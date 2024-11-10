From Christmas markets to sunny shores.

Are you looking for a getaway to make December completely unforgettable? Whether you’re all about sipping mulled wine at a European Christmas market or ready to swap snow for sun on a tropical beach, December has something to offer every type of traveler. From snowy wonderlands to warm escapes, this month is packed with destinations that go all out for the holidays or give you a cozy break from the chill of winter. So, end your year on a high note and check out the best places to visit in December.

Zermatt, Switzerland

Winter is a wonderful time to visit Switzerland. Zermatt is situated in Switzerland’s Valais canton and is a dreamy mountain town with views of the legendary Matterhorn. Famous for its world-class skiing and snowboarding, Zermatt really shines in the winter, with slopes covered in glistening snow and a crisp mountain breeze that’s perfect for adventure. Even if you’re not into winter sports, you can spend your days exploring the snowy, car-free town, stopping at cozy cafes and boutiques along the way.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica in December is a dream for anyone craving sunshine and adventure. With the dry season kicking off, this tropical paradise is packed with rainforests, beaches, and tons of outdoor adventures. Coastal temperatures hover between 85ºF and 92ºF, while the Central Valley and mountains are a comfortable 75ºF. Head to popular beach spots like Tamarindo or Jaco, or explore natural wonders in Poas Volcano National Park.

London, England

London is easily one of the best places to visit in December for anyone who loves the magic of the holidays. The city transforms into a festive wonderland with sparkling lights, Christmas markets, and events all around. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, Southbank’s holiday markets, and Trafalgar Square’s iconic tree are must-sees, along with Christmas ballets and concerts in London’s famed theaters. Sure, the weather is chilly and a bit rainy, but the cozy vibes and shimmering lights more than make up for it, making this the perfect time to visit.

Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re looking to stay stateside, Charleston is one of the best places to visit in December. With mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s, it’s perfect for enjoying the charming Southern coast without the summer humidity. December also brings festive cheer to Charleston with events like the James Island County Park Festival of Lights, which features around 2 million sparkling lights, or the Mount Pleasant Holiday Market & Craft Show on December 14.

Lapland, Finland

Lapland in December is a true winter wonderland. Sure, it’s chilly with an average temperature of 21ºF, but if you love snow, this is the spot to be. In December, Lapland is covered in a thick layer of powdery snow, perfect for skiing, snowshoeing, or tobogganing. Most visitors fly into Rovaniemi, home of the magical Santa Claus Village. With just a few hours of daylight, it’s also one of the best times to catch the northern lights.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas in December is a warm, tropical paradise – perfect for escaping the winter blues. With hurricane season behind you and temperatures in Nassau averaging a pleasant 73ºF, December offers ideal conditions for exploring the outdoors. Highs can reach up to 81ºF, and the dry season means less chance of rain. Relax on beautiful beaches like Cable Beach, Junkanoo Beach, and Cabbage Beach, or explore the clear blue waters for snorkeling.

New York City, New York

Visiting New York City in December feels straight out of a holiday movie. The city’s festive spirit is everywhere, from skating under the massive Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to admiring the beautiful window displays along Fifth Avenue. Lights twinkle all over Manhattan, creating a cozy, magical atmosphere that draws visitors from all over. Evenings are perfect for ducking into cozy bars and enjoying a warm drink while soaking up the holiday charm. Just remember, December is one of New York City’s busiest and priciest months, so it’s recommended to plan ahead.

Cologne, Germany

Cologne is one of the best places to visit in December, especially if you love Christmas markets and cozy winter vibes. This 2,000-year-old city along the Rhine transforms into a festive wonderland, with charming Christmas markets popping up all over town. The Advent market at Cologne Cathedral is a favorite, with over 150 stalls selling handmade crafts and mulled wine. Beyond the markets, you can explore iconic sites like Cologne Old Town and Museum Ludwig.

São Paulo, Brazil

Booking a trip to São Paulo in December is a wonderful choice. The warm, dry spring days make the city come alive as temperatures rise, making it perfect for spending time outdoors. You can stroll through the beautiful Ibirapuera Park, explore the street art in Vila Madalena, or indulge in the city’s incredible food scene.

Phuket, Thailand

Thanks to its warm climate and dry weather, Phuket is one of the best places to visit in December. This month brings an exciting atmosphere, with Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations lighting up the island. Expect a lively vibe filled with parties, markets, and festivities all around. Phuket’s nightlife really comes alive during the holidays, with beach clubs and bars hosting special events for both tourists and locals. During your time here, don’t forget to check out Karon Viewpoint for amazing views of Kata Noi, Kata, and Karon beaches, and visit Old Phuket Town and Rawai Village for a taste of local culture.