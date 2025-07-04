Ritz-Carlton’s new yacht Luminara offers luxury cruises and top-tier dining

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection just set sail on its newest and largest ship yet. Departing from Monte Carlo, yesterday, July 3, Luminara marks the third ship in the brand’s growing fleet.

With 226 spacious suites, each featuring private terraces, Luminara was designed for travelers who want the intimacy of a yacht with the comfort and amenities of a high-end resort. But what truly sets this ship apart is where it’s headed. Luminara will be the first in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to explore destinations in Asia, Alaska, and Canada, opening new routes for the brand’s loyal cruisers.

A look inside

Onboard Luminara, you’ll find all the signature Ritz-Carlton luxuries, just at sea. Guests can enjoy incredible meals across five restaurants, sip handcrafted cocktails at seven bars, or explore rare vintages in the wine vault.

Looking to unwind? Head to The Ritz-Carlton Spa for massages, facials, and globally inspired treatments that will have you fully relaxed in no time. If you’re sticking to a fitness routine, the Fitness Studio has you covered with bikes, rowers, ellipticals, free weights, and more. Plus, the wellness program offers personal fitness guidance, nutrition tips, and even educational lectures to help you feel your best throughout your cruise.

For soaking up the sun, the yacht’s Main Pool on Deck 10 is the perfect spot, with panoramic ocean views, tanning ledges, and spacious sundecks.

Shopping fans will love The Boutique, where you can browse designer fashion, fine jewelry, and leather goods. On select trips, the shopping experience gets even better as local artisans hop aboard to offer exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces.

And for families, Ritz Kids® brings the fun with hands-on programs that inspire little travelers to explore and connect with the world around them.

Where does the Luminara sail?

Right now, five itineraries are listed on the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection website.

Travelers can sail from Athens to Rome over seven nights, enjoy a roundtrip journey to and from Barcelona for either seven or five nights, or cruise from Rome to Venice with plenty of amazing stops along the way. For those looking for a longer adventure, Luminara also offers a 13-night sailing from Cape Town to Port Louis.

Rates for these luxury cruises start at $7,800.