and finally, Du Soleil in Napa Valley, California, you could see the best that the United States has to offer. But they also have properties in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, and more. An unforgettable experience is what you’ll take away every time. Just bear in mind, if you’re heading to Costa Rica the best time to visit depends on why you’re traveling.

Notable Stay: Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica

Belmond

As a brand, Belmond is far-reaching, with luxury hotel properties, trains, safaris, and even river cruises under its belt. Surely, you’ve heard of the Orient Express? Yeah, That’s Belmond-owned. Its hotels and resorts span 25 countries from South Africa to Santa Barbara, California. Every destination is a luxurious stay, and if you’re looking to kick back and relax somewhere beautiful, you’ll feel right at home at one of the brand’s resorts.

Notable Stay: Cap Juluca in Maundays Bay, Anguilla

Four Seasons

If there’s one brand on this list that needs no introduction, it’s Four Seasons. Committed to delivering remarkable service and quality, Four Seasons luxury resorts are as varied as they are beautiful. If you want to have a quick romantic getaway for your anniversary or a date, or you want to take your family on an adventure, or you just want a nice place to kick back and relax, all are possible with Four Season Resorts. Traditional hotels and resorts, private retreats, and private residences are all available through the Four Seasons, with locations in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

Notable Stay: Four Seasons at Bali at Sayan, Indonesia

Mandarin Oriental

The Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong, China, is one of the most well-known hotels from the company, but Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has properties all over the world. From Europe, Middle East, and Africa, to The Americas, and Asia-Pacific, there’s something for everyone. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami, for example, is your ticket to fun in the sun. Or, hit up the Mandarin Oriental in Boston, Massachusetts, for a sophisticated and beautiful stay in Back Bay. Why not take a trip to lovely Bosphorus, Instabul to the Mandarin Oriential there? Whatever your preference, there’s an exotic, relaxing, and stunning place to stay.

Notable Stay: The Mandarin Oriental at Wangfujing, Beijing

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott International, or Marriott-Bonvoy, is a worldwide hotel and resort company with over 1,000 properties in Asia, nearly 6,000 properties in the United States, and over 90 hotels in the Caribbean. But they also have properties in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Canada, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and more. Not all of those hotels have been awarded five stars, of course, but the ones that have are unmatched. The W New York, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, and Protea by Marriott Hotel Livingstone in Zambia are just a handful of great locations. They offer some cost-conscious options that are still exceptional stays, with fantastic amenities, wonderful service, and lots of things to do.

Notable Stay: W Maldives

Oetker Collection

If hideaway destinations are your game, Oetker Collection’s masterpiece hotels are where you want to play. The Jumby Bay Island Resort in the West Indies is just ten minutes off the coast of Antiqua, offering a truly private island-like experience — and something you’ll likely not be able to experience anywhere else. But it doesn’t stop there. Oetker Collection has resorts in Capri, Italy, the French Riviera in France, Geneva, Switzerland, Baden-Baden, Germany, Sao Paulo Brazil, and more. Taste gourmet cuisine oozing with local culture, and visit boutique amenities and events during your stay. You can also rent private villas from the company in select locations.

Notable Stay: Hotel La Palma in Capri, Italy

One&Only Resorts

As the name suggests, every One&Only Resort offers guests a unique and memorable experience, with stays available at locations like the Maldives, Mexico, Greece, and Dubai. If you’re looking to stay somewhere exotic and actually live for a few days in a hotel that’s just as exotic, this hotel chain should be your top choice. You can expect nothing short of attentive and exceptional service from these properties, with plenty of activities from dining to local excursions. Some of the properties are private homes, as well, giving you a completely isolated experience — if you don’t want to stay at a traditional resort or hotel.

Notable Stay: One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai

Park Hyatt

Owned by Hyatt Hotels, Park Hyatt is the brand’s luxurious 5-star hotel chain, with locations spread all over the world. And if you love architecture and contemporary design, you’ll feel inspired and enriched by visiting any of its resorts. Dining, general wellness, entertainment, and events are all available at Park Hyatt properties, from the Sanya Sunny Bay Resort in China to Park Hyatt Toronto in Yorkville. Why not indulge yourself and pay a Park Hyatt a visit?

Notable Stay: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club and Spa in Southern California

The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton is synonymous with luxury, high-end experiences, and fairy-tale locales. It features destinations all over the world, but perhaps most interesting is its Yacht Collection, which blends a residential feel of a hotel, with legendary service and the unparalleled freedom of sailing on the water. There are also resorts in Fukuoka, Japan, Baku, Azerbaijan, Nujuma, Saudi Arabia, and much, much more.

Notable Stay: The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Colorado

Rosewood

Stunning views in some of the world’s most desirable places, extraordinary service — like you’re royalty — tasteful dining and amenities, are just some of the experiences you can expect at any Rosewood resort. You also have the option to stay at private residences, curated apartment centers, and villas at many of the brand’s best locations. You’ll find Rosewood properties in The Americas, North, Central, and South, Europe, the Middle East, as well as in Asia and the Pacific Islands. Come for the views, stay for everything else.

Notable Stay: Rosewood Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand

With a tagline like “find your family enchantment,” it’s difficult to argue against visiting a Shangri-La location for your next big trip. You can choose from over 100 hotels spread across 76 destinations and 22 countries like Cambodia, China, India, Japan, the Maldives, the Philippines, Europe, North America, and even Australia. Seriously, there are no shortage of options here and every property is pristine, beautiful, and offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Delicious cuisine, incredible service, and kingly rooms.

Notable Stay: Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort in Yanuca Island, Fiji

Six Senses

Six Senses offers a host of properties, including luxury hotels, resorts, spas, and private villas. Above all, it prioritizes sustainability, guest wellness, and local culture, specifically in exotic areas. Every property features gourmet dining, spa services, health and wellness opportunities, and more. With Six Senses, you’re not just taking a vacation or a trip, you’re going to experience a whole new way of living, in some of the most elegant settings known to the world.

Notable Stay: Six Senses Crans-Montana in Switzerland

St. Regis

Founded in 194, St. Regis is the definition of luxury stays. One thing you’ll find at Regis properties is a residential-style experience — despite being homely in feel, that’s not the appropriate word to describe your luxurious and elegant stay. You’ll have access to gourmet cuisine from award-winning chefs, exceptional service, and fantastic amenities. They have indulgent locations all over the world, from North America and the Middle East, to Central America and the Carribbean.

Notable Stay: The St. Regis New York in New York City

Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts — owned by Hilton — are truly destinations to behold. Take the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria resort in Maui, Hawaii. Or, The Caledonian, a beloved resort in Edinburgh, Great Britain. Pick any one of its locations, and you can expect unquestionable loyalty and service from the staff, incredible dining options, highly desirable amenities, and quality living — the rooms are divine.

Notable Stay: Trianon Palace, Waldorf Astoria Versailles in Paris, France

Editors' Recommendations