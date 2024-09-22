 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This country is home to the cleanest beaches in the world

Head to this European country to stretch out on a clean beach

By
Spain beach
davidvives90 / Pixabay

Looking for a beach vacation spot that guarantees pristine waters and immaculate shores? The results are in from the Blue Flag International Jury 2024, showcasing the countries with the cleanest beaches in the world. The Blue Flag is one of the most respected global symbols of excellence when it comes to environmental sustainability, cleanliness, and safety. To earn the prestigious “Blue Flag” distinction, beaches must adhere to rigorous environmental standards, from water quality to safety measures and accessibility. These countries are home to the cleanest beaches in the world.

Which countries are home to the cleanest beaches?

Beachgoers in Mallorca, Spain
DJ Nick Otronic / Unsplash

Spain takes the crown with a staggering 639 beaches, earning the coveted Blue Flag status. In fact, Spain has held the title for the most Blue Flag beaches since the system’s inception, and it’s easy to see why. Among the country’s top beach destinations, Isla Antilla offers golden sands and calm waters in the southwest, perfect for a relaxing retreat. The Corinto beach in Valencia is a hidden gem, known for its serene atmosphere and crystal clear waters. If you find yourself in Mallorca, then check out the Cala Ferrera Cove, which combines dramatic cliffs with turquoise seas.

Recommended Videos

Next on the list is Greece, with 603 beaches making the cut. Greece’s Blue Flag gems are often concentrated in Halkidiki, located in the northern region of the country. Here, beaches like Sani and Kavourotrypes boast clear blue waters, surrounded by lush greenery. The Dodecanese islands and Crete also shine on the list, particularly the Lassithi region. On Crete, beaches such as Voulisma and Vai Palm Beach impress visitors with their gorgeous waters and soft white sands, which are perfect for relaxation and water sports.

Related

Turkey comes in third with 567 Blue Flag beaches, led by the stunning Antalya region. Antalya alone is home to 229 Blue Flag beaches, including the renowned Konyaalti and Lara Beach, offering stunning waters and a backdrop of majestic mountains. Muğla, with 111 Blue Flag beaches, and Izmir, home to 66, are also top contenders, boasting breathtaking coastal landscapes.

Following closely behind are Italy, with 485 beaches, and France and Portugal, each offering 398 Blue Flag beaches, making them some of the most attractive destinations for beach lovers worldwide.

The top 20 countries with the cleanest beaches in the world

Zakynthos Greece
Pexels / Pixabay

Here are the top 20 countries with the cleanest beaches in the world.

  1. Spain: 639 beaches
  2. Greece: 603 beaches
  3. Turkey: 567 beaches
  4. Italy: 485 beaches
  5. France: 398 beaches
  6. Portugal: 398 beaches
  7. Denmark: 142 beaches
  8. Ireland: 79 beaches
  9. Mexico: 77 beaches
  10. England: 73 beaches
  11. Croatia: 68 beaches
  12. Israel: 61 beaches
  13. Netherlands: 57 beaches
  14. Cyprus: 57 beaches
  15. South Africa: 47 beaches
  16. Montenegro: 39 beaches
  17. Germany: 35 beaches
  18. Poland: 31 beaches
  19. Morocco: 28 beaches
  20. Dominican Republic: 24 beaches

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Deep sleep: The world’s most incredible underwater hotels
These underwater hotel rooms show that "sleeping with the fishes" can be a surprisingly bucket-list-worthy thing to do
The Muraka at Conrads Rangali Island

The Godfather taught us that "sleeping with the fishes" is rarely a good thing, but some of the world’s swankiest hotels are reimagining what’s possible in a luxury overnight stay in a way that includes legit undersea hotel suites with out-of-this-world views.

Can you imagine bedding down for the night surrounded by the sea? Watching fish, turtles, rays, and maybe even sharks glide by your hotel room window? With these luxury underwater hotels, you can have all of that while having the experience of a top hotel (be warned, these aren't budget hotels, expect to pay top dollar). Here are some of the world’s most incredible underwater hotels and hotel rooms.
The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Rangali Island, The Maldives

Read more
The most gorgeous places to visit in Arizona
brown valley during a grey cloudy sky

Arizona is a state of endless beauty. From the vast expanse of the Grand Canyon to the serene waters of Lake Powell, the rugged peaks of Monument Valley to the vibrant red rocks of Sedona, there’s no shortage of stunning places to explore. Let’s take a look at the most gorgeous places to visit in Arizona.
1. Grand Canyon National Park

No list of Arizona’s most beautiful spots would be complete without mentioning the Grand Canyon. This UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most famous natural landmarks in the world. Standing at the rim, you can’t help but feel humbled by the sheer size and grandeur of this massive chasm. The Colorado River, which carved out the canyon over millions of years, snakes its way through the bottom, creating a mesmerizing view that’s different every time you look. 
2. Sedona

Read more
These are the best places to visit in October
Where are you heading next?
Church in New England (Berkshires)

As October rolls in, the world transforms into a traveler’s paradise. Whether you’re drawn to the beautiful colors of fall foliage, eager to escape to a sun-soaked tropical getaway, or are searching for less crowded, off-peak destinations abroad, October offers a wealth of exciting options.

With cooler weather in many regions and fewer tourists in others, it’s the perfect time to embark on your next adventure. Let’s explore the best places to visit in October, from picturesque autumn landscapes to exotic retreats and hidden gems around the globe.
Yellowstone National Park

Read more