Head to this European country to stretch out on a clean beach

Looking for a beach vacation spot that guarantees pristine waters and immaculate shores? The results are in from the Blue Flag International Jury 2024, showcasing the countries with the cleanest beaches in the world. The Blue Flag is one of the most respected global symbols of excellence when it comes to environmental sustainability, cleanliness, and safety. To earn the prestigious “Blue Flag” distinction, beaches must adhere to rigorous environmental standards, from water quality to safety measures and accessibility. These countries are home to the cleanest beaches in the world.

Which countries are home to the cleanest beaches?

Spain takes the crown with a staggering 639 beaches, earning the coveted Blue Flag status. In fact, Spain has held the title for the most Blue Flag beaches since the system’s inception, and it’s easy to see why. Among the country’s top beach destinations, Isla Antilla offers golden sands and calm waters in the southwest, perfect for a relaxing retreat. The Corinto beach in Valencia is a hidden gem, known for its serene atmosphere and crystal clear waters. If you find yourself in Mallorca, then check out the Cala Ferrera Cove, which combines dramatic cliffs with turquoise seas.

Next on the list is Greece, with 603 beaches making the cut. Greece’s Blue Flag gems are often concentrated in Halkidiki, located in the northern region of the country. Here, beaches like Sani and Kavourotrypes boast clear blue waters, surrounded by lush greenery. The Dodecanese islands and Crete also shine on the list, particularly the Lassithi region. On Crete, beaches such as Voulisma and Vai Palm Beach impress visitors with their gorgeous waters and soft white sands, which are perfect for relaxation and water sports.

Turkey comes in third with 567 Blue Flag beaches, led by the stunning Antalya region. Antalya alone is home to 229 Blue Flag beaches, including the renowned Konyaalti and Lara Beach, offering stunning waters and a backdrop of majestic mountains. Muğla, with 111 Blue Flag beaches, and Izmir, home to 66, are also top contenders, boasting breathtaking coastal landscapes.

Following closely behind are Italy, with 485 beaches, and France and Portugal, each offering 398 Blue Flag beaches, making them some of the most attractive destinations for beach lovers worldwide.

The top 20 countries with the cleanest beaches in the world

