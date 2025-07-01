Benchmark Resorts offers $17.76 hotel rates to celebrate Independence Day

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is making Independence Day travel extra sweet this year with a patriotic flash sale. The hotel group, part of Pyramid Global Hospitality, is offering more than 177 room nights for just $17.76 each as part of its limited-time Independent Hotel Sale, which runs now through July 11, 2025.

Travelers can snag the special $17.76 per night rate at over 35 Benchmark properties across the U.S. These unique hotels and resorts offer front-row access to everything from world-famous auto racing and historic shipwrecks to Hollywood hideaways and presidential retreats.

Participating destinations include:

Black Rock Mountain Resort near Park City, UT

Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach, FL

Dossier in Portland, OR

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, FL

Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa in Lake Arrowhead, CA

Snow King Resort in Jackson, WY

Spruce Point Inn in Boothbay Harbor, ME

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, VT

The Kendall in Cambridge, MA

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery in New Orleans

The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Wayfinder Newport in Newport, RI

Travelers can also score deals starting at $177.60 per night at other Benchmark properties like Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona; The Bradley in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Hotel Murano in Tacoma, Washington; and Yotel Pad Park City in Utah.

With more than 177 discounted room nights available, the flash sale invites guests to celebrate America’s birthday with memorable getaways in iconic locations at a fraction of the price.

Booking information

In addition to the $17.76 and $177.60 promotional rates, even more Benchmark Resorts & Hotels are offering up to 40% off as part of the Independent Hotel Sale.

For full details on participating properties, booking windows, and terms and conditions, visit benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/freedom.

Offers are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply, so travelers are encouraged to book quickly to take advantage of these limited-time deals.