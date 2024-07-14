Visiting New Orleans is not just about Mardi Gras

New Orleans is full of culture, music, and festivals, making it a great place to visit any time of the year. But to really capture the atmosphere that suits you best, the ideal time to go depends on what you’re looking for. Let’s take a look at what the city offers each season so you can determine the best time to visit New Orleans.

New Orleans seasonal overview

Winter (December-February)

Think mild with temperatures hovering between 45°F and 65°F — ideal for those who dislike scorching weather. December twinkles with festive cheer, while February explodes with Mardi Gras, the city’s crown jewel. Expect parades, extravagant balls, and electrifying street parties. Just remember, Mardi Gras bounces around mid-February to early March, so plan accordingly.

Spring (March-May)

Spring is widely considered the sweet spot. The weather warms up beautifully, and the city bursts with festivals. March gets lively with St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, while April and May feature the French Quarter Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. These events draw big crowds, so booking a place to stay well ahead is wise.

Summer (June-August)

Brace yourself for hot and humid summers, with temperatures often exceeding 90°F. This season also coincides with hurricane season (June to November), peaking in August and September. The heat and potential storms might scare some travelers away, but that translates to lower hotel rates and fewer tourists. If you can handle the weather, it’s a great time for budget travel adventurers.

Fall (September-November)

Fall brings a welcome return to mild weather, with temperatures ranging from 60°F to 80°F. October is a particularly good time to visit, offering a perfect escape from peak tourist season. The city even gets a touch spooky around Halloween, with events like the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience adding to the unique charm.

What is the best month to go to New Orleans?

April often gets the crown for the best month. The weather is comfortable, and the city comes alive with festivals, including the famed Jazz Fest. It’s the perfect blend of pleasant weather, cultural immersion, and vibrant street life.

Bonus tips for your New Orleans trip

Book early, especially for major events. Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest bring in lots of travelers, so snag your accommodations months in advance. Consider venturing outside the French Quarter for potentially better deals.

Mardi Gras Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Summer’s heat and humidity are no joke. Pack a reusable water bottle and seek refuge in air-conditioned spots regularly. Opt for lightweight, breathable clothing, and don’t forget sunscreen.

Explore beyond Bourbon Street. The city offers so much more! The Garden District boasts stunning mansions and streets, while Frenchmen Street pulsates with live music from jazz to blues. Don’t miss cultural gems like the National WWII Museum and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Ride the streetcars. These scenic and convenient trams navigate the city. With three main lines (St. Charles, Canal Street, and Riverfront), they’re a budget-friendly way to explore different neighborhoods and attractions. Consider a Jazzy Pass for unlimited rides.

Savor the local cuisine. Don’t leave without indulging in classics like jambalaya, po’boys, and crawfish étouffée. From French and Spanish influences to African and Creole traditions, New Orleans is a food paradise. Hit up iconic spots like Café du Monde for beignets, Commander’s Palace for fine dining, or Central Grocery for the original muffuletta.

Frequently asked questions

What months are hurricane season in New Orleans?

Hurricane season runs from June to November, with August and September being the most active months.

How many days is enough for New Orleans?

A visit of three to five days is generally enough to experience the highlights New Orleans has to offer.

What is the cheapest time to visit New Orleans?

The cheapest time to visit New Orleans is during the summer months of June to August. While the weather is hot and humid, hotel rates are lower, and there are fewer tourists. Visiting during September and November can also offer more affordable rates while still providing pleasant weather.

When is the most popular time to visit New Orleans?

The most popular time to visit New Orleans is during the spring, particularly in April when the city hosts the Jazz & Heritage Festival. February is also popular due to the world-famous Mardi Gras celebrations.

What are some must-see attractions in New Orleans?

New Orleans has tons of attractions to check out, including the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral, and the Garden District. Experiencing a Mississippi River cruise, exploring the music scene on Frenchmen Street, and enjoying the city’s unique cuisine, such as beignets at Café du Monde and gumbo at local eateries, are also musts.