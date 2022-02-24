Here’s a Brief History of Mardi Gras and How It All Started

It’s the time of the year again: Mardi Gras. The celebration that starts the Lenten season is held around the world but is most famous in Louisiana. The question, then, is why? For many (or at the very least sex-driven college-aged males), Mardi Gras is a chance to hop a flight to New Orleans, drink copious Hurricanes or three-for-one beers, and throw beads at people in an attempt to see some public nudity.

Would you be shocked to find out that that isn’t the real reason for Mardi Gras? Amazing, right? Take a breath. We know that might’ve rocked your world, but it’ll be okay.

If you peel the layers of the onion that is Mardi Gras, you’ll find a Catholic holiday rich in history and tradition that spans the globe. While many of us here in the U.S. may associate it with New Orleans, king cakes, and Krewes, there’s actually a lot more to it. Read on to find out more!

What Mardi Gras Means

Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday” and refers to the ritualistic eating of generally unhealthy foods (hello, king cake) and meat before the traditional 40 days of fasting that accompany the season of Lent in the Catholic faith begins.

The First Mardi Gras Celebrations

The celebration of Mardi Gras — also known as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day, depending on where you are — dates back to Medieval times in Europe. Feasting on the days leading up to Ash Wednesday, which begins the Lenten season of fasting, was common in Italy and France, and these traditions eventually made their way to the New World with the French.

(Note: We’ll be focusing on the Christian holiday of Mardi Gras, but before the Christians got hold of the celebrations, pagans across the world celebrated various spring and fertility rites that included celebrations, feasting, and debauchery of all sorts. These types of celebrations can be seen in various Carnival festivities around the world.)

The First Mardi Gras in the U.S.

In 1699, an explorer — Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville — landed about 60 miles south of the place that would become New Orleans (the city itself would be established 19 years later by Bienville). Landing on the eve of Mardi Gras, he named the place “Pointe du Mardi Gras” as a means of honoring the holiday. This is seen as the first celebration of the holiday in the U.S.

Evolution of the Mardi Gras Holiday

Over time, the celebrations that began at Point du Mardi Gras began to grow. There were parades and street parties (not like those today, mind you), high society balls, and more.

The parties continued on over the next few decades until the Spanish took over New Orleans in the 1760s and worked to shut down what they viewed as deprave celebrations. The restrictions continued until the U.S. government took over in the early 1800s. From then until 1837, the holiday was recognized but not encouraged.

The First Mardi Gras Parade and the First Krewe

After decades of suppression, the first official (read: recorded) Mardi Gras parade took place in 1837. Parades and elegant balls continued in the following years, but by the early 1850s, they had begun to wane in popularity.

In 1857, six men established a secret group that they named the Mistick Krewe of Comus. The Krewe of Comus held a themed parade — “The Demon Actors in Milton’s Paradise Lost”– as well as a ball, working hard to reinvigorate the holiday in the Big Easy.

Mardi Gras: 1857 to Today

From the time of the first Krewe, Mardi Gras continued to grow. More Krewes formed (the second of which, the Twelfth Night Revelers, formed in 1870) and the celebrations and parades attracted more and more people.

Two years after the Revelers formed, Rex, the King of Carnival, was created as a persona to oversee the Mardi Gras daytime parades. The social clubs that presided over the parades and balls are the ones primarily responsible for the Mardi Gras we know today.

While this isn’t a total history of Mardi Gras, we’ve given you enough to drunkenly tell everyone you come into contact with on the big day. So get out there, get a slice of king cake, and get all your revelry in before Lent starts.

