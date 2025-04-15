 Skip to main content
Europe’s least crowded beaches to visit this summer, according to a new study

Beach of Durrës in Albania tops the list

By
Beach of Durrës
Edrin Spahiu / Shutterstock

Dreaming of a European beach getaway without the summer crowds? While hotspots like Ibiza and Tenerife remain perennial favorites, they often come with packed shorelines and limited space to unwind. But not all beaches are brimming with tourists. A new study from low-cost airline Wizz Air has identified the least crowded beaches in Europe.

Using a unique methodology, Wizz Air analyzed top beaches across more than 50 European countries. By calculating beach size, dividing it by the area of a beach towel, and then factoring in average daily visitor numbers, they were able to estimate how much space each visitor typically has.

At the top of the list is the Beach of Durrës, located in the coastal city of Durrës, Albania. Though it’s one of the country’s most visited beaches, its long, sandy stretch ensures it doesn’t feel overcrowded. Wizz Air found that each visitor enjoys space equivalent to nearly 65 beach towels.

In second place is Camber Sands, a sweeping beach along England’s southern coast. Just a two-hour drive from London, this five-mile expanse of golden sand is a well-kept secret among those looking for a peaceful day trip or weekend escape. With space for about 61 towels per person, Camber Sands offers plenty of room to spread out.

Rounding out the top three is Zlatni Rat Beach, also known as the Golden Horn, on Brac Island in Croatia. Famed for its striking horn-shaped spit of golden pebbles that juts into the Adriatic Sea, this iconic beach is one of the most photographed in the country.

Europe’s least crowded beaches: The full list

man running on beach at sunset
Enric Cruz Lopez / Pexels
  1. Beach of Durrës, Durrës, Albania
  2. Camber Sands, East Sussex, England
  3. Zlanti Rat Beach (Golden Horn), Bol/Brac, Croatia
  4. Borsh Beach, Borsh, Albania
  5. Plage de Pampelonne, Ramatuelle, France
  6. Brighton Beach, Brighton, England
  7. Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal
  8. Mogren Beach, Budva, Montenegro
  9. Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
  10. Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza, Spain

Europe’s most overcrowded beaches

Beach
Kranich17 / Pixabay

In addition to listing the most crowded beaches, the study also found which beaches will leave you fighting for towel space.

  1. Playa Sa Caleta, Ibiza, Spain
  2. Cala Macarella, Menorca, Spain
  3. Barceloneta Beach, Barcelona, Spain
  4. Mellieħa Bay, Mellieha, Malta
  5. Cala Goloritzé, Sardinia, Italy
  6. Isla Canela, Costa de la Luz, Spain
  7. Playa del Duque, Tenerife, Spain
  8. Playa de Maro, Nerja, Spain
  9. Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, Spain
  10. Sant Sebastià Beach, Barcelona, Spain

